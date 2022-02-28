Good Morning, Buffalo: The McKinley case got a lot of attention. But young victims of violence are not rare

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Buffalo-area liquor stores pull Russian vodka as protests mount in support of Ukraine: The Premier Group owners made their decision after customers started to ask which products were made in Russia, in order to avoid them. So the group decided to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, despite having only a handful of Russian products at any given time in the first place, particularly Russian Standard and Zyr. Read more

As Sabres unveil new initiatives for season tickets, they're mostly holding line on prices: Prices in KeyBank Center will go up an average of only 1% for next season in notices being sent to customers today. But prices of many seats are going down or staying flat, and even customers whose seats are scheduled to see an increase can retain their current price for next season if they renew their seats by March 18. Read more