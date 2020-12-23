Good Morning, Buffalo: The vaccine is here. So is the lobbying effort to move to the front of the line

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Dec. 23, 2020
The vaccine is here. So is the lobbying effort to move to the front of the line
With vaccine supplies limited and Covid-19 caseloads rising, a number of groups have been trying to ensure that various job professions – from social workers to teachers and coroners – get a high place on the state's priority list for inoculations to fight the virus.
The News’ Tom Precious reports that for weeks even before the first boxes of vaccines crossed into New York last weekend, groups have been reaching out to state officials in hopes of scoring a higher spot in the vaccine pecking order.
The push has worked for some, but not others.
New York, with 19 million residents, was granted access to 170,000 doses in the first round of the Pfizer vaccine distribution. On the initial priority list were certain hospital workers, such as those in intensive care and emergency units, as well as residents and staff of nursing homes. Officials in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration also assured state lawmakers earlier this month that emergency medical services workers would be in an initial vaccination wave.
State studies how to safely allow fans into Bills games: State health officials are researching the protocols used in cities where fans are allowed at NFL games to see if there's a safe way to let Buffalo Bills fans attend home games for the first time this season. That was the message from Gov. Cuomo on Tuesday, when he said officials would like to see if a model built on data and testing could lead to fans attending a home playoff game on the weekend of Jan. 9. But he made no promises that this would happen. Read more
WNY nursing homes begin to vaccinate residents, staff: Nursing homes throughout Western New York are beginning to vaccinate residents and workers against Covid-19, which has has killed more than 6,000 residents of nursing homes across the state. The federal program to vaccinate residents and staff at 618 nursing homes across the state began Monday and is to be completed within six weeks. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Critics outraged, Republicans silent as Trump pardons ex-Rep. Chris Collins: President Trump on Tuesday pardoned the former congressman from Clarence who pleaded guilty to felony insider trading charges. A White House statement said the full pardon was granted “at the request of many members of Congress,” but did not offer any further explanation of Trump’s action. Collins pleaded guilty in October 2019 to charges related to a stock tip he provided to his son. Read more
Federal spending bill boosts Great Lakes, border operations, other WNY priorities: Congress finally set aside $1.4 trillion to fund the federal government through next Sept. 30, and the resulting bill gives a boost to the Great Lakes, as well as U.S. border crossings. Read more
Buffalo lawmakers ask mayor to pause speed zone cameras: After receiving complaints from residents about the speed zone camera program, the Common Council has asked Mayor Byron Brown to pause the camera contract. "In order to stop the ticketing, you have to pause the contract," Council President Darius Pridgen said. Read more
Cuomo signs bill barring facial recognition systems in schools: The new law that temporarily blocks such systems would require the Lockport City School District to turn off the 300 digital cameras it installed in buildings to feed images to facial recognition software. The law orders the Education Department to conduct a study on the appropriateness of the systems and how civil liberties can be protected while using them. Read more
2021 Decorators’ Show House, on ‘Millionaires’ Row,’ has been selected: The Grace Millard Knox House at 800 Delaware Ave. most recently served as headquarters for the Computer Task Group (CTG). It was purchased in June by personal injury lawyer Ross Cellino for the new corporate headquarters of his law firm, Cellino Law. The mansion is expected to be open for public viewing from Aug. 21 through Sept. 18. Read more
Inside WNY’s neighborhood shopping districts
Buffalo Magazine embarked on a 10-week series that explores the distinct personalities of our region’s shop local scenes, from Lewiston to the Five Points pocket on Buffalo’s West Side to Ellicottville, and the passionate people behind them.
WEATHER
Winter storm watch, snow coming for Christmas: A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon with heavy lake effect snow possible in Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Family commitment propels Meme’s Place to quick start near Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus: Afril Boggan was told by doctors that she couldn't continue her two-decade career as a bus driver, leaving her depressed and unsure where to go next. Strong bonds among her extended family meant rallying behind her new project: Meme's Place restaurant, which is known for steak eggrolls and deep-fried tacos. Read more
The “eggnoggy” Tom & Jerry: A history and a recipe: Local foodie Christa Glennie Seychew has always relished Western New York’s quirky culinary traditions. One of her favorites is the “sweet elixir” known as the Tom & Jerry. In this Buffalo Spree post, Seychew offers her own recipe that has been crafted “after some well-tested experimentation.” Read more
BILLS
Before his NFL journey, Bills' tackle Daryl Williams had to give up hoop dreams: Daryl Williams thought basketball was his calling. Playing any other sport barely registered as an afterthought when the Buffalo Bills veteran offensive tackle was in grammar school and junior high, writes Vic Carucci. Read more
Behind the scenes: Across the Bills' social media platforms, the hype video the team released after clinching the AFC East has been viewed more than a million times. The video, which is two minutes, 24 seconds, is narrated by Steve Tasker. Jay Skurski takes us behind the scenes and tells us how it got done. “So we’ll see you in Buffalo in January. Be ready, it might be chilly.” Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Albion’s world-famous “Santa” now has a road named in his honor, reports WKBW’s Ed Reilly. Charles W. Howard was an Orleans County farmer who had problems with how some were portraying Santa. So he founded a school in 1937 to teach Santa’s helpers proper protocols. After Howard died in the 1960s, the school moved to Michigan, where it continues to operate. A portion of Route 31 in Albion has been named Charles W. Howard Memorial Highway.
• ‘Tis the season for holiday flicks, and a Christmas movie written by a graduate of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute airs tonight at 7 on cable’s UpTV. The News’ Alan Pergament says Tim Kuryak, formerly of North Tonawanda, wrote “Dashing Home Christmas.” The movie was filmed earlier this year north of Toronto.
• Many of us aren't old enough to remember the lavish Christmas parades that were staged on Broadway in the 1950s. Broadway Fillmore Alive shares this video from Chris Bove, a blast from Buffalo's past that's even set to holiday music.
• Western New York is home to many historic churches. Few are more notable than Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna. Hello Buffalo blogger Ellen Mika Zelasko explores the history of a magnificent edifice and the man who built it – Father Nelson Baker.