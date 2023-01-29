Good Morning, Buffalo: The stages of the offseason for Buffalo Bills fans: grief, anger, sadness and the wait for 'next year'

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Jan. 29, 2023

The stages of the offseason for Buffalo Bills fans: grief, anger, sadness and the wait for 'next year'

John Lang should be in Atlanta right now.

Lang, the Bills Elvis superfan, had tickets to Sunday’s AFC championship game tentatively set for a neutral field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He and thousands of his fellow fans were ready to cheer on the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs with a chance to get to the Super Bowl – for the first time in 29 years – on the line.

Instead, the Bills got hammered by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting Sunday’s conference championship game – again.

And Bills fans are left to confront the emptiness of a long football offseason that, for many, started too soon.

“I had six tickets. I had hotels, everything, set up. I had a Bills Backers party I was supposed to go to Saturday,” Lang said in an interview. “I'm still like, 'What am I going to do this weekend?' ”

It’s tough enough for the average Bills fan when the season abruptly ends. It’s that much harder for season ticket holders who plan their weekends around soaking up the full game day experience.

And it’s agonizing for the superfans, who might have an alter ego built around their fandom, travel to road games whenever their finances allow and forge tight bonds within the Bills Mafia community.

For now, September, and the return of Bills games that count, seems impossibly far off.

“We want the best. We didn’t get it,” said William Fichtner, the actor and graduate of Cheektowaga's Maryvale High School who is well known for his Bills fandom. “It’s going to be a long time, and it’ll be healed by winning next year.”

– Stephen T. Watson, Tim O'Shei and Michael Petro

Outplayed and outcoached, the Bills' season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals exposed a number of Buffalo's flaws. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan examine the Buffalo Bills' giant thud in the AFC divisional round and break down how Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott should attack an offseason of uncertainty. Listen now >>

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Who killed the monsignor? Detectives chased tips around the clock after murder: Day 8: Though so much of the work conducted by detectives would lead to dead-ends, the 56-year-old homicide file The Buffalo News reviewed in 2022 reflects meticulous police work was being carried out early in the probe. Read more

Postal Service managers accused of endangering workers during Buffalo blizzard: Local employees of the U.S. Postal Service claim that managers on Dec. 23 ignored warnings about the ferocious nature of the storm, and after debating among themselves for hours, finally allowed workers to stop mail deliveries. But management then ordered workers to vacate the Williamsville Postal Station that afternoon and drive home in extremely dangerous conditions, they said. Read more

Community benefits, stadium deal tied to Buffalo Bills regardless of who owns team, Poloncarz says: When it comes to what the Buffalo Bills will provide the community in exchange for $850 million in public stadium construction money, the devil is in the details. But Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is speaking more freely now about the terms of the community benefits agreement and how that money will be invested over the course of the 30-year lease. Read more

Buffalo leaders react to brutal police killing of Tyre Nichols: Before CNN on Friday night aired body camera footage of the five Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown gathered between 30 and 40 people – government officials, police and clergy, among others – in the lobby outside his City Hall office to watch. After that, they gathered on the steps of City Hall to pray and call for healing and action. Read more

Burchfield Penney's interim director tapped for permanent role: Scott Propeack, a three-time interim executive director of the Burchfield Penney Art Center, is finally having "interim" lifted from his title. Propeack, named to the position Wednesday by the museum's board of directors, previously served as Burchfield Penney's deputy director, registrar, associate curator, chief curator and collections and exhibitions manager. Read more

Cheektowaga Democrats snub supervisor for Town Board endorsement: It was a lengthy Democratic endorsement meeting in Cheektowaga earlier this month. When it was over, the incumbent supervisor did not get what she was looking for: an endorsement for a council seat. Read more

Sean Kirst: 'Like our ancestors came out to listen': In the Old First Ward, reigniting native roots

As a child in the Old First Ward, Dean Seneca forged many lifetime friendships. Yet he never felt his own heritage was fully accepted: His father, an ironworker, was born into the Seneca Nation.

Yet as Dean contemplates his dad's passing last year, he is moved by what he sees as a quiet shift: More and more, he said, a neighborhood that played a giant role in shaping him is acknowledging and embracing its rich history as a center of Haudenosaunee culture, going back centuries to when it was at the heart of the Buffalo Creek territory.

WEATHER

Sloppy Sunday: Rain, mixing with snow for the afternoon, is expected today with a high in the upper 30s. Read more

OPINION

Analysis: Hochul rises. So do complications: “Gov. Kathy Hochul has glided through all the pleasant formalities of recent months – election night victory speech, inauguration as New York’s first woman elected governor, and the pageantry of her State of the State address. Now she must submit to the Legislature her 2023-24 budget. The politically hard work of governing begins,” writes News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy. Read more

The Editorial Board: New York should approve medical aid in dying for the terminally ill: New York’s elected officials have long turned away from this issue. Some politicians won’t even talk about it, advocates say. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: Should Josh Allen's elbow injury be a concern moving forward?: Should Josh Allen's elbow be a concern moving forward? Do the Buffalo Bills need a nastier edge? What happened to those six-minute, move-the-chains drives? Did the Bengals have the better footing in the snow? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Conference title game predictions: NFL's best four teams are final four teams: For the first time in league history, all four conference title-game participants enter with at least 14 wins – 15 apiece for Philadelphia, Kansas City and San Francisco, and 14 for Cincinnati. The upstarts have exited. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres earn another point, end 'big road trip' with shootout loss: Frederick Gaudreau scored in the third round of the shootout Saturday night for the Minnesota Wild in Xcel Energy Center to send the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 loss. Read more

Inside the NHL: Unsatisfying end to Bills' season oddly reminiscent to demise of 2006-07 Stanley Cup-favorite Sabres: "In the big picture, the above scenario of the 2022-23 Bills carved a path that was oddly similar to the 2006-07 Sabres. The what-ifs will never fade away," writes Mike Harrington. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has announced programming for its 2023-24 season – the orchestra’s 89th, and Maestro JoAnn Falletta’s 25th as music director. Jeff Miers shares details on the 2023-24 programming, which will celebrate “how unique and diverse Buffalo is, how close the orchestra members feel to the people, and vice versa, and how music has the power to unite all of us,” Falletta said.

• Time and information are critical components in the search for cognitively impaired people who wander away from their homes and the people who love and care for them. Following the death of Diane Harvey, 82, of Middleport, the Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association outlined some ways it can help caregivers lower risks for those with Alzheimer’s or other dementia who wander.

• You could say Lackawanna’s Marcus Rivers is the busiest man in Western New York high school sports this winter. Rivers, 33, who once starred on the football field for Lackawanna and had multiple NFL auditions, is coaching the both the boys and girls basketball teams, Clevis Murray reports. That’s on top of working overnights as a police officer. “I don’t think the man sleeps,” Lackawanna Athletic Director Amy D’Amato said.

