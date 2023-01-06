Good Morning, Buffalo: Trauma team: Damar Hamlin able to respond; after waking, asked: Who won the game?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 6, 2023

Trauma team: Damar Hamlin able to respond; after waking, asked: Who won the game?

Damar Hamlin had a simple question when he woke up Wednesday night in the intensive care unit at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, two days after he collapsed in cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals football game Monday night.

Who won?

“You won,” a trauma team member told him. “You've won the game of life."

The Buffalo Bills safety, weary and heavily medicated, had to ask the question in writing because he still needed support from the breathing tube in his throat.

NFL Nation and its legion of fans could finally take a breath Thursday afternoon, when a pair of doctors who helped save Hamlin's life shared the most significant details yet about his injury, efforts to save him and where they cautiously hope things will go from here for the Pittsburgh native drafted in 2021 by this season’s playoff-bound Buffalo Bills.

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended the game after Hamlin, 24, fell into cardiac arrest following a tackle late in the first quarter of the highly anticipated "Monday Night Football" game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

He remained in the surgical and trauma ICU on Thursday, but has made “substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours,” said Dr. Timothy Pritts, chief of general surgery and vice chair for clinical operations at UC Health.

– Scott Scanlon, Katherine Fitzgerald, Jay Skurski

More Damar Hamlin coverage:

Bills teammates encouraged by updates on Damar Hamlin: 'We just want to love up on him': “I really wouldn’t expect him to ask anything else, honestly,” Dane Jackson said when told Hamlin asked doctors who won the Bills-Bengals game. “I just know what type of person he is. He’s a true warrior, he’s a fighter.” Read more

‘We’re going to need everybody’: Recordings capture response to NFL crisis: Via the New York Times: The first minutes in Cincinnati provide a window into how the NFL prepared for an episode like the one at Paycor Stadium – a crisis that people around football both privately saw as inevitable and hoped would never come. Read more

Who is Denny Kellington, a Bills assistant athletic trainer lauded for reviving Damar Hamlin?: Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington is receiving thanks from Bills fans and athletic trainers nationwide after he was cited by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer as a hero for his work administering CPR to Damar Hamlin after Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday in Cincinnati. Read more

Damar Hamlin injury reminds Bill Belichick of devastating scene in 1997:"Life’s bigger than this game," Belichick said. "It’s one of these humbling moments for all of us that stands out." Read more

‘Love, Cincinnati’: Ohio man leaves ‘perfectly good table to break’ for Bills fans in OP: An Ohio man visiting Niagara Falls as part of a cross-country escapade to celebrate his 40th birthday left a gift in front of the Buffalo Bills store early Thursday: a brand-new folding table scrawled with a message to Bills Mafia. Read more

NFLPA questions why it took so long for league to suspend Bills-Bengals game following Damar Hamlin's injury: NFLPA president J.C. Tretter said Thursday it was a “clear no” to resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game Monday night following Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s injury and questioned why it took so long for the league to suspend the game. Read more

PLAYACTION PODCAST

As Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, sports reporters Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan share their experiences interacting with the young Buffalo Bills safety. On the latest PlayAction podcast, learn more about Hamlin's Pittsburgh roots, his Chasing M’s Foundation and his close relationships with his brother, Damir, and teammate Dane Jackson.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

With roadway improvements lagging at VA cemetery in Pembroke, lawsuits may follow: Safety improvements to a controversial intersection near the Western New York National Cemetery have fallen behind schedule – and lawsuits may soon result from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' refusal to back such changes before the facility's opening in late 2020. Read more

Mayor Brown wants a fleet manager, but Council members say hiring a disaster manager is more urgent: The Christmas weekend blizzard that killed more than 40 people in the region showed the need for a disaster manager, as did other emergencies, said Fillmore Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski. Read more

