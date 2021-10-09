Good Morning, Buffalo: The extra $300 in unemployment is gone. Where are the workers?

Erie County sheriff candidates spar over a donation from dad of Capitol rioter: Sheriff's candidate John C. Garcia says he can't blame a father for the misdeeds of a son, so he sees no problem with accepting a campaign donation from the father of a man charged criminally in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. The dad, Eugene Sibick of Amherst, is active in Republican politics and sees his son Thomas as a "political prisoner." One of Garcia's rivals for the office of Erie County sheriff, Ted DiNoto, calls it "reprehensible" to accept support from the family of a man who sought to disrupt democracy. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Tenacious summerlike weather in October: Expect a few spotty showers in the morning, but otherwise a mostly dry Saturday is ahead. Daytime highs should reach the mid to upper 60s, Paul writes. Read more

FOOD & DRINK