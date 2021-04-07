Good Morning, Buffalo: The race between the virus and the vaccine is picking up speed

Covid-19 threat gets younger as focus of worry shifts to the unvaccinated: One statistic that proves that Covid-19 vaccines work is the caseload count among senior citizens. Fewer than 5% of the new cases detected in Erie County last week were among those over age 70, while nearly 40% were among those between ages 20 and 39, according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Of course, seniors are the most highly vaccinated group. More than 70% of those in Erie County have received a shot. Hospitalizations are on the rise among young adults, too. Read more