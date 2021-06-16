Good Morning, Buffalo: The mask mandate is still in effect in schools. Some parents and administrators have had enough

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
June 16, 2021
The mask mandate is still in effect in schools. Some parents and administrators have had enough
June 7 was a hot, humid day, with temperatures reaching 84 degrees in Buffalo and the humidity averaging close to 70%.
And it was a day when two children in the same family had problems breathing while wearing face masks in school. One of them was rushed to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.
He was released the same day, but his parents are taking the Lancaster Central School District to court to allow their children to leave the masks at home because of their medical conditions.
The case comes as groups around the state are calling for the governor to lift the mask mandate in schools, and some schools have made wearing masks optional.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
As governor rolls back Covid-19 restrictions, the celebrating comes with caution: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's rollback of most mask, social distancing and capacity restrictions was welcome news, but does it mean everything is back to normal now as we head into summer? Not quite. It'll be a better summer, for sure, but the push to get more people vaccinated remains before the cold weather returns. Read more
When will the border reopen? June 21, the day that travel restrictions at the U.S.-Canadian border are set to expire, is fast approaching. But experts at a panel discussion Tuesday said the border is likely to remain largely shut until July – or Labor Day, or Thanksgiving. Read more
Covid-19 claims semi-retired nurse and health care instructor: Her friend recalled that Deborah A. Lytle "was so smart, and she had a wonderful rapport with all her patients – they just loved her." Lytle, who had beaten three different cancers in the past 20 years, died of a Covid-19 infection in Savannah, Ga., where she had traveled on vacation. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Buffalo Diocese to monitor 18 priests accused of abuse with home visits, restrictions: The diocese has developed and begun to implement a “detailed monitoring plan,” Bishop Michael Fisher confirmed in an interview with The News. The diocese has been heavily criticized by State Attorney General Letitia James for not keeping better tabs on priests who molested children. Read more
Photos: Statler Hotel restoration is underway: Ten years, two developers and more than $5.3 million later, one of downtown Buffalo's landmark buildings has a clean new outside look and more than 100,000 square feet of additional space for a variety of potential uses. Read more
School speed zone camera program to end, Council member says: The Buffalo lawmaker who championed the push to remove the cameras has declared victory. University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt says Mayor Byron Brown did not sign or veto an ordinance to repeal the use of the cameras, indicating that the cameras will come down by Sept. 1. Read more
Hauptman-Woodward investments boost research, recognition: The Hauptman-Woodward Research Institute is taking big steps forward in technology, jobs and scientific research. The investments are expected to increase the institute’s capabilities and reinforce an asset on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Read more
Erie County judge allows Weinstein extradition to LA: Harvey Weinstein may be headed to Los Angeles to face charges as soon as the end of this month after a judge on Tuesday rejected his attorneys' request to block extradition. The disgraced movie mogul, serving a 23-year prison term in New York, has been indicted on 11 counts of sexual assault in California. Read more
COLUMNS
Eric Brady: Eric Andersen sang of being forgotten. Some fellow WNYers won’t let that happen: With the PBS documentary “The Songpoet,” the life of this Amherst-raised folk musician, at last, is an open book. Read more
ARTS & CULTURE
Summer brings the continued return of live theater to Buffalo: “The atmosphere is practically giddy around those who find themselves heading back to live performances in the presence of live audiences,” Melinda Miller writes. Read more
BILLS
Josh Allen says Bills motivated by AFC title game loss: 'We're still a very, very hungry team': “I think that the loss that we had – obviously we return a lot of guys – the loss that we had in the AFC Championship Game is still sitting with us. And I don’t think there’s one guy on this team that thinks just because we had success last year that it’s going to carry over. That’s kind of what we’ve been preaching in the locker room," Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen says. Read more
Happy to be back with Bills, Star Lotulelei puts to bed any retirement talk: Lotulelei never entertained the idea of making his one-year sabbatical a permanent retirement. That was mentioned as a possibility by Bills fans on social media, but Lotulelei was direct in saying that he’ll be back in 2021. Read more
SABRES
Looking back at the Pegulas' decision to fire 22 Sabres employees one year ago: Across the past 12 months, General Manager Kevyn Adams has closely examined how to execute the three priorities Terry Pegula laid out during the press conference following Jason Botterill’s firing: “effective, efficient and economic.” Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• An emotional conversation with his mother about mental illness had such an important and lasting impact on Travis Carlson that he made it the topic of his debut feature film. The writer and director of Pan-American Film Division hopes that "Mother's Day," filmed at the family home in Chautauqua County where the talk took place, will destigmatize the narrative around living with a mental health condition and encourage viewers to talk about their private struggles with mental health. It premieres Friday at the North Park Theatre.
• Buffalo is ranked among the top 10 cities in the nation where home ownership has increased the most since the pandemic, according to an analysis by Realtor.com. “Some markets like Albany, Sacramento and Buffalo clearly benefited from an influx of people leaving big cities like New York and San Francisco,” says Danielle Hale, the site’s chief economist.
• Four seniors at McKinley High School have spent the past few years on a unique path that’s expected to lead them into the teaching profession. They recently graduated from the Urban Teaching Academy. WKBW’s Eileen Buckley says one of the program's goals is to promote diversity within the teaching ranks.
• From a murder mystery dinner cruise to a sunset voyage in a sailboat, there are many ways to enjoy Western New York's waterfront. Step Out Buffalo suggests 20 ways to get on the water this summer.
