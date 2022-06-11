Good Morning, Buffalo: Those who lost loved ones in Tops shooting aim to turn agony into action

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

June 11, 2022

Those who lost loved ones in Tops shooting aim to turn agony into action

They testified before Congress. They appeared at news conferences and in television interviews. And they're regrouping in Washington today to march in the "March for Our Lives" event aimed at promoting new gun safety laws.

But to hear those who lost loved ones in the Tops massacre tell it, their activities of the past week are just the start of their activism.

Several of those people said they plan to keep visiting Washington and continue appearing in the media until and unless Congress passes meaningful gun reform – and until and unless racism ceases to be a scourge in America.

– Jerry Zremski

Dig In, Buffalo: Southern Junction chef/owner Ryan Fernandez is smoking up one-of-a-kind barbecue that’s “a little bit of Texas, a little bit of India.” Watch now >>

Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

A new build for Tops on East Side would have taken ‘years’: "For us, or anybody, to open a new store in that area would be years,” said John Persons, Tops' president, in an interview Thursday. “We really believe that the best option for us to be able to service that community again and do it successfully is by us reopening that store." Read more

Paladino-Langworthy showdown takes shape as Cenedella drops out: Manhattan businessman Marc Cenedella on Friday dropped out of the race for Congress in New York's 23rd District, meaning Republicans in southern and eastern Erie County and the Southern Tier will likely choose between Buffalo businessman Carl P. Paladino and State GOP Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy in an Aug. 23 primary. Read more

Analysis: After a bruising hearing on Jan. 6, Tenney and Stefanik try to change the subject: A day after a select House committee conducted a hearing that began to lay out the case that then-President Trump tried to engineer a coup to stay in office, Reps. Claudia Tenney and Elise Stefanik dismissed the committee's hearing out of hand. Read more

Celebration next weekend will be 'the most important Juneteenth to ever be held': For the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, Buffalo's annual Juneteenth Festival will be held in person. And this year's festival is taking on extra meaning, politicians and organizers said Friday, as the city continues to mourn and heal from a terror attack that claimed the lives of 10 Black people May 14 at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. Read more

After fire devastates its building, Hindu Cultural Society looks to the future: Since December 1995, the society has opened its doors to the Getzville community as a place of worship and a gathering space. With more than 300 members, the building has been a staple in the community for events such as lunches, concerts, cultural programs and interfaith meetings. Read more

$15,000 grants planned for East Side businesses, nonprofit groups: A community development nonprofit, the Local Initiative Services Corp.'s Western New York office, plans to make $15,000 grants to Black-owned and Black-led small businesses and nonprofits on the East Side. LISC WNY wants to raise $500,000 for its "Soil Fund," to award Groundswell Grants to over 30 recipients. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: A mostly dry Saturday gives way to potential storms Sunday; expect heat next week: “It appears the majority of a seasonably mild Saturday will be rain-free, with a few spotty showers or thunderstorms possible in the afternoon,” Paul writes. Read more

BILLS

Tavon Austin eager to show Bills he still has electric traits: The veteran wide receiver, signed last week by the Bills, missed most of the 2018 and 2020 seasons with injuries. He has started only three games the past four years. He has averaged only 12 catches a year the past five seasons. Yet at age 32, Austin remains eager to prove he still has the spark that once got NFL talent evaluators excited. Read more

SABRES

Sabres to induct Ryan Miller into team hall of fame and raise No. 30 to KeyBank Center rafters next season: Miller will become the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired, joining Tim Horton (2), Richard Martin (7), Gilbert Perreault (11), Rene Robert (14), Pat LaFontaine (16), Danny Gare (18) and Dominik Hasek (39). The team has also hung banners for former owners Seymour and Northrup Knox as well as broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, whose banner that features a microphone was hung as part of an elaborate pregame ceremony on April 1. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• After two years of cancellations due to Covid-19, the Allentown Art Festival returns this weekend. Ben Tsujimoto previews the street festival, which will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Sunday, with about 300 vendors participating.

• From a long-distance Chipotle order to some pronunciation problems, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• In the latest edition of [BN] Chronicles, Steve Cichon takes a look at Buffalo as it appeared in the 1940s – before the construction of Interstate 190.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.