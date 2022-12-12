Good Morning, Buffalo: The state of Career & Technical Education in Buffalo schools

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Dec. 12, 2022

Potent yet precarious: The state of Career & Technical Education in Buffalo schools

A survey last year of Buffalo Public Schools high school students revealed only 49% enjoyed learning, a metric that has left the district scrambling to find new ways to capture students’ interest.

A panel of eight district high school students in the Community Health Worker Network last month hinted that BPS was making progress with ventures outside of the core curriculum, with “variety of programs” finishing second to “teachers” in what panelists liked most about school.

"We learn college classes about coding, stuff we don't learn about in school – like your gross, your net, stuff you use in real life," said Kariah Kulu, a 10th-grader at Lewis J. Bennett High School of Innovative Technology.

That's the purpose of the district's Career & Technical Education (CTE), which teaches career-specific trade skills to high school students, facilitates a path into higher education or directly into the workforce, and connects them with potential employers in areas that fall outside traditional curricula – think carpentry and forensic technology – without abandoning general studies. These are school-based programs, too, that do not require sending a student to BOCES.

– Ben Tsujimoto

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Higgins and 'Heartland' Dems aim to broaden party's interests beyond the coasts: Rep. Brian Higgins and other Democrats from the Great Lakes region are banding together in a "Heartland Caucus" that aims to make sure the area's interests don't get lost in a party where all the leaders are from coastal states. Read more

Williamsville restaurant gains approval for modified expansion plan: The owner of a popular Williamsville restaurant has won approval for his revised expansion plans following months of debate over whether the project fits the historic character of its building and the surrounding neighborhood. The village Historic Preservation Commission last week voted to grant a certificate of appropriateness to Joel Schreck, who had raised the prospect of going out of business if he couldn't add onto his Share Kitchen and Bar Room. Read more

Most counts dismissed in Uber lawsuit brought by woman alleging sexual assault by driver: A judge has dismissed all but one of six counts in a lawsuit brought against Uber by a passenger who said she was sexually assaulted by a driver for the ride-hailing service. The woman sued Uber for intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment, deceptive practices, negligent supervision, vicarious liability and negligence. Justice Paul Wojtaszek dismissed all but the negligence claim. Read more

Lackawanna to consider snowstorm overtime pay for department heads: At a meeting today, the Lackawanna City Council is scheduled to consider a proposal to track expenses related to the Nov. 17 snowstorm, including overtime for the mayor, a Council member and nearly a dozen city employees who do not ordinarily receive such pay. The two elected officials will not be taking the money, a city spokesman said. The move is simply to help the city seek state and federal reimbursement. Read more

PolitiFact: Federal food program does call for reduction in milk: Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, criticized the Biden administration when proposed changes to a federal food program for women and children became public. "The Biden Administration’s proposal to restrict the amount of milk available to WIC participants is wrong," Stefanik said in a news release. Stefanik frequently finds fault with the Biden administration, and we wondered if her claim over milk was correct. Read more

WEATHER

Cloudy skies: Today will be overcast with temperatures steady in the low to mid-30s. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

LCB Capital returns to ZBA with five-story apartment project in Allentown: After making design changes to win Preservation Board approval, a local real estate investment company is moving ahead with its plan for a five-story building with 44 market-rate apartments on Delaware Avenue in Allentown. Read more

SAA-EVI plans 21 townhomes near School 44: Following up on its intentions to expand its School 44 renovation project northeast of the Central Terminal, developer SAA-EVI is proposing to construct a pair of affordable townhouse projects on adjacent streets that will bring 21 residential rental units to the city's Emerson neighborhood. Read more

BILLS

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills defeat New York Jets 20-12: The Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets, 20-12, at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Check out all of our game coverage here. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings: See who holds the No. 1 spot and where the Sabres land this week. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Louie, a 7-year-old black Labrador mix who makes his home in West Seneca, is credited with saving the life of a man in distress during the November snowstorm. Across the street from his owners' Oakbrook Drive home, the 60-pound rescue dog from Open Arms in Buffalo found neighbor Bob Romanowski after he had a heart attack and collapsed while snow blowing his driveway on the night of Nov 18, Mike Petro reports.

• Jumpin' Josh Allen was at it again Sunday, leaping over the Jets' Lamarcus Joyner. Here's a fun look at the Bills' quarterback's hurdling history.

• Four Western New York sisters will open for the Radio City Rockettes, singing “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” and “Christmas in New York.” WKBW’s Jaurdyn Johnson reports on the Gabel sisters’ performance at the Christmas Spectacular.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

