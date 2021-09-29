Good Morning, Buffalo: The most deadly road in Western New York: Niagara Falls Boulevard

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

The most deadly road in Western New York: Niagara Falls Boulevard

There are plenty of reasons that the stretch of Niagara Falls Boulevard near the 190 is one of the busiest roads in Western New York.

Every day, it draws tens of thousands of commuters, tourists and countless American and Canadian shoppers heading to the Factory Outlet Mall, Walmart and Sam's Club.

That often leads to bumper-to-bumper traffic.

And, all too often, it also leads to fatal accidents – more than on any other comparable stretch of road in Erie and Niagara counties.

– Mary B. Pasciak

