Good Morning, Buffalo: Top VA official visits Pembroke cemetery, promises quick safety study

A dangerous weight, an embarrassing incident, and making the most of weight loss during a pandemic

Eric Hall, 6-foot, 185 pounds, was hardly an anomaly two decades ago when he left college and embarked on a rewarding career and family life rich in activity – and rare in wholesome eating and regular exercise.

Fast food became common for breakfast and lunch. Value meals for dinner. Ice cream at 10 p.m.

“The standard American diet – sometimes referred to as SAD,” Hall said. “Basically, anything that comes out of a box; your ultraprocessed, hyperpalatable foods.”

By the time he and his wife celebrated their 10-year anniversary with a Caribbean cruise, Hall weighed 330 pounds. He tried several popular diet plans in the years that followed, but they never stuck. Then he got stopped in his tracks at Six Flags Darien Lake and everything changed.

Hall took an overarching approach to weight loss that paid off during the pandemic and got back to his college weight.

“When we got back to church, the pastor said, ‘Look at the Hall family, the one family that lost weight during the lockdown,' ” he recalled.