Good Morning, Buffalo: The housing market is still hot, but it may be poised for a cooldown

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Downstate lawmakers make noise over Bills stadium, but 'you pick your battles': The deal in which New York State taxpayers will substantially finance a proposed $1.4 billion facility in Orchard Park for the NFL franchise is sure to cost at least hundreds of millions of dollars. And not everybody in New York State government is happy about it. Read more

Buffalo NAACP, Bills in Buffalo campaign still pushing for downtown stadium: Both groups argue that building the stadium downtown, instead of in the suburbs, would serve as a catalyst for public transportation expansion and encourage development of hotels, restaurants and other businesses near the stadium, which would provide jobs for people in some of the poorest neighborhoods in Buffalo. Read more