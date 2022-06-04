Good Morning, Buffalo: Tops shooting survivor intends to sue accused gunman's parents, seeks court order

COMPILED BY NEWS STAFF

June 4, 2022

Tops shooting survivor intends to sue accused gunman's parents, seeks court order

A survivor of the Tops supermarket mass shooting who is preparing to sue the parents of 18-year-old Payton Gendron for the racist gun attack that killed 10 people sought a court order Friday to require Gendron's parents to preserve evidence.

The documents filed by Buffalo attorney Terrence M. Connors ask a judge to order Gendron's parents to appear in court for pretrial depositions and also to preserve numerous records regarding their son's behavior, his mental health evaluations and his purchases of weapons and other items used in the attack.

Representing Zaire Goodman, 20, who survived after being shot in the throat, Connors alleged that Gendron’s parents knew or should have known of his dangerous, racist and violent attitudes long before the attack.

The parents, Paul and Pamela Gendron, “failed to use reasonable care to restrain Payton Gendron from so viciously conducting himself as to intentionally harm others, despite their knowledge of his propensity for not only racism but violence,” Connors said in court papers.

Connors filed papers in State Supreme Court asking Gendron’s parents to appear for pretrial depositions on or before July 29.

– Dan Herbeck

