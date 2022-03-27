Good Morning, Buffalo: The housing market is still hot, but it may be poised for a cooldown

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 27, 2022
Five trends that will help shape the housing market this year
The Buffalo Niagara housing market is still going strong as the busy season for home shopping begins this spring.
But the market also is shifting in a way that could cool the buying frenzy this year.
Mortgage rates are rising, inflation is spiking and soaring gas prices are squeezing budgets that already face affordability issues from the steady rise in home prices over the last few years.
Rates have jumped by 1.4 percentage points since the beginning of the year, adding $150 a month to the cost of a $200,000 mortgage. Inflation, which is running at an annual pace of nearly 8%, is putting the squeeze on family budgets.
And the surge in gasoline prices since the beginning of February is costing a family that uses 15 gallons of gas a week an extra $50 a month.
Combine that with rising food prices, and some home buyers may be tightening their belts, potentially putting a lid on how rapidly home prices rise after they shot up by 15% in 2021. And that's not even taking into account potential unknown economic ramifications of the war in Ukraine.
In short, it could be a very different buying season in 2022 after record-setting gains over the past five years.
– Jonathan D. Epstein
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Erie County's Covid-19 cases jump again in week following St. Patrick's Day revelry: The number of new cases recorded in the week that ended at midnight Friday was up 43% when compared to two weeks ago, according to county Health Department figures. Still, one infectious disease expert said he's not too concerned because more people are vaccinated, protecting them from a severe case of the virus. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Downstate lawmakers make noise over Bills stadium, but 'you pick your battles': The deal in which New York State taxpayers will substantially finance a proposed $1.4 billion facility in Orchard Park for the NFL franchise is sure to cost at least hundreds of millions of dollars. And not everybody in New York State government is happy about it. Read more
Buffalo NAACP, Bills in Buffalo campaign still pushing for downtown stadium: Both groups argue that building the stadium downtown, instead of in the suburbs, would serve as a catalyst for public transportation expansion and encourage development of hotels, restaurants and other businesses near the stadium, which would provide jobs for people in some of the poorest neighborhoods in Buffalo. Read more
Sean Kirst: In the middle of the night, two words by text from Ukraine comfort East Aurora mom: Kateri Ewing, night after night in late winter, could not sleep. The East Aurora artist would stay up late, watching for the latest scrap of news from Ukraine – and hoping to hear how her son, her daughter-in-law and her 12-year-old grandson were doing as they tried without success, time and again, to flee that nation for Poland ... until finally the first two words of a late-night text put Ewing's heart at ease. Read more
One worry about Niagara County's planned Amazon warehouse: 'Traffic is going to be impossible': The enthusiasm in Niagara County over Amazon's planned 1,000-job distribution center doesn't extend to nearby residents in the Town of Niagara. They say traffic in the area already is difficult and sometimes dangerous, and adding the cars of 1,000 workers, and an average of a tractor-trailer every three minutes, won't help. Read more
Williamsville wants air-conditioned classrooms as part of capital improvement project: Williamsville Central School District is proposing to install air conditioning in all of its elementary schools for $62.7 million. The cooling would get to the other schools that don't have air conditioning in a second phase. Read more
WEATHER
Winter won't bow out, will unleash wind-blown snow and temperatures in the teens: The National Weather Service says 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible today in the Buffalo metro area, with 17 mph winds from the west whipping it around. Read more
BUFFALO NEXT
'Sounds like that could be a girl': How Shelley Drake broke into the world of banking and made it to the top: Drake steadily rose through the ranks at M&T. When she retired in early March at 71, she was serving as M&T's Western New York regional president. As she reflected on her career, she thought about how much progress women have made in banking – and what's still to be accomplished. Read more
Douglas Jemal buys former King Sewing plant, citing 'great location' in Riverside: The Washington, D.C., developer – who also owns industrial buildings on Rano and Sycamore streets – said he plans to "put the warehouse back again and get some industrial tenants in there," while taking advantage of its proximity to a residential neighborhood that once supplied the workers for the factory. Read more
Erie County real estate transactions: Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Feb. 4. Read more
BILLS
Mailbag: What does Miami's trade for Tyreek Hill mean for Buffalo's 2022 season?: This week's mailbag goes more into detail about what Hill in Miami means for the Bills, why you shouldn't worry about Stefon Diggs' new deal and much more. Read more
SABRES
With support from afar, Dylan Cozens learning patience in Year 2 with Sabres: Equipped with untapped potential and a fiery competitiveness, Cozens has used his position on the ice and in the dressing room to be a catalyst for change in the organization. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The most anticipated traveling Broadway show of the season could have opened anywhere in the country. The producer chose Buffalo as the starting point for the 28-city tour of Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird." Mark Sommer explains why.
• National Football League free agents have also felt a strong attraction to Buffalo this offseason. News cartoonist Adam Zyglis captures that sentiment in his latest work.
• The last local college basketball team standing this March, the St. Bonaventure men play Xavier in the National Invitation Tournament semifinals Tuesday. The Bonnies’ run is bringing back memories of another Bona squad that made it to Madison Square Garden – and won the championship – 45 years ago, Rachel Lenzi reports.