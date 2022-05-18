Good Morning, Buffalo: 'The world needs to know we're hurting'

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 18, 2022

A grieving community gathers to see President Biden

President Biden tried his best to console a grieving city Tuesday following the Saturday shooting rampage that killed 10 people. During a visit to Buffalo, he spoke to families affected, and demanded an end to hate dominating much of the nation's politics.

Dozens gathered at a police blockade at Jefferson Avenue and East Utica Street, as close as they could get to where the president and first lady Jill Biden laid flowers in memory of the victims over a block away.

During a speech at the Delavan Grider Community Center, Biden talked about each of the 13 people who were shot at the Tops Markets store on May 14.

One of those victims was Margus Morrison, 52, who was shopping at Tops and then planned to see his mother. He never made it to his mom’s house.

Family members of the shooting victims said they were moved by the president’s empathy.

Speaking to more than 100 people inside the community center, Biden condemned white supremacy, an ideology he called “destructive” and “evil.”

“In America, evil will not win, I promise you,” the president said.

Even in New York, ‘red flags’ don’t always stop shooters: The man who killed 10 people in a racist hate crime was on the radar of state police more than a year before his rampage in Buffalo. He underwent a required mental health evaluation, but still could buy weapons, post online his plans to murder Black people and scope out his target. Payton Gendron lived in a state with some of the nation's strictest gun laws, but none of that was enough to stop him from slaughtering as many Black people as he could on Saturday. Read more

A day before racist massacre, Tops regular says he unknowingly spoke with gunman: They talked about black holes, Niagara Falls and critical race theory, and the man told Grady Lewis he was going camping. A day later, Lewis watched in horror as the man was arrested following a racist rampage. Read more

Sean Kirst: A frantic call, a relieved family: ‘Grandma, are you at Tops?’: Eva Doyle is a community historian, author and journalist. She is also a regular Saturday shopper at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, and it was only by sheer chance that she was not there last weekend when an 18-year-old white supremacist allegedly attacked and killed 10 people. In the aftermath, her immediate mission is to demolish the lies, myths and delusions that she says fed such racial violence against a neighborhood she loves. Read more

Gunman considered targets in Syracuse, Rochester and across Buffalo before concluding Tops was 'best option': The 18-year-old white supremacist accused of killing 10 people at an East Side Tops on Saturday considered dozens of other locations – including a Buffalo barbershop, a Syracuse shopping mall and a Rochester Walmart – before deciding the Jefferson Avenue supermarket would allow him to target the largest number of Black victims. Read more

State suspends, seeks to fire prison guard who mocked Tops shooting victims: The state has suspended without pay a corrections officer suspected of crudely mocking the victims of Saturday's massacre in a "despicable" social media meme. Read more

Police eye ‘potential suspect’ in Town of Niagara hate crime involving racist graffiti: Local, state and federal authorities are investigating an incident in the Town of Niagara involving racist graffiti as a hate crime. The Niagara County sheriff said investigators have a "potential suspect" in the incident, which happened two days after the mass shooting by a white supremacist in Buffalo. Read more

Savarino has big cleanup job ahead of redevelopment project off Amherst Street: Savarino Companies is eager to move ahead with its plans for a large redevelopment project along the Scajaquada Creek in Buffalo, but first it will have a major cleanup job ahead of it after decades of contamination by the site's prior users, officials said. Read more

Niagara County developer plans City of Tonawanda industrial park, with tax breaks: Joseph Paolini, who owns Paolini Enterprises Inc. in Sanborn, is proposing to construct five new buildings on a 4-acre site at the corner of Gibson Street and Hackett Drive. Read more

[BN] Things to Do: Wing a Ding Ding, Theresa Caputo, new Kenan Center exhibit: A 100-pound ball of yarn is part of a fiber exhibit displayed through June 12 at the Kenan Center Gallery in Lockport. Read more

Report: Bills interview Steelers executive for assistant GM opening: Brandon Beane might look outside the organization to fill his opening at assistant general manager. Read more

• Some nature lovers enjoy roughing it on camping trips. Others prefer the more comfy “glamping” option. Only in Your State contributor Christy Articola writes that Evangola State Park is among the venues that offer yurts – dwellings that are sort of a cross between cabins and tents.

• Johnny Nobody, ONYX and Humble Braggers are on our list of live music options in Buffalo over the next week.

• “Abby Pietrow wakes up every day at 7:30 a.m. with penguins on her mind,” reports Kelly Khatib of Spectrum News. Pietrow is part of a team at the Aquarium of Niagara that’s involved in a new research project to help rebuild the Humboldt Penguin population.

• You might not recognize his name, but you'd definitely recognize the famous words penned by Livingston County native Francis Bellamy. In fact, you’ve likely recited the verse many times. Bellamy authored the Pledge of Allegiance. He was born 167 years ago today in Mount Morris. This post on Roadside America showcases a colorful mural that pays tribute to Bellamy.

