Good Morning, Buffalo: The vaccine's journey: From arrival at hospital and into someone's arm

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Teachers union wants more details on safety plans before Buffalo schools reopen: Officials in Buffalo Public Schools said the district is stocked with the supplies it needs to reopen schools. However, the Buffalo Teachers Federation, which challenged the district in court when it considered reopening in the fall, is once again voicing concerns about the safety of school buildings prior to an anticipated reopening Feb. 1. Read more

What VA is doing to get veterans a vaccination: The Veterans Affairs Western New York Healthcare System has started contacting veterans 75 and older in the community, if they are enrolled in the VA system, to arrange vaccinations for them. However, some believe all veterans, whether they are registered or not, should qualify for immediate vaccinations from whatever venue is available. Read more