Good Morning, Buffalo: Three years after City Hall raid, mayor has no records from FBI search

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Aug. 29, 2022

Three years after City Hall raid, mayor has no records from FBI search

It took less than a month for the Justice Department to make public documents explaining why FBI agents stormed into Mar-a-Lago this month and what classified records they seized from President Trump's Florida estate.

But nearly three years after the FBI conducted a high-profile raid at Buffalo City Hall, federal prosecutors haven't told taxpayers why agents executed a search warrant at a city agency chaired by Mayor Byron W. Brown and what records they took from it.

Brown's administration isn't doing much to clear up the mystery.

The Buffalo News filed a Freedom of Information Law request with the city's attorneys for public records related to the Nov. 6, 2019, search of Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency offices on the ninth floor of City Hall.

City lawyers did not issue a written response to the request until Aug. 1 – 155 business days after the original request.

Assistant Corporation Counsel Will Mathewson last week said the city, "including the mayor's office and other departments, has diligently researched your request," but "found no records responsive to your request. The city did not intend to ignore or deny your request, as it has no records to provide."

– Charlie Specht

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

With few solutions to bus driver crisis, BPS parents, students should 'prepare for delays': "I really wish I could wave a magic wand and that this problem will be solved," new Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said. "If I could, I know that you know that I would. It is a complex, national problem, and we're doing all that we can to make sure our parents are informed." Read more

CAO to pay $446K to settle Medicaid overbilling amid statewide protest of 'draconian' audits: The Community Action Organization of Western New York will reimburse New York State nearly a half million dollars for mistakenly adding a weekly charge of $18.16 when billing Medicaid for those in its outpatient chemical dependence services program, according to the New York State Office of Medicaid Inspector General. Read more

Sean Kirst: Through the lens of a dog's life, August turns toward fall: It is late August, and the struggles and small triumphs of a 13-year-old dog fit exactly with the sense of where we are, and what is coming: A Buffalo News column coupled with a magnificent collection of art from staff photographers. Read more

WEATHER

Hot with a chance of rain: Partial cloudiness early today will be followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A high of 87 is forecast. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

David Robinson: WNY has a people problem, and it's putting a damper on hiring here: “This is a shrinking labor pool, and that can really stifle economic growth by making it difficult for employers to hire,” said Laura Quebral, the director of the University at Buffalo Research Institute, which has been studying regional workforce trends. That has created a unique disconnect in the local job market. While hiring has turned sluggish over the past four months, the unemployment rate remains low at 3.9%. Read more

Jemal buys former Dragon Express building on Main: Douglas Jemal bought the three-story former Dragon Express Chinese Buffet restaurant building at 525 Main St. from Christopher M. Shores' Vendome Theater Lofts, paying $774,000 for the 7,800-square-foot building. That gives the Washington, D.C.-based developer four buildings on Main Street, not including the Hyatt Regency Buffalo hotel, which he is currently renovating. Read more

BILLS

Josh Allen falls from Top 10 in NFL Network list to surprise of Bills fans: This year, despite his and the Buffalo Bills' continued ascent, Josh Allen came in at No. 13. Allen gives the Bills five players in the top 100, joining wide receiver Stefon Diggs at No. 26, safety Jordan Poyer at No. 45, safety Micah Hyde at No. 50 and pass rusher Von Miller at No. 93. Read more

Erik Brady: 40 years later, remembering the Whammy Weenie. Yes, that was a real thing: "Once upon a time, 40 years ago, the Buffalo Bills and Bells Markets teamed up for the greatest marketing fail in Buffalo sports history," writes Erik Brady. Read more

With preseason in the books, a final 53-man Bills roster projection: With the preseason now complete, the business of setting the initial, 53-man roster takes center stage. General manager Brandon Beane faces quite a few difficult decisions on a roster that, from top to bottom, is among the NFL’s best. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Hundreds of hopefuls showed up Sunday at the Millennium Buffalo hotel in Cheektowaga for an open casting call for Griselda Films' latest movie, "Conflicted II: The Prequel,” which features Buffalo-born rapper Benny the Butcher. The crime drama's writer and producer, Duece King, and director, Amire Reed, are both local to Buffalo. Like the first film, "Conflicted II" is based in the Queen City, Samantha Christmann reports.

• Perhaps this is just the challenge you’re looking for: The Explore & More Children's Museum will hold an adults-only scavenger hunt Wednesday. Participants will use an app taking them around Canalside, and will learn some Buffalo history along the way, WKBW’s Jaurdyn Johnson reports.

• A good night’s sleep is especially important for children as a new school year begins. WGRZ spoke with a pediatric sleep specialist who shared some tips for better sleep.

• "It's about a two-hour drive from Buffalo, but a visit to the Corning Museum of Glass is definitely worth it," WKBW's Mike Randall reports. Changing exhibits, live demonstrations and a chance to make your own glass are among the museum's offerings.

