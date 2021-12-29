Good Morning, Buffalo: The Year in Pandemic Lessons: 10 things we learned – and relearned – about Covid-19

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Dec. 29, 2021
The Year Pandemic Lessons: 10 things we learned – and relearned – about Covid-19
Frankly, I was hoping to never write this story.
When we began our weekly “Pandemic Lessons” series in the fall of 2020, my goal was to spend the next several months helping guide readers into our new version of life. Each week, I picked one pandemic-related question or topic and took a deep dive into it by talking to experts and reviewing studies. I figured it would last for several months, and then we’d be out of business as the pandemic quelled.
But here we are, 60 stories later, heading into 2022 – our third calendar year of the series.
In this week’s installment, I chose the 10 things we’ve learned – or relearned, or are still learning – about life with Covid-19. They include taking a smart approach to handling air, embracing small pleasures and moments of human interaction, which may help stave off isolation and loneliness – one of several dangerous spinoffs of this pandemic.
Another dicey lesson: The pandemic has exposed just how much we struggle with information, especially when knowledge is evolving and the picture is murky. Questions such as “Do masks work?” or “Isn’t Covid-19 not that dangerous for kids?” or “Will post-infection immunity keep me safe?” don’t have simple, clear answers.
The reality comes in shades of gray, and the longer we live with Covid-19, the more we know. So in that sense, we are learning a lot – with much more to come.
– Tim O’Shei
Erie County: Cloth, surgical masks might not be good enough to fight Omicron: County officials say that to protect against the highly contagious new variant, people should wear a “high quality mask” such as a KN95 mask. Read more
Masks and vaccines encouraged, but not required, for Buffalo New Year’s Eve ball drop: Mayor Byron Brown asked revelers who want to be part of the celebration to "do the right thing." He urged everyone coming downtown to be vaccinated – and boosted – and to wear masks, even outside. Read more
Covid-19 forces cancellation of three performances of 'Hamilton' at Shea's: Tuesday’s show was called off Tuesday afternoon after testing detected breakthrough Covid-19 cases within the company, a spokeswoman said. The Wednesday and Thursday performances were canceled later Tuesday. Weekend performances currently are planned to be held as scheduled. Read more
As legal fees grow beyond $7 million, Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy case heads to mediation: A judge has ordered the diocese to begin mediated negotiations with its insurers, parishes, schools and creditors – namely the more than 900 people who have filed claims accusing priests and other diocese employees of child sexual abuse. Read more
Buffalo nursing home fined $18,000 for numerous violations in providing care: The Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing was cited in a New York State Health Department inspection report for numerous violations that recently resulted in fines being imposed against the Delaware Avenue facility. Read more
More homicide victims died from gun violence this year in Buffalo: Though the pace of shootings has slowed, the city eclipsed last year's homicide total and had roughly the same number of shooting victims through the end of November as it did over the same period last year. Read more
Five trucks destroyed in West Seneca Highway Department barn fire: At least five town trucks – including snow plows – were destroyed when a fire broke out early Christmas morning at a Highway Department garage, burning about half of it down. West Seneca detective arson investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire. Read more
6 local beers if you’re looking for something a little different on New Year’s Eve: From beers to drink all night, beers to replace your champagne toast and beers you can share with your friends, News contributor Brian Campbell suggests a few options to help you ring in 2022. Read more
Tesla on track to meet Buffalo job target, avoid $41.2 million penalty: The company had 1,536 full-time jobs at its South Park Avenue factory on Nov. 10, along with 21 part-time positions. Under its agreement with the state, Tesla was required to have 1,460 jobs in Buffalo by the end of the year. Read more
Behind the scenes of Matt Haack's puntless day for the Bills: By the time Sunday’s 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots concluded, Haack's absence on the stat sheet was notable: The Buffalo Bills did not punt once. Read more
Position grades: Pats continued trend of reluctance to blitz Josh Allen: Allen had an answer for everything Bill Belichick’s defense threw at him in Sunday’s 33-21 victory. Don't miss out on Mark Gaughan's position grades for the Bills after the big win. Read more
NHL postpones Sabres' game in Montreal scheduled for Jan. 8: With capacity limitations in place in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada, the National Hockey League announced Tuesday that four Montreal Canadiens home games in January will be postponed and rescheduled, including their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 8. Read more
Sabres set for night of debuts with Peyton Krebs, JJ Peterka, Alex Tuch: Sabres forwards Jeff Skinner, Vinnie Hinostroza, Zemgus Girgensons, Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski remain in Covid-19 protocol, so General Manager Kevyn Adams made two bold additions that shift the focus back to who will be on the ice against the New Jersey Devils. Read more
Sabres notes: Matt Ellis will step in as coach if Don Granato remains in protocol: Granato, in his first full season as the Sabres' coach, is not expected to test out of the NHL's Covid-19 protocols in time to lead the team's bench in its first game since Dec. 17, said assistant coach Matt Ellis. Read more
• Looking back on 2021, “it was a year of optimism and setbacks,” notes News photographer Robert Kirkham. He shares some of his favorite works over the past year.
• If you own a dog, plan to get married or enjoy betting on sports teams, WKBW’s Katie Morse reports that you’ll likely be impacted by new state laws that take effect in 2022.
• 2021 was a "year of discovery” for researchers at the University at Buffalo, UB’s Charlotte Hsu writes. From research into Covid-19 vaccines to documenting inequality in Buffalo over three decades, the work of local scholars had a global impact over the past year.
• January will be jam-packed with local events that cater to a wide range of interests, from Disney on Ice and concerts to a candle-making workshop. Step Out Buffalo shares this list of 39 “cool events” to check out in the new year.
