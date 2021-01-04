Good Morning, Buffalo: These nursing homes kept Covid-19 out for seven months. Here's what caregivers learned

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 4, 2021
'It was education, education, education'
Covid-19 hit many of New York’s nursing homes with illness and deaths, but a facility in a rural pocket of the state best known for its slate quarries has fought off the virus.
For seven months, Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing was one of only 16 nursing homes in the state untouched by the novel coronavirus, according to federal and state statistics.
Not a single one of its approximately 80 residents and more than 100 workers had tested positive for the virus or were suspected of having it through Sept. 27.
Elsewhere in New York, more than 27,000 nursing home residents and workers had tested positive and more than 6,000 died with Covid-19 during that same time period.
When two Slate Valley staffers and a resident tested positive for the virus in late September and October, they showed no symptoms and follow-up tests came back negative, officials at the facility said.
So how has this nursing home managed to protect its residents and staff?
– Lou Michel and Scott Scanlon
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Cuomo won't jump vaccine line; WNY's positivity inches upward: The day after nine people died of Covid-19 in Erie County, the fourth-highest total of any county in the state, the governor said he will not get the vaccine until it "is available for my group in Black, Hispanic and poor communities around the state." Read more
Citing fans at Bills game, group wants more nursing home visitation: Protesters outside Bills Stadium on Sunday said the state’s plan to allow some 6,700 fans to attend the Bills’ playoff game is not fair to residents of nursing homes and other elder care facilities where family members for months have been subjected to restricted visitation policies by the state Department of Health. Read more
Youth hockey ban draws 200 protesters in Amherst: Sunday’s grassroots protest drew parents, their hockey-playing children, politicians and other supporters to a stretch of Maple Road. They were demonstrating not far from the Northtown Center, where Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz acknowledged ice skating but denied playing in a hockey scrimmage recently. Read more
Profiles of a pandemic: Dr. Luis A. Valenzuela, 83, research work helped create PSA test: Valenzuela was a brilliant researcher and scientist who contributed to the development of the PSA test to screen for prostate cancer. He died Dec. 23, less than a month after his wife of 56 years, June, also died of Covid-19. Read more
Judges behaving badly: How state commission disciplines them
When judges in New York State misbehave, the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct jumps into action.
The commission is responsible for investigating alleged misconduct by more than 3,000 judges in the state, county and local courts.
One state judge had to resign from his job this year for planting unwanted kisses and taking other inappropriate actions toward female court workers. Another resigned after a federal investigation showed he failed to file income taxes for 10 years. Another resigned from his job after his arrest for breaking into a woman’s home and trying to steal her underwear.
These are unusual cases, said the commission’s administrator. By and large, he told The Buffalo News most of the state’s judges are ethical, hard-working men and women.
Reporter Dan Herbeck takes a look at the commission and its cases today.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Pandemic schooling inspires free online tutoring for kids: More to Learn WNY, a concept conceived by Amherst teenager Flora Chen while tutoring her little sister in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, relies on high school students to tutor their younger counterparts in grades kindergarten through eight. “It’s completely remote,” said Flora, a junior at Williamsville North High School. Read more
Leaders share ideas for improving refugee health care: Refugees come here for a better life. That’s an essential truth – but is it actually true? Are refugees being given the chance to have a safer, happier, healthier life? A variety of health care practitioners and executives from Western New York refugee resettlement agencies talked about identifying policy and systemic changes they would like to see made. Read more
WEATHER
A cloudy and cool day: Cloudy skies and a high in the mid-30s are expected today, according to WGRZ’s forecast. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Taqueria los Mayas, transcendent tacos and old favorites for a new year: “If you’ve thought that none of your usual Mexican outlets have that flavor you remember, Taqueria los Mayas is family-style Mexican cooking that will take you back to the border, without even leaving Cheektowaga,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. Read more
BILLS
A guide to the Buffalo Bills 56-26 victory over the Miami Dolphins: The Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins 56-26 at Bills Stadium on Sunday to go 6-0 against the AFC East for the first time. Check out all of our postgame coverage. Read more
SABRES
Rasmus Ristolainen 'happy' with return to Buffalo, 'excited' for Sabres' season: Ristolainen described a bright outlook for the Sabres ahead of this 56-game season and told reporters Sunday he wishes to play for coach Ralph Krueger beyond 2021. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• For many locals, it’s the perfect time to “take a hike.” The Western New York Winter Hiking Challenge is underway, and some 1,000 hikers are setting out to complete at least seven area trails before March 20, WGRZ’s Danielle Church reports.
• Speaking of the outdoors, NYup offers a guide for those thinking about trying another popular winter activity: ice fishing. “For many, the best bet might be to go out with an ice fishing veteran who can show you the ropes, knows all the safety precautions and has ‘all the stuff,’ ” writes David Figura.
• As of now, New Yorkers must opt in to become organ donors. But a group of East Aurora High School graduates – with the hope of saving more lives – has proposed legislation that would instead give state residents the option to opt out. WKBW’s Olivia Proia has the story.
• A 10-year-old Buffalo girl is showing generosity well beyond her years. Buffalo Rising details the work of Lizzy Lester, who started a food pantry on her front lawn.
