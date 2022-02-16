Good Morning, Buffalo: The stickers can be expensive. The pot is free. But is it legal?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Feb. 16, 2022
The stickers can be expensive. The pot is free. But is it legal?
Stores in New York – including a number in this area – have tried in recent months to squeeze through what they say is a loophole in the state's marijuana laws: Pay up to several hundred dollars for a sticker or another trinket and we'll give you cannabis for free.
It’s a business strategy pursued for several years now in states where recreational marijuana is legalized, or decriminalized, but where retail sales aren’t yet established.
But here in New York State, the agency that oversees marijuana sales is cracking down on marijuana gifting and threatening fines or other sanctions.
The News’ Stephen T. Watson reports that law enforcement agencies raided several such stores in the Southern Tier late last week, though prosecutors here say the transactions appear to be legal under criminal law.
BUFFALO NEXT
It wasn't long ago that a $1 million home sale was as rare as a 60-degree day in February.
Now, with the region's housing market pushing prices up, the $2 million bar has been breached.
A 6,200-square-foot stone mansion on the Hamburg-Orchard Park border recently sold for $2.1 million to the owner and president of a bubble-hockey gaming company.
That's one of the highest-priced home sales ever in Western New York, where $1 million deals are still noteworthy, let alone $2 million. And it is 10 times the region's median home price of just over $200,000. It's also the second such sale in recent months.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
For Buffalo’s endangered buildings, local landmark status may not stop the wrecking ball: Uncertainty looms among several of the 134 structures in the city that have local historic status. The buildings include theaters, industrial buildings, houses, neighborhood bars and schools. Read more
State Appellate Division upholds Great Northern preliminary injunction, barring demolition for now: The historic grain elevator has been granted another temporary reprieve from the wrecking ball. Preservationists hailed the decision as a “tremendous step” in efforts to save the structure, which was the world’s largest grain elevator when it began operations in 1897. Read more
What to know as California biotech firm assumes lease of state’s $200 million Dunkirk plant: ImmunityBio Inc. has completed its $40 million acquisition of the leasehold interest in the plant from Buffalo-based biopharmaceutical firm Athenex. The state built the 409,000-square-foot facility for Athenex, before the company ran into a series of regulatory setbacks that have dented company finances. Read more
The latest Covid-19 statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WEATHER
Flooding, wind, rain, then freezing temps in the forecast: This winter's weather roller coaster continues this week with rising and falling temperatures along with wind, rain, a flood watch and snow. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Tom’s ‘Home of the Souvlaki’ starts grilling: After a lengthy hiatus and complete interior rebuild, Tom’s Restaurant, “Home of the Souvlaki,” is back. Read more
Buffalo’s whiskey trend: We’ll drink to that: Move over, craft beer fans. Make room for "whiskey geeks." The amber-colored spirit has grown so much in popularity locally that there are new specialty bars, events, tastings, online groups and even collectors who seek hard-to-find bottles. Elizabeth Carey shares more about the trend. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Mohawk Ramp, Simon Electric properties projects trigger interest by Iskalo: Officials from Iskalo Development Corp. met with Douglas Jemal and his architects for preliminary discussions on how developers “could do a project that feeds off each other.” Read more
Salvation Army seeks remake of Main Street campus: The Salvation Army's local chapter is bringing its ambitious redevelopment proposal to the city in a bid to gain approval for a redesigned campus. Previous ideas met with resistance from community members. Read more
BILLS
Bills enjoyed the second healthiest starting lineup in NFL in 2021: The Bills lost only 36 games by starters, which counts both injuries and games lost due to Covid-19. Only New England had fewer games lost with 23. In 2020, the Bills had the fifth healthiest starting lineup in the league, according to a News roster review. In 2019, they lost the fewest games in the NFL by starters to injury. In 2018, they lost the fourth fewest, and in 2017, they ranked ninth best. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: With Jack Eichel set for Vegas debut, Sabres revel in rare win at home: "What we have here is a tale of two homes. While the perpetually rebuilding Sabres are trying to forge one, Jack Eichel is finally going to get a chance to play in his new one," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
Observations: Victor Olofsson snaps goal drought, helps Sabres secure win: Olofsson scored his first goal since Halloween, giving Buffalo a 4-3 edge with 2:55 remaining in regulation en route to a 6-3 win over the New York Islanders. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The mammoth steam engines in the Col. Ward Pumping Station were replaced long ago by more efficient electric pumps. But the relics remain on site as a testament to the engineering marvel of the Industrial Age. In this installment of A Closer Look, The News' Derek Gee takes us into the facility that continues to treat and pump water from Lake Erie for the City of Buffalo.
• The upcoming midwinter break at many schools is a chance for families to explore new venues, notes WKBW’s Taylor Epps. She suggests checking out Beaver Meadow Nature Center in North Java, where adventurers can rent snowshoes, embark on winter hikes and engage in other nature-focused pursuits.
• A local program is giving teenage girls in Buffalo an outlet to share their problems, challenges and aspirations with a diverse group of professional women. WIVB highlights the Confident Girls Mentoring Program, noting that the next “long table talk” will be held Thursday.
• A revered local leader who was known as the “padre of the poor” was born in Buffalo 180 years ago today. Father Nelson Baker left a lasting legacy. The Niagara Frontier Heritage Project reflects on some of his accomplishments in this Heritage Moments segment.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.