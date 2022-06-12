Good Morning, Buffalo: Thousands – including a contingent from Buffalo – rally for gun safety

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

June 12, 2022

Sons of Tops victim address protesters on National Mall; marchers in Buffalo call out elected officials

The purpose of the March for Our Lives – community advocacy for gun control legislation – was shouted loud from the epicenter in Washington, D.C., and echoed through hundreds of other communities that held their own marches.

In Buffalo, a few hundred people gathered Saturday morning on Jefferson Avenue, a couple of blocks from the Tops Markets store where a racist attack claimed the lives of 10 people and wounded three others exactly four weeks earlier.

In the nation’s capital, two sons who lost their mother and a minister who knew seven of the 10 people killed in the Tops massacre – took the stage before thousands of others protesting for gun control and delivered an anguished message that the crowd, if not all the politicians, wanted to hear.

"We're just here to say: Enough is enough," said Garnell Whitfield Jr., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was gunned down while grocery shopping after visiting her husband in a nursing home.

"If not now, when will enough be enough?" echoed his brother, Raymond Whitfield.

"As long as these gun laws don't change, that is not justice," the Rev. Denise Walden-Glenn, executive servant leader at VOICE Buffalo, told the crowd.

Garland's doubts about capital punishment will figure into decision on Buffalo mass shooting case: While U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross has said the death penalty is on the table for Payton S. Gendron if and when he is prosecuted federally for the Tops Markets slaughter, decisions to seek the death penalty require the consent of the attorney general. Merrick Garland harbors strong reservations about capital punishment. Read more

How will we memorialize the Buffalo 10? Mayor Byron Brown said in the next few days, he and Gov. Kathy Hochul will announce plans for a large memorial that would pay tribute to the 10 lives lost in the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Read more

Buffalo 5/14 fund to seek input on rules for distributing donations: A steering committee for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, composed of local decision makers, will publish its proposal – known as a draft protocol – early next week and call for public comment, said Jeffrey Dion, executive director of the National Compassion Fund. Read more

Pandemic Lessons: Where do we stand? Covid-19 is so consistently a part of our lives that we couldn't possibly forget it. But pandemic restrictions? For many among us, they're nothing but a buried memory. Restaurants are full. We shop. We travel. We gather for weddings, birthdays and graduations. We might wear masks. We might not. Life is being lived. This is our normal. But how are we actually doing? Read more

[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]

Lawsuit settlement 'bittersweet' for man who accused Ken-Ton teacher of abuse: The 68-year-old man who spoke to The News said he had mixed emotions when he learned that his case had been settled. “I knew that getting up on the stand and telling my story to a room full of strangers would be terrible,” he said. “But there also is a big part of me that wants this whole story to come out. I was fully prepared to testify.” Read more

No jogs or dining out: Judge denies loosened restrictions for accused Capitol rioter: "The fact that the current conditions do not offer the defendant ... the opportunity to go for a jog in his neighborhood, to sit outside at a restaurant with his parents or friends or to leave his home for any unspecified location he chooses during a 12-hour period each Saturday and Sunday is not unduly restrictive under all of the circumstances,” said U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson. Read more

Nursing homes can't retain caregivers. Could career ladder programs be a solution? For Deina Neff, a paid training program took her from longtime certified nursing assistant to licensed practical nurse at Northgate Health Care Facility in North Tonawanda. Training programs represent a partnership involving an employer and a labor union, geared toward showing employees that there is advancement potential beyond a job that may only pay slightly above minimum wage. Read more

WEATHER

Scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms: Rain is in today’s WIVB forecast, along with a high in the lower 70s. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: Should fans be worried about all the preseason hype Josh Allen's getting?: Jay Skurski has a detailed answer to that, plus answers to questions about the expanded practice squad, Sean McDermott handling pressure, the offensive line and more. Read more

SABRES

Sabres Mailbag: Goalie plan, Pilut's status, pursuing free agents and draft day: As the Sabres look forward to the NHL draft and development camp, which they will host for the first time in three years, Lance Lysowski answers readers' questions. Read more

BANDITS

Bandits fall 11-8 to Mammoth in Game 2 of NLL finals; Game 3 set for next Saturday: The Mammoth evened the best-of-three championship series to force a final game at 7:30 p.m. June 18 in KeyBank Center. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The Allentown Art Festival returned to Buffalo on Saturday for its 65th year after the Covid-19 pandemic forced it online for the last two years. View Derek Gee's photo gallery from the first day of the festival.

• Allentown’s “Bubble Man” – Charles “Chuck” Incorvaia – died in Januar, but his memory lives on. Bubbles still flow from the building where Incorvaia lived, and this year's Allentown Art Festival poster is another tribute, WGRZ reports.

• Father's Day is one week away. Step Out Buffalo recommends eight ways you can celebrate your dad.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending April 22.

