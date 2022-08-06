Good Morning, Buffalo: Tourism, buoyed by domestic travelers, is challenged by inflation, gas prices

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Aug. 6, 2022

Tourism, buoyed by domestic travelers, is challenged by inflation, gas prices

For anyone in the tourism business, it has always been a fantasy to keep visitors captive on the American side of the falls. Well, that is happening in a way, but it's not as beneficial as one might think.

The ArriveCan app, which requires visitors to Canada to fill out digital forms and photograph documentation such as a vaccine card, is scaring many tourists away from Canada. But that doesn't mean they're spending extra time and money here. In many cases, it means people are cancelling their plans to visit the falls altogether, and taking trips elsewhere.

Tourism still hasn't recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but it is doing better than last year and heading in the right direction. While international travelers haven't returned in significant numbers, domestic tourists within an eight-hour radius are showing up strong enough to make tourist officials happy.

– Samantha Christmann

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

With 100 too few bus drivers, Buffalo explores paying parents to drive their own kids to school: Reimbursing parents 58.5 cents per mile is one of several solutions under consideration by Buffalo to address a severe bus driver shortage that is impacting schools across the nation.

Frank Parlato faces prison term after plea to IRS charge, agrees to forfeit about $1 million: With a trial on fraud and money laundering charges scheduled for next month, Frank R. Parlato Jr. on Friday pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors. Parlato admitted failing to file an IRS form in 2010 and agreed to forfeit about $1 million and pay $184,000 in restitution to the IRS.

On the two-year anniversary of Jaylen Griffin's disappearance, a ceremony is held to raise awareness: On Aug. 4, 2020, a 12-year-old boy headed to a neighborhood convenience store near his Warren Avenue home in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. He never returned. Two years after his disappearance, Jaylen Griffin's family and their supporters are still searching for him.

Boy Scout Council unloads two of its three camps for $3.2M to help pay abuse settlements: The Town of Lewiston will use a $300,000 state Department of Environmental Conservation grant to assist in its purchase of Camp Stonehaven, a 66.9-acre forested property the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America put on the market last year.

Man who posed as lawyer placed on probation, ordered to pay restitution: Andrew Schnorr, 39, of Buffalo, who previously pleaded guilty to unauthorized practice of law, was placed on probation for five years and must pay more than $7,800 in restitution.

The Editorial Board: Confused about the Aug. 23 vote? Some answers here: Confused about this summer's multiple primaries? You're not alone, but it's important to vote, Here's how.

WEATHER

Don Paul: A sultry weekend, with relief still days away: "On a sultry Saturday, more abundant sunshine will lend to more heating to accompany the humidity, bringing temperatures to the low-mid 80s with the near-70 degree dew point," Paul writes. "The only real trigger for convection could be the southern edge of a weak southwest lake breeze, over the hilly terrain to the south. In other words, in most places Saturday will be sticky, partly sunny, and rain free."

BUFFALO NEXT

At Moog, a homegrown company takes off: With good-paying jobs, strong customer connections and technical expertise, Moog's operations are the type of manufacturing that the region's business recruiters are eager for more of. With its reliance on engineering and skilled technical jobs, Moog is a magnet for luring the type of talent to the region that local development officials say is essential to power the regional economy's growth. And Moog executives have big plans.

WNY Faculty Coalition holds forum, vows to 'fight to preserve ECC': A Thursday forum raised concerns over the direction SUNY-Erie Community College's new administration is taking as the WNY Faculty Coalition launches an effort to "fight for ECC" in the wake of staff and program cuts.

Douglas Jemal agrees to buy Mansion on Delaware following owner's death: Douglas Jemal is adding to his hotel collection by agreeing to purchase the Mansion on Delaware, six months after the death of the founder and lead owner of the prominent boutique hotel on the northern edge of downtown Buffalo.

National Fuel expects a big jump in profits as natural gas prices surge: The Amherst-based energy company said it expects its profits to jump by around 27% during the fiscal year that starts in October, compared with its expected earnings during the current year. The reason: Rising natural gas prices that are pushing up profits at its natural gas drilling business in western Pennsylvania.

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: Opinions on the Wall of Fame, Josh Allen, the OL and Tom Brady: This week's mailbag has Mark Gaughan's thoughts on Reggie McKenzie and the Wall of Fame, what Buffalo's offensive identity will be this season, the improvements along the defensive line, the Tom Brady tampering situation and more.

Observations from Highmark Stadium: The Bills got away from Pittsford and went back to Orchard Park for the "Return of the Blue and Red" practice before 35,911 at Highmark Stadium. The offense gave the crowd a lot to cheer about. Gabe Davis continued his excellent training camp performance with five catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns over four possessions by the starting offense. Josh Allen was sharp. Mark Gaughan has all the news and notes from the session.

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Flowing flower beds, fragrant plants and pristine landscaping highlight this garden located near the Village of Williamsville. Gardener Jinge "Jay" Hu talks about his garden and how much he enjoys meeting other gardeners and sharing ideas in our latest Outdoor Spaces feature.

• If the WNBA's New York Liberty wants some extra scoring punch, we suggest this addition to the lineup: Gov. Kathy Hochul. The governor showed she can hold her own on a basketball court while in Queens on Tuesday. Catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• It’s a homecoming of sorts for Buffalo’s Adelaide Clauss. The 24-year-old rising star with the Washington Ballet will perform with the company at nearby Chautauqua Institution in shows Aug. 10 and 13 with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra. Steve Sucato previews the performance – the first in recent memory, if not the first ever, in the region by the prestigious ballet company from our nation’s capital.

• What's Alan Pergament watching? Mostly old and new escapist TV shows. “Much of my recent viewing has been to escape the drumbeat of negative headlines about inflation, controversial Supreme Court hearings, an insurrection and the war in Ukraine,” The News’ TV critic writes.

