Good Morning, Buffalo: The remarkable rebirth of Bethlehem Steel's home

April 15, 2022

The remarkable rebirth of Bethlehem Steel's home

The shuttered industrial complex on the shore of Lake Erie has long been a jolting visual reminder of the Buffalo Niagara region’s economic struggles.

But with a recent flurry of development activity, the Bethlehem Steel complex is becoming a sign of revival, writes The News’ Jonathan D. Epstein.

Over the past decade, Erie County and New York State have spent nearly $50 million to buy land, move rail lines and lay the groundwork for development. Since then, the private sector has invested more than twice that amount – topping $100 million – to help turn the complex into a hub for manufacturing and warehouses.

"It's kind of the fulfillment of the vision that, if we build it, they will come," said County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Lackawanna native whose father worked at Bethlehem Steel. "And they have."

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

As hiring picks up, it’s time for Buffalo Niagara to play catch-up: Hiring is on the rise locally. That's the good news. The bad news is that the region is way behind the rest of the country in recovering the jobs lost during the Covid-19 recession. Read more

Funding for weatherization program vastly expanded in New York: The bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress passed last year expanded the federal Weatherization Assistance Program elevenfold – and now that money is coming to Western New York. Read more

USS The Sullivans ‘will rise again,’ officials vow as water is pumped from ship: Somewhere in the lower right section of the hull of the USS The Sullivans is a hole. Officials don’t know how big of a problem it is, but say the worst of it is over. The U.S. Coast Guard estimated Thursday afternoon there were more than 3 million gallons of water inside the ship. Read more

Robert Morgan surrenders $16.3 million to feds to settle mortgage fraud case: Aside from pleading guilty to a felony, the developer and landlord has agreed to surrender $16.3 million that federal prosecutors say stems from his mortgage fraud. An attorney for Morgan says the negotiated amount is part of an overall deal with prosecutors. If a judge doesn't accept it, Morgan can withdraw his guilty plea to the charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Read more

Feds drop gun charge against woman accused of driving through police line during 2020 protest: Federal prosecutors won't say why the gun charge against Deyanna Davis, the woman accused of driving through a line of police on Bailey Avenue in 2020, was dropped. But her attorney said he believes the Department of Justice, which at the time had called for prosecutors to clamp down on "violent radical elements" disrupting peaceful protests, has since become "less politicized." Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

State budget includes capital funding for new UB engineering building: The newly passed state budget backed up Gov. Kathy Hochul’s pledge to transform the University at Buffalo and Stony Brook University into global innovation and research centers. The budget includes $68 million each for UB and Stony Brook to construct new landmark buildings for their engineering schools, part of Hochul’s plan to make the SUNY system “a world leader in economic development and upward mobility.” Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

The key question with Bruce Willis and aphasia: Is his case typical or rare? Amherst speech pathologist Katie Brown is concerned about Willis but also worries about her 25 clients with aphasia, a neurological condition the movie star recently disclosed. “People are connecting aphasia with a cognitive impairment and it is not a cognitive impairment,” Brown said. “People who have it are still just as intelligent as they once were, however there's that disconnect from the brain to the mouth. They know what they want to say.” An estimated 2 million Americans have the condition, the combined number of those with Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Read more

BILLS

Could Bills trade up for Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, considered 'unicorn' at the position?: Hamilton is the only safety likely destined to be drafted in the top half of the first round, but a handful of high-impact safeties with upside could go in the late first or second rounds. And there are undoubtedly diamonds in the rough to be had on Day 3. Read more

SABRES

Another night of firsts for Owen Power in Sabres' loss to St. Louis: The Sabres’ 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues was the product of missed opportunities and a few crucial mistakes against a Stanley Cup contender, but this game will be remembered as Power’s first in Buffalo. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• An Easter tradition has returned to the Broadway Market for the first time since the year before the pandemic halted one of Buffalo’s most revered rituals. Mayor Byron Brown says the number of people visiting the market during its busiest season of the year has exceeded 2019 levels. Click here for Mark Mulville’s photo gallery of Broadway Market shoppers.

• Singer and songwriter k.d. lang once proclaimed that “to dance is human, to polka is divine.” As we prepare to celebrate Dyngus Day, it’s fitting that we pay tribute to polka music. The Niagara Frontier Heritage Project shares this lively look at how polka music has provided the Buffalo area with “a continuous soundtrack for the better part of a century.”

• Taking on even the smallest tasks can get you ready for the warm season ahead. So open the windows and scrub those sills covered in winter grime. Ditch that winter wreath that adorns your door. Or get inspired by the other ideas on our list.

• “Is it irrational to love Upstate New York?” Chris Churchill ponders this question in the Olean Times Herald. The issue surfaces on the heels of a comment made on a recent Commentary magazine podcast by John Podhoretz who declared: “No rational person wants to live in upstate New York. It’s cold. It’s snowy. Its infrastructure is 100 years out of date.”

• Don’t let the name deceive you. Local porchfests “are a lot more than porches and bands,” writes Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer. He previews a “heralded tradition” in Western New York,

Have a fantastic weekend!

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

