Good Morning, Buffalo: Tops security guard hailed as a hero: 'Aaron died saving lives'

May 25, 2022

Tops security guard hailed as a hero: 'Aaron died saving lives'

“The last heroic moments of Aaron Wallace Salter Jr.'s life saved others,” writes The News’ Maki Becker.

The rampage at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 that left 10 dead could have been even worse had the Black security guard not tried to stop the racist killer, officials say.

They point to Salter’s bullet in the accused killer’s armor-plated ballistic vest as proof that Salter bought people time by slowing down the shooter.

Immediately after the massacre, news spread swiftly that Salter was among the slain. The retired Buffalo police officer was a beloved guard at the Tops since 2018. Although he was retired from the police department, Salter died keeping a police officer’s oath, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Salter, who was 55, will be laid to rest today.

Related:

Help is still needed: As our community mourns, food and daily essentials are still in short supply. Please consider supporting one of the many trusted organizations assisting the Jefferson Avenue community and all those affected by the tragic events of May 14. See how you can help.

MORE COVERAGE

‘We’re all going to miss her’: Shooting victim Celestine Chaney mourned by 300 at funeral: Chaney, one of the 10 people who died in the shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, was described by her son, Wayne Jones Sr., as a "beautiful mother." She was remembered for her kindness and the joy she brought to others at Elim Christian Fellowship in the Grider-Leroy neighborhood. Read more

‘Stay connected,’ Buffalo mental health counselor advises those shaken by mass shooting: Before last week, Buffalo mental health counselor Malene White’s sessions were pretty much the same as those that take place almost everywhere else. Trying to help process the torrent of emotions that comes with a mass shooting added more pressure. She stayed on message: Avoid anger and other distractions that keep you carrying a heavier and heavier load of troubles. “I'm talking to people about facing their feelings and their emotions, not running away from them,” she said. Read more

How employers can help workers cope with a crisis: The mass shooting may leave employees of other companies coping with anxiety and fear – and their employers unsure how to respond. Mental health experts weigh in on how employers can help their workers during a traumatic time. Read more

State cancels Regents history exam in wake of Buffalo mass shooting: "Our experts determined that there is content on the new Regents examination in U.S. history and government that has the potential to compound student trauma caused by the recent violence in Buffalo," state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a letter announcing the cancellation. The exam was to be given June 1. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Link of state health rule to Holocaust spurs impassioned debate in Williamsville: Williamsville officials this week apologized if they offended anyone when they compared the effects of a state Covid-19-era rule to, variously, the Nazis' forced relocation of Jews during World War II, the internment of Japanese Americans and communist China's establishment of quarantine camps. Yet they didn’t back down at Monday's Village Board meeting from their criticism that the emergency order represents undemocratic government overreach. The emotional meeting, attended by representatives of local Jewish groups, was held two weeks after the deputy mayor linked the rule to the Nazis’ brutal treatment of Jews in Europe. Read more

Local unemployment rate neared a record low in April: The reason why the April unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% – the second lowest for any month since 1990 – is the persistent labor shortage, caused by the loss of roughly 7,500 people from the local workforce since the pandemic began. Read more

Court throws out Thruway Authority lawsuit over faulty wind turbines: Eight years after spending $5 million to install wind turbines at four highway exits in WNY – and five years after they stopped working – the state Thruway Authority has lost its bid to hold five installation contractors accountable. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Ice cream shops unveil seasonal treats: Summer isn't technically here yet, but it is already off to a sweet start as local ice cream stands and shops are showcasing the fresh tastes of summer. Strawberries, blueberries and pineapple are among the flavors found in everything from custards to ice cream sandwiches. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Jemal adds Curtiss Malt House to portfolio after buying Mahoney Building, Century Theater lot: Developer Douglas Jemal plans a multimillion-dollar conversion of the building into apartments. He would not say how much he will pay for the cavernous former warehouse with the saw-tooth front roof line, located at 1100 Niagara, adjacent to the Niagara River. Read more

BILLS

OTA Observations: Jordan Poyer absent, Gabe Davis goes deep and hands are thrown: Given Jordan Poyer’s quest for a contract extension, it was no surprise the Buffalo Bills’ All-Pro safety was not in attendance for the voluntary practice Tuesday. Poyer is entering the last year of his contract that pays him an average of $9.75 million a year, which ranks 13th among NFL safeties, according to Spotrac.com. Poyer just turned 31. Read more

SABRES

Facing elimination, Amerks back home to try to solve Laval's Cayden Primeau: On the brink of elimination for the second time in less than a week, the Rochester Americans need to win three consecutive games to continue their memorable run in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Seth Appert doesn’t want his players to dwell on that fact, though. In the aftermath of a 3-1 loss in Game 2 of the North Division final in Laval, he tried to shift their focus to another win-or-go-home matchup Wednesday night at Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena. “The series is well within our reach,” he said. “It’s not a lost cause.” Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Niagara Falls’ crypto mining industry is in the national spotlight. The cryptocurrency website Coindesk.com posted this video discussion that examines how residents are “forced to reckon with crypto mining.”

• Many foodies will recognize the next name. Zamir Gotta has been described as “the eccentric traveling companion" of late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain during his televised adventures. Gotta discusses his efforts to promote peace in Ukraine during an interview on the local podcast Licensed to Talk.

• A local military commander who later became a rocket engineer at NASA. A Revolutionary War soldier who was present at the British surrender at Yorktown in 1781. These are just two of the stories that will spring to life during a self-guided walking tour of Yorkshire Cemetery on Route 39 in Cattaraugus County. The Arcade Herald previews a free “Walking With Heroes” event that’s being held Sunday afternoon. A veterans monument will also be dedicated as part of the Memorial Day weekend observances.

• Many diverse attractions in Western New York receive frequent shout-outs in the media. Thetravel.com recognizes several upstate venues that don’t make it on as many “must-visit” lists. The Lucy Desi Museum in Jamestown is one of the attractions that is showcased.

