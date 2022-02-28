Good Morning, Buffalo: The McKinley case got a lot of attention. But young victims of violence are not rare

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Feb. 28, 2022
It isn't unusual for crime victims to be younger than 18, data shows
Here, like everywhere else, crime victims come in all ages. In fact, it isn't unusual for them to be too young to vote.
Occasionally, like after the violence outside McKinley High School earlier this month, high-profile incidents with young victims grab the attention of the community. Often, though, the incidents don't get much notice at all.
On the same day a 14-year-old was stabbed at McKinley, for instance, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight downtown near Niagara Square about 15 minutes earlier.
The annual number of shooting victims in Buffalo who are younger than 18 has grown from 13 to 23 over the last three years, according to Buffalo Police Department data.
Over the last six years, about 7% of all people shot in Buffalo have been younger than 18, according to department data.
– Aaron Besecker
The Buffalo Next newsletter provides insights, analysis and news about the forces reshaping the Buffalo Niagara economy. Delivered to your inbox every Sunday-Thursday evening. Sign up now >>
Hochul lifts school mask mandate effective Wednesday
The state is lifting its mask mandate for schools effective Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday, saying she based her decision on improving Covid-19 metrics and guidance from public health experts.
The easing of the requirement, demanded by a growing chorus of critics in recent weeks, applies to children ages 2 and older, including those in child care settings.
Counties, cities, school districts and even individual schools still can choose to keep a mask rule in place, however, and parents are free to send their children to school with masks on, the governor said.
– Barbara O'Brien and Stephen T. Watson
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Canada changes testing rules; border crossers still unhappy: As of 12:01 a.m. today, people entering Canada must prove that they have passed either a PCR test or an approved rapid antigen test administered by a laboratory. On Sunday, Rep. Chris Jacobs announced he had introduced legislation that demands the Biden administration lift the vaccine requirement and any other Covid-19 restrictions in place for travelers crossing the border from Canada into the United States. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Buffalo-area liquor stores pull Russian vodka as protests mount in support of Ukraine: The Premier Group owners made their decision after customers started to ask which products were made in Russia, in order to avoid them. So the group decided to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, despite having only a handful of Russian products at any given time in the first place, particularly Russian Standard and Zyr. Read more
As Sabres unveil new initiatives for season tickets, they're mostly holding line on prices: Prices in KeyBank Center will go up an average of only 1% for next season in notices being sent to customers today. But prices of many seats are going down or staying flat, and even customers whose seats are scheduled to see an increase can retain their current price for next season if they renew their seats by March 18. Read more
Tonawanda again pursues eminent domain takeover of Huntley Generating Station site: The Town of Tonawanda had previously launched a similar legal effort three years ago but ended it at the request of NRG Energy, which said a court fight would slow the sale process. Town officials now want to ramp up pressure on the company to get the prime waterfront site into the hands of a new developer. Read more
Temple Beth Zion's former cantor accuses synagogue of blacklisting her in retaliation: Cantor Penny Myers has filed a formal complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights alleging that Temple Beth Zion violated state anti-discrimination laws, first by demoting her after she initially complained about Rabbi Jonathan Freirich and then by publicly demeaning, humiliating and damaging her reputation. Read more
WEATHER
Some sun to end February: Sunny skies early today will turn more cloudy by the afternoon, WGRZ forecasts. High temperatures in the low to mid-20s are expected. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Hayes Seafood House, a seafood specialist satisfies: “Specializing in a perishable menu so far from the ocean can be a tricky business. Fortunately, it is one Hayes Seafood House has mastered,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. “Dating to the Ulysses S. Grant administration, the fourth-generation business offers rare access to fresh seafood, ready to cook or prepared to customer specifications. It's an old-fashioned seafood counter that can nail New England fried platters and sell you halibut steaks.” Read more
BILLS
Should Bills release Star Lotulelei with two years remaining on his contract?: Lotulelei will count $9.2 million against the salary cap in 2022. That's the most money being dedicated to any defensive lineman on the team. Jason Wolf explores whether the Bills should keep Lotulelei. Read more
SABRES
Observations from Dallas: Fending off frustration will continue to be part of the Sabres' challenge after losses like Sunday. The Sabres are 29 games away from owning the longest run of postseason futility in league history, one game closer after a 4-2 loss in Dallas. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from American Airlines Center. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Call it a video game lover’s version of the ice cream truck. “The Game Heads United Gaming Station is heated and complete with seven screens, several gaming systems and more than 8,000 games,” WIVB’s Angelica Morrison reports.
• It’s never too late to learn how to skate. Through a free program offered by the Buffalo Police Athletic League, you can do so for free, WIVB shares.
• Although Western New York may be more well-known for other varieties of food, the region has some “drool-worthy” barbecue – and at a reasonable price, according to Step Out Buffalo. The website's latest “cheap guide” takes a look at seven places to get your fix.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.