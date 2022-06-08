Good Morning, Buffalo: The gun problem didn't start May 14. Law enforcement has spent years trying to solve it

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 8, 2022

The gun problem didn't start May 14. Law enforcement has spent years trying to solve it

With the Tops Markets massacre on May 14 and a mass shooting the following week fresh in the public consciousness, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia is preparing to testify before Congress today about the toll that guns have taken on Buffalo.

"We need some change," Gramaglia said Tuesday at Buffalo Niagara International Airport before flying to the nation's capital. "We need to make our streets and communities safer."

The News’ Maki Becker reports that cities across the nation witnessed a dramatic increase in gun violence over the last two years. Buffalo saw a rise in shootings in 2020 and the first half of 2021. The rate slowed in the second half of 2021. The first part of this year seemed promising as police employed new tactics and the pressures of the pandemic began to ease.

The events of May 14 erased any positive feeling about progress.

Fire at anti-abortion center in Amherst investigated as arson: A center in Eggertsville operated by an anti-abortion group was "firebombed" early Tuesday in an apparent act of political violence, officials with the organization said. CompassCare said graffiti scrawled on the building ties the attack to the "abortion terrorist group" Jane's Revenge. The Rochester-based Christian organization said the center would remain closed indefinitely but the group would open new temporary space as soon as today. Amherst police are investigating the fire as an arson but have not yet made an arrest. Read more

Niagara Falls officials release body-cam video of police shooting suspect: Footage from a police-worn body-camera captured Friday night's police shooting behind a Niagara Falls Boulevard drug store. City officials released the footage Tuesday and shed a little more light on what happened. Read more

Democratic opponents target Hochul, crime and Bills stadium deal in first debate: In the first debate among the Democratic candidates for governor, Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams reiterated their criticism of Gov. Kathy Hochul on a variety of fronts. Read more

With new apartments and stores, Village of Lancaster revitalization takes the next step: Revitalization efforts have been strengthened over the past decade by a concerted effort to fill many of the once-vacant storefronts and make facade improvements on Central Avenue and West Main Street, the main corridor of the business district. Read more

West Seneca can’t change speed limits in town: An ‘odd little piece of law’: The only way West Seneca can reduce the speed limit on town roads is to officially become a "suburban town." Otherwise, the state sets the speed limit. So Town Board members decided West Seneca should become a suburban town. Read more

NYSEG rate hike proposal would add $15 to $18 a month to customer bills: New York State Electric & Gas said the higher rates are needed to modernize and upgrade its aging network of power lines and natural gas pipelines across portions of upstate New York. Read more

With Black Restaurant Week nearing, Andrew Galarneau offers some of his favorite dishes: The event, organized by Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals for Sunday through June 19, highlights more than 50 Black-owned eateries. Read more

Alan Pergament: Buffalo Broadcasters finally love Lucy, one of 12 members of Hall of Fame class: Lucille Ball, TV writer-producer Tom Fontana, former CBS exec Gene Jankowski and Bills great-turned-broadcaster Steve Tasker headline the 2022 Hall of Fame Class of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association, Pergament writes. Read more

Erik Brady: Buffalo man perfected freestyle swimming, but his story was almost forgotten – until now: “The Watermen” tells the remarkable story of Charles Meldrum Daniels, who perfected the swimming stroke we have come to know as freestyle – and who willed into existence the first U.S.-sponsored Olympic swim team. Read more

Paladino denies conspiracy post, while Langworthy gets Conservative nod for Congress: A post on congressional candidate Carl Paladino's Facebook page repeated conspiracy theories about the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas, linking them to the kind of "false flag" ideas that claim government involvement in similar tragedies. Read more

Bills promote Brian Gaine to assistant GM, Terrance Gray to player personnel director: GM Brandon Beane said Gaine is not "replacing" former assistant GM Joe Schoen, who left for a GM job with the New York Giants, though they have the same title. Read more

Sabres finally out of NHL coaching carousel, which spun faster with Boston's surprise firing of Bruce Cassidy: For once, the Sabres can sit out this year's edition of the carousel, but Adams & Co. have to take notes on who lands jobs because they will affect things in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. Read more

• Many might view the old gears, springs, nuts, bolts and other discarded metal objects as junk. But Matt Retzlaff turns such objects procured during “garbage picks” into intricate works of art. WKBW’s Mike Randall says the sculptor has sold his pieces internationally. He will be among the exhibitors at Allentown Art Festival this weekend.

• "Every Western New Yorker learned how to drive in one of these spots,” WYRK’s Dave Fields writes as he shares a list of popular venues. Cemeteries are on the list. "The speed limit is low, traffic is light, and the residents don’t mind if you honk your horn," Fields notes.

• One of the nation’s greatest architects who designed some of Western New York’s most revered structures was born 155 years ago today. This three-minute video produced by WNED-TV provides an overview of Frank Lloyd Wright, whose “personality was an intoxicating mix of arrogance and charm.”

• Could your dog or cat benefit from a pet behaviorist? These health professionals are compared to psychiatrists in human medicine. Spectrum News’ Revathi Janaswamy interviews a local pet behaviorist who works with animals and their owners on issues that range from excessive barking to cats who have problems with litter boxes.

