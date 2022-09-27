Good Morning, Buffalo: Their love stood the test of a pandemic; 949 days later, they say 'I do'

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Sept. 27, 2022

Their love stood the test of a pandemic; 949 days later, they say 'I do'

The Canadian border was the only thing that could keep Elizabeth "Lizz" Switzer and Paul Polak apart – but did it ever. Two years later than they planned, the binational couple finally wed in Buffalo on Friday night.

The News’ Jerry Zremski reports that they never envisioned the sign they eventually felt compelled to place at the entrance at on their wedding night.

“We waited 949 days for this – PARTY ACCORDINGLY!” the sign read.

That's how long it took them to pull off a binational wedding that united an American and a Canadian amid a global pandemic that's only recently loosened its grip on the border between the two nations.

They discovered they were not really alone. Lizz and Paul began telling their story in The Buffalo News on Valentine's Day 2021, prompting couples from all along the border to reach out via social media. The video that accompanied the story went viral.

“It was everywhere,” Lizz said.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

With Canada lifting most travel restrictions, border communities breathe sigh of relief: For more than 2½ years, traffic between the U.S. and Canada has faced various restrictions stemming from concerns over Covid-19, with devastating economic results. Now a sense of optimism returns to border communities after Ottawa said Monday that requirements like the ArriveCan app will no longer be necessary. Read more

Teen accused in McKinley High shooting could see incarceration capped at 8 years: The teenager charged in the Feb. 9 shooting outside McKinley that injured two people has a potential plea deal in front of him: plead guilty to attempted murder, assault and weapons possession and get his time behind bars capped at 8 years, a judge has said. Read more

Buffalo School Board accepts CFO’s resignation, keeps him as consultant: Geoffrey Pritchard had served as the school district’s chief financial officer for 12 years. School Board President Louis Petrucci said after the brief executive session that the separation agreement between Pritchard and the district was a mutual one. Read more

North Tonawanda man, injured by suspected drunken driver, struggles in coma as medical bills mount: Zach Dawson, 21, suffered severe brain trauma to the frontal lobe, as well as a collapsed lung and multiple fractures to his pelvis and face, in a collision on Aug. 13. Read more

Former Buffalo Sabre Tony McKegney charged with violating order of protection: The former Sabres forward is due in Buffalo City Court next week, charged with two felonies. McKegney is accused of calling and emailing a woman a judge ordered him not to contact. Read more

WEATHER

Flood watch in Erie, Chautauqua counties through Tuesday night: Lake effect rain this week could cause flooding near rivers and streams as well as in places with poor drainage and urban areas. Read more

Photos: Heavy lake-effect rain hits the Buffalo area: As rain rolled into the region, Buffalo News staff photographers went out to capture the colors and range of the storm. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Is climate warming man-made? Does weather affect fall foliage? Paul answers reader’s weather-related questions, including this one: “Does a wetter summer give more color to our leaves?” Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Gusto guide: Buffalo-area chefs show cauliflower game: The vegetable a generation grew up hating has become a favorite in local restaurants that treat it with respect. From Indian-spiced smoked cauliflower at Southern Junction to the tempura-fried florets at Patina 250, the Buffalo cauliflower race is coming to a head. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Douglas Jemal seeks demolition of Ellicott building as part of Electric District plan: Jemal's plan is part of a larger $110 million vision for the former Simon Electric Co. properties on Ellicott, Huron and Oak streets that he purchased in October 2021. Read more

Record Theatre development into The Monroe kicks off with financing secured: The long-awaited redevelopment of the Main Street complex into retail and commercial space has begun, after the partners behind the $7 million project secured the construction financing they needed to get started. Read more

Natale Development unveils renovated Aldrich & Ray building as The Dorian: Natale plans to turn the four-story copper-products building on Niagara Street into a mixed-used facility anchored by offices, a clinic and apartments with waterfront views. Read more

Nick Sinatra sells Fenton Village Apartments to Symphony Management: Sinatra sold the 33-unit complex at 935-945 W. Ferry St., between Main Street and Linwood Avenue, for $7.3 million as he focuses on other projects. Read more

BILLS

Upon Further Review: Short-yardage situations have stressed Bills' offense in recent weeks: Going back to the 2020 season and the “Hail Murray” loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Bills have played nine games decided by a touchdown or less. They are 1-8 in those games. Read more

Analysis: A look at how Dolphins lost blitz battle vs. Josh Allen but won the war: Will the Dolphins view their blitzing tactics as a failure? No, because they held the Bills to 19 points and created a gift touchdown on a blitz. Read more

SABRES

Health is the priority as Casey Mittelstadt tries to reboot his game for Sabres: After a hard summer of work at home in Minnesota, Mittelstadt is trying to refocus on getting back his game and staking a claim as a core piece in the Buffalo lineup. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Enjoying a Vermont fall close to home is easier than you might think. News contributor Anthony A. Augustine says nearby Angelica, Cuba, Wellsville and Alfred are four spots in picture-perfect Allegany County where you can enjoy foliage-rich drives and picturesque small towns.

• Albion inked its place in Yuletide lore 85 years ago today when the world’s first Santa Claus training school opened in the Orleans County village. School founder Charles W. Howard has never been forgotten. A couple years ago, a portion of NYS Route 31 was renamed in his honor, as reported by WKBW.

• Rachel Carson’s groundbreaking book “Silent Spring” was published 60 years ago today, “and its impact caused a wave of change that is still felt,” WGRZ’s Terry Belke reports. He interviews an environmental expert at the University at Buffalo about the book’s impact on the use of chemical pesticides.

• True, some might dismiss Niagara Falls’ “Honeymoon capital of the world” label as an antiquated moniker from the past. But this travel feature in U.S. News & World Report bolsters the cataracts’ amorous allure. Niagara Falls is listed as one of New York's top “romantic getaway” venues, with the article praising its scenic hiking and biking trails, expanded recreational space and nearby wineries.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.