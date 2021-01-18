Good Morning, Buffalo: The vaccine's journey: From arrival at hospital and into someone's arm

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 18, 2021
From storage to injection, 'a very prescriptive process'
You know that vaccine doses are coming to Western New York and that certain people – primarily health care workers – are getting vaccinated.
But there's so much more to the process than that. The Buffalo News spoke with the state and local health system leaders, and physically followed the Pfizer vaccine from storage to injection to report how the vaccine is being safeguarded and administered in area hospitals.
"It’s been, from the beginning, a very prescriptive process," said Cassie Davis, the vaccine coordinator for Erie County Medical Center.
– Sandra Tan
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Teachers union wants more details on safety plans before Buffalo schools reopen: Officials in Buffalo Public Schools said the district is stocked with the supplies it needs to reopen schools. However, the Buffalo Teachers Federation, which challenged the district in court when it considered reopening in the fall, is once again voicing concerns about the safety of school buildings prior to an anticipated reopening Feb. 1. Read more
What VA is doing to get veterans a vaccination: The Veterans Affairs Western New York Healthcare System has started contacting veterans 75 and older in the community, if they are enrolled in the VA system, to arrange vaccinations for them. However, some believe all veterans, whether they are registered or not, should qualify for immediate vaccinations from whatever venue is available. Read more
Cuomo calls for federal government to increase vaccine supply: "New York has moved heaven and earth to create one of the most expansive vaccination networks in the nation and we are getting shots in arms as quickly and efficiently as possible – we just simply need more vaccine," the governor said Sunday. Read more
Bills fans euphoric with Super Bowl within shouting distance
The morning after the Bills' playoff win over the Ravens, fans were still riding high.
They pulled up to the front of City Hall in droves Sunday. They snapped photos of themselves in front of the massive Bills banners draped in front of the building.
And they took a moment on a blustery, 37-degree day to revel in this fact: The Bills are headed to the AFC championship game for the first time since the 1993-94 season.
"It feels really good, it kind of feels like waking up from a dream," said Stu Blodgett, a Batavia resident.
– Matt Glynn
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Martin Luther King observances: 'We still have a long way to go': Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances have been postponed – but not canceled – by snow in years past, so the pandemic just meant a little more planning. Celebrations went virtual this year. Read more
Cats and dogs are a furry antidote for some stuck at home in pandemic: Many of the more than 50 animal rescue organizations in Western New York are seeing an increase in dog and cat adoptions. Social isolation and longer stays at home due to the pandemic are among the reasons why. The demand for companion animals also means more adoption opportunities for dogs and cats that have been lost or abandoned. Read more
Who's behind billboard urging Jacobs to resign? An electronic billboard along the I-190 urging Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, to resign in the wake of his decision to challenge the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president is the handiwork of NY27 Citizens for Real Leadership, a successor group to Citizens Against Collins. Read more
WEATHER
Lake-effect snow warning for southern Erie County, Southern Tier: The warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday. By then, the National Weather Service says snowfall accumulation could reach 8 to 16 inches in areas with persistent lake snows and 4 to 8 inches in lower elevations. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Brunch has a view of the future from the Terrace at Delaware Park: The porch of the Marcy Casino, looking over Hoyt Lake and the Buffalo Historical Museum, is one of the loveliest viewsheds in Buffalo. The fact that you can settle in beside a heater at the Terrace at Delaware Park and enjoy it with a grapefruit jalapeno margarita and breakfast chimichanga makes it worth getting out of the house. Steak and eggs, shrimp Caesar salad and more await at the edge of the rose garden. Read more
BILLS
What we learned from snap counts in Bills' divisional-round win, game ball and more: Facing an old-school rushing attack, the Buffalo Bills used an old-school defense Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, writes Jay Skurski. Read more
Bills Notebook: Why Isaiah Mckenzie was an unsung hero in win over Ravens: The Buffalo Bills used their "Human Joystick" for a cheat code in their preparations for the Baltimore Ravens. Read more
SABRES
Sabres Notebook: Dylan Cozens gets a bigger role with move to second line: Players and coaches have been impressed with Cozens' on-ice maturity since he arrived in camp, and there's no question already being in game shape for the World Juniors has given him a quick boost at the start of his NHL career. Read more
Sabres looking to reverse trend of not taking kindly to the road: "The Buffalo Sabres have to be better away from KeyBank Center or they go nowhere. Period," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The Buffalo Bills weren’t the only ones who impressed in Saturday night’s playoff game with the Baltimore Ravens. The broadcast team of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth also drew a rave review from News TV critic Alan Pergament. “In a game that wasn't as exciting as expected, the NBC duo was very entertaining, informative and even amusing at times …” writes Pergament.
• Speaking of the Bills, some fans may have been dancing in their living rooms while celebrating Saturday’s win. The moves are more choreographed for students at Kiptom Dance Center in Orchard Park who are showing their Bills pride with a tap routine, WIVB's Abby Fridmann reports.
• Whispering River Rescue in Gasport has only been open for three weeks but is already thriving. WKBW’s Olivia Proia provides an update on the farm animal rescue.
