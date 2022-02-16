Good Morning, Buffalo: The stickers can be expensive. The pot is free. But is it legal?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

The stickers can be expensive. The pot is free. But is it legal?

Stores in New York – including a number in this area – have tried in recent months to squeeze through what they say is a loophole in the state's marijuana laws: Pay up to several hundred dollars for a sticker or another trinket and we'll give you cannabis for free.

It’s a business strategy pursued for several years now in states where recreational marijuana is legalized, or decriminalized, but where retail sales aren’t yet established.

But here in New York State, the agency that oversees marijuana sales is cracking down on marijuana gifting and threatening fines or other sanctions.