Good Morning, Buffalo: The vaccine is here. So is the lobbying effort to move to the front of the line

State studies how to safely allow fans into Bills games: State health officials are researching the protocols used in cities where fans are allowed at NFL games to see if there's a safe way to let Buffalo Bills fans attend home games for the first time this season. That was the message from Gov. Cuomo on Tuesday, when he said officials would like to see if a model built on data and testing could lead to fans attending a home playoff game on the weekend of Jan. 9. But he made no promises that this would happen. Read more