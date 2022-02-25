Good Morning, Buffalo: Top VA official visits Pembroke cemetery, promises quick safety study

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Feb. 25, 2022
Top VA official visits Pembroke cemetery, promises quick safety study
The top federal official overseeing federal veterans cemeteries paid a surprise visit to the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke on Thursday – and indicated that a fix for traffic safety concerns at a nearby intersection where two veterans died last year is in the works.
"We won't look to take very long on it," said Matthew T. Quinn, undersecretary for memorial affairs at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The News’ Jerry Zremski reports that Quinn said he never brought up the safety issue in his meeting with James R. Metcalfe II, the cemetery director who, along with planner Peter C. Rizzo, raised safety concerns about the intersection 18 months before two Lockport veterans were killed in a collision.
But Quinn made clear he was aware of the safety concerns and vowed to continue to work with state transportation officials on a “coordinated effort” to improve the roads and signage in the area.
Christopher Rowell and Arnold Herdendorf, both of Lockport, were killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer in September.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Erie County returns to ‘substantial’ Covid spread for first time since August: Erie County announced Thursday that the spread of Covid-19 in the county has fallen to fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. This means the county is now considered a zone of moderate – rather than high – transmission, as defined by the CDC. County Executive Mark Poloncarz said earlier this week that was one of the statistics he wanted to see before ending the mask mandate inside county-owned buildings. Read more
A case of Covid, no matter how mild, can stress your heart: 'A lot of things can happen when someone gets Covid, says Dr. Emily Battaglia, Catholic Health cardiologist, reacting to a VA study released earlier this month that suggests a 4% greater 12-month risk of heart attack and stroke for those infected with the virus that causes Covid-19. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Judge sentences Amherst woman to probation for her role in Capitol riot: Prosecutors sought a 14-day jail sentence and probation for Traci Sunstrum, a 45-year-old Amherst woman who screamed profanities at beleaguered police officers and shouted "hold the line" as rioters overwhelmed security at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Read more
Joel Giambra seeks comeback in New York State Senate bid: Giambra has been out of politics for 15 years after leaving the county executive's office – sort of. The Democrat-turned-Republican has always eyed a political comeback, and now will take on Democrat Sean Ryan for the State Senate's 60th District after gaining the GOP nod. Read more
Collaborative effort launched to diversify Cheektowaga police force: State, school and law-enforcement officials are launching a program meant to bring more officers of color into the Cheektowaga Police Department. The effort aims to get more Cheektowaga Central High School students from diverse backgrounds interested in a career in policing and to better prepare them to fulfill the stringent requirements to join the department. Read more
Uniland plans second Lackawanna warehouse in new Renaissance Commerce Park: The development company plans to spend about $17 million on the first facility, which is expected to open this summer after work began last year. Read more
WEATHER
Next 36 hours: A winter weather advisory will be in effect through 4 p.m. today for Western New York, with snow accumulations expected to be roughly 5 inches in Buffalo and a challenging morning commute possible. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Watch now: Look inside Barn Dog Craft Distilling: Evan and Amanda Gerhardt began distilling rum in 2017 and selling their product at festivals and markets, and in liquor stores. Now, the couple's effort has been rewarded, with Barn Dog Craft Distilling now buzzing as a rural taproom-restaurant to visit. See the slideshow
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Refresh Takes: Free board games as close as your library; support Lyme WNY this weekend: The Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries offer free borrowing of more than 100 board, card and dice games to county residents 17 and older who have a library card. Meanwhile, the green many will see this week has nothing to do with early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Instead, Niagara Falls, the Peace Bridge, Buffalo City Hall and the Electric Tower will be illuminated in the hue today, and all but the Falls again on Saturday, to raise awareness about Lyme disease as weather conditions make cases more likely in coming months. Read more
A dangerous weight, an embarrassing incident, and making the most of weight loss during a pandemic
Eric Hall, 6-foot, 185 pounds, was hardly an anomaly two decades ago when he left college and embarked on a rewarding career and family life rich in activity – and rare in wholesome eating and regular exercise.
Fast food became common for breakfast and lunch. Value meals for dinner. Ice cream at 10 p.m.
“The standard American diet – sometimes referred to as SAD,” Hall said. “Basically, anything that comes out of a box; your ultraprocessed, hyperpalatable foods.”
By the time he and his wife celebrated their 10-year anniversary with a Caribbean cruise, Hall weighed 330 pounds. He tried several popular diet plans in the years that followed, but they never stuck. Then he got stopped in his tracks at Six Flags Darien Lake and everything changed.
Hall took an overarching approach to weight loss that paid off during the pandemic and got back to his college weight.
“When we got back to church, the pastor said, ‘Look at the Hall family, the one family that lost weight during the lockdown,' ” he recalled.
For those who found comfort in food and drink during the pandemic – including the recent Omicron surge – Hall recently shared how he dropped pounds over 2 1/2 years – and what you can do to live a healthier, more energetic life if you have weight to lose.
– Scott Scanlon
COLUMNS
Alan Pergament: Ranking the actors, athletes and analysts on the Bills Celebrity Mafia: With the next season about six months away, it's a good time to rate the top members of the 2021-22 class of Bills Celebrity Mafia. After all, writes Pergament, “there was more celebrity love thrown at Josh Allen and his teammates this past season than any in recent memory.” Read more
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: Why did the Bills struggle in close games?: Asked how he thought Buffalo would have fared had the Bills beaten Kansas City, Jay Skurski's answer: A Super Bowl win. Read more
How much change does the Bills' No. 1-ranked defense need this offseason?: The Bills led the NFL in fewest yards (272.8) and points (17.0) allowed per game in the regular season.Given the way the season ended, however, it’s understandable if those numbers feel a bit hollow. There’s no other way to put it: The defense failed in spectacular fashion in the divisional round of the postseason, allowing the Kansas City Chiefs to get into field-goal range with just 13 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game and then allowing the game-winning touchdown on the first drive of overtime, offering basically no resistance to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. Read more
SABRES
Sabres' Victor Olofsson could answer plenty of questions with strong second half: While the faces of the franchise’s future are experiencing some success, Victor Olofsson’s struggles have raised questions and speculation about his future in Buffalo. Olofsson, 26, has seven goals and 24 points with a minus-20 rating in 42 games. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A former White House cryptologist has paired her love of animals with her passion for technology to create a tracking system to find lost pets. WKBW’s Mike Randall talks with the Western New York entrepreneur about ZuluTails.
• Two local high school students are showcasing their artistic talents on billboards after winning a national competition. WIVB’s Kelsey Anderson says the students at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts were among 11 young winners who created visual art depicting their visions for high school for the next generation.
• Even baseball diehards might not recognize the name Toni Stone, but her legacy has a Buffalo connection. Stone became big league baseball's first full-time woman player when she joined the Indianapolis Clowns in 1953. This installment of [BN] Chronicles notes that Stone and the eventual league-champion Clowns played at least nine Western New York dates that year.
• There are plenty of fun things to do on the final weekend in February, reports WKBW’s Anthony Reyes. The smorgasbord of activities includes the Penguin Paddle at Holiday Valley, a local train and toy show and a celebration of barleywines – a unique style of beer.