Handyman, cook died in blizzard, his body found the day before his 59th birthday: Family said they believe Demetrius Robinson, known as “Meech,” tried to walk Dec. 23 to a convenience store near his home, possibly to buy cigarettes, and didn’t make it back. His body was found Christmas Day in a snowbank on Clinton Street near Jefferson Avenue. Read more

Catholic Charities appeal sets $9.5 million goal: "Right now, in particular in Buffalo, there is no shortage of events that have generated need," said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities."It seems we jump from one tragedy to another. Many of these things have very real impact on people's lives." Read more

Rift between Republicans and Conservative party on display as Erie County Legislature names a new member: Elma Council Member James Malczewski was sworn in Thursday as the new representative for the 10th District, but his selection has sparked a war between the two political parties. Read more

WEATHER

Cloudy skies, possible flurries: Temperatures will stay steady in the mid-30s. A few flurries or snow showers are possible. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Rising costs on John Kam Malt project drive request for tax breaks: Developers are asking the Erie County Industrial Development Agency for $1.1 million in sales tax breaks, while separately pursuing a property tax break from the city through the 485-a program. The project would transform a former Black Rock malting house building into apartments, retail space and self storage. Read more

Favorite photographs of 2022

We look back at 2022 through the lens of Buffalo News staff photographer Mark Mulville.

BILLS

Inside the Bills: In his team's darkest moment, coach Sean McDermott's leadership comes to light: "How do I know that we'll be able to overcome? We have to," McDermott said. "Just like we've done many times before. This city, and the people of Western New York, have dealt with what they've dealt with. That's what you do." Read more

NFL officially cancels postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game: The NFL announced Thursday night the Bills' postponed game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been canceled. The key reasons are the outcome of the game would have no impact on which teams make the playoff field and finishing the game would impact all 14 playoff teams by delaying the start of the playoffs for a week. Read more

‘I wonder if Denny is there doing his thing': Ex-Bill lauds trainer who resuscitated Damar Hamlin: “I saw the ambulance and everybody huddled around (Hamlin), but in the back of my head, I was saying, ‘I wonder if Denny is there doing his thing?’ ” former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams said. Read more

SABRES

A 'whirlwind of emotions' for Sabres as players monitor Damar Hamlin's progress: “You get choked up,” right winger Alex Tuch said. “It was serious. It still is. It was tough. But, you know, we had a job to do. And we wanted to play for the City of Buffalo and Damar.” Read more

Mike Harrington: For Tage Thompson, good things come in 3s as Sabres continue to pay tribute to Damar Hamlin: "That one will be a special one for sure," Thompson said after the Buffalo Sabres' overtime victory over the Washington Capitals. "That's a cool game. For it to end the way that it did means so much and for me to have a big part in that it really feels special for me." Read more

Sabres center Tage Thompson selected for NHL All-Star Game: Thompson, the Sabres’ leading scorer with 30 goals only 36 games into the season, will represent the Atlantic Division at the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla., the league announced Thursday night on ESPN. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Sixth-graders at the Emmet Belnap Intermediate School in Lockport wrote letters of hope and encouragement to Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week. About 60 students in Jill Gately’s social studies class penned get-well letters to Hamlin, WKBW’s Jaurdyn Johnson reports. One student sent this message: “We are all one big family. Never let a stumble in the road be the end of the journey.”

• It’s a week into the new year. So how’s the organizing going? We asked certified professional organizer Linda Birkinbine, who runs a local business called Keep It Organized, to share some of her favorite tips and tasks for January – to start the year off right.

• Any guesses why some local snowmobile dealers have been running out of inventory? WKBW reports on the spike in sled sales.

• Saturday marks 223rd anniversary of the birth of Millard Fillmore, the nation’s 13th president, whose ties to Western New York are well-documented. Fillmore served as the University at Buffalo’s first chancellor. His is buried in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Fillmore’s controversial legacy is chronicled by Jeff Z. Klein for the Niagara Frontier Heritage Project.

