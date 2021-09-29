Good Morning, Buffalo: The most deadly road in Western New York: Niagara Falls Boulevard

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Sept. 29, 2021
The most deadly road in Western New York: Niagara Falls Boulevard
There are plenty of reasons that the stretch of Niagara Falls Boulevard near the 190 is one of the busiest roads in Western New York.
Every day, it draws tens of thousands of commuters, tourists and countless American and Canadian shoppers heading to the Factory Outlet Mall, Walmart and Sam's Club.
That often leads to bumper-to-bumper traffic.
And, all too often, it also leads to fatal accidents – more than on any other comparable stretch of road in Erie and Niagara counties.
– Mary B. Pasciak
On first day, vaccine mandate having varied impacts on hospitals, nursing homes: The full impact of Gov. Kathy Hochul's vaccine mandate for health workers might still not be felt for days, or even some weeks, as many facilities chose to put unvaccinated workers on temporary, unpaid leave instead of firing them and replacing them with new workers. Part of the reason: there was already a shortage of health workers in hospitals and nursing homes in much of the state, and the new mandate is only exacerbating the problem. Read more
Alan Pergament: Local TV news needs to do a better job putting Covid-19 vaccination protests in context: The comments heard on broadcasts Saturday by the unvaccinated cried out for needed context since failing to provide it allowed those talking to spread their illogical views, Pergament writes. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Buffalo Diocese, creditors committee oppose letting abuse lawsuits against parishes proceed
A committee that represents more than 900 child sexual abuse survivors in the Buffalo Diocese's bankruptcy case has taken the diocese's side in a legal dispute with a group of abuse victims that wants to forge ahead with lawsuits in state courts.
The unsecured creditors committee, which consists of seven people with child sex abuse claims and has been at odds with the diocese in past issues, is supporting the diocese's recent efforts to stop the Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria law firm from pushing forward with state court litigation while its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case continues. The firm represents 36 plaintiffs with Child Victims Act lawsuits against the diocese or other Catholic entities.
A federal bankruptcy judge's written ruling is expected in the coming days or weeks.
– Jay Tokasz
Rural Cuba-Rushford is home to state’s Teacher of the Year: Carly Santangelo, the 2022 New York State Teacher of the Year, is decidedly down to earth. The News’ Charity Vogel explains how an agriculture teacher from tiny Cuba-Rushford earned the distinction. Read more
National Grid reaches deal to increase electric rates: Electric bills will be going up for National Grid customers, starting at the beginning of next year. The utility reached a settlement agreement on a three-year plan that includes rate increases of about 2% a year. The deal still must be approved by the state Public Service Commission. Read more
Walton’s blueprint counts on land trusts – not developers – for affordable housing: Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton’s plan for housing in the city relies much less on private development and more on nonprofits. Read more
A skull was found off a trail. The next day, searchers discovered a second body: A woman was walking on a trail early Sunday evening in a remote, wooded part of Chautauqua County when she thought she saw something like a glass bottle. It turned out to be a human skull. A day later, law enforcers searching the area in Portland made another grisly discovery: a decomposed body. Read more
Bills player Cornelius Bennett denies sexual assault allegation from lawsuit: The lawsuit filed against Bennett alleges that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in a bar near Rochester in the summer of 1992. The former Bills star denies the allegations contained in the suit that was filed under the state’s Child Victims Act. Read more
Mercy Hospital trims services as strike deadline looms: Starting today, ambulances will be diverted from Mercy Hospital and the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center. And inpatient elective surgeries at the South Buffalo hospital will also be suspended starting today. The changes come as Catholic Health System prepares for a possible strike on Friday. Read more
Jemal lays out unusual plan for Statler parking: Diagrams shared with the Buffalo Planning Board showed how traffic would flow through six levels of the Statler on Niagara Square, alongside its banquet rooms, apartments and even a Turkish bath. Developer Douglas Jemal plans to spend $100 million to $150 million to bring the historic century-old edifice back to life. Read more
Ethics complaint filed over officers in Byron Brown campaign ad: Supporters of mayoral challenger India Walton have been grousing about Mayor Byron Brown's re-election ad ever since its Sept. 14 debut. They complain that police officers should not be appearing on behalf of a political candidate. Now, attorney Stephanie Adams has filed a complaint with the city's Board of Ethics, claiming the officers' participation in the spot violates department, state and federal laws. Read more
ESPN analyst Matt Hasselbeck not surprised to see Bills, Josh Allen dominate: “We've just been looking past the Buffalo Bills and how good their offense is, and really how good their team can be,” Hasselbeck told The News on Tuesday. “I think if they put it all together, they can be as good as anyone in the AFC.” Read more
Observations: In preseason opener, Sabres battle back from 4-1 deficit to win in shootout: The Buffalo Sabres trailed the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-1, through 40 minutes. But they roared back with three goals – the final two with Dustin Tokarski out for an extra attacker – and earned a 5-4 win when Jack Quinn scored the only goal of the shootout. Read more
Sabres coach Don Granato will lean on Jason Christie's history in 'crisis management': Christie, 52, has been a head coach in the ECHL for 19 seasons, including the previous four with the Jacksonville Icemen. From 2008-10, Christie was an assistant coach under Granato with the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves. Read more
• Students have been getting back into the swing of in-person learning following the prolonged period of remote or hybrid classes. One local educator notes that the transition includes a return to a homework routine that frequently requires a “different rhythm.” Spectrum News shares strategies for helping students who might be struggling with the adjustment.
• Few spots in Western New York offer more gorgeous autumn scenes than Letchworth State Park. Forbes.com shares an article describing the park as a “geographic wonder,” writing that “the Grand Canyon of the East remains unknown to many.”
• “Operator, I want to make a long-distance call.” Local telephone users stopped uttering this common command 61 years ago today when a switch was flipped that allowed them to use direct dial service for long-distance calls. Sept. 29, 1960, is remembered as the day that the Buffalo area officially became 716.
• The Rare Book Room located in the Central Library on Lafayette Square is “an incredible resource” for history buffs, writes Andrew Zebrun III for Buffalo Rising. He shares his experiences as he researched the origins of a painting of Niagara Falls.
