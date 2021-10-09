Good Morning, Buffalo: The extra $300 in unemployment is gone. Where are the workers?

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Oct. 9, 2021
The extra $300 in unemployment is gone. Where are the workers?
Employers, hobbled by a labor shortage, hoped workers would come rushing back in September, once the additional $300 in federal supplemental payments dried up.
So far, they haven't.
Retailers and restaurants are still opening later and closing early. Manufacturers are running shorthanded. And help wanted signs are everywhere.
The same scenario played out in other states across the country that ended supplemental payments early. Of 26 states that stopped payments ahead of their Sept. 5 expiration, only eight of them saw a statistically significant change in unemployment rates, according to federal data.
– Samantha Christmann
COVID-19 COVERAGE
'We definitely do have leverage,' Mercy Hospital nurses say amid strike, labor shortage: As the strike at Mercy Hospital enters its second week, the nurses feel like they have leverage in ongoing negotiations with Catholic Health System. A main reason for that: an ongoing nursing shortage that means those nurses aren’t that easy to replace. Unless the two sides agree to a staffing proposal, the nurses and others say, they’re committed to being on the picket line. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Buffalo native resists Hochul's request to leave Public Service Commission post: Reports indicate new Gov. Kathy Hochul is sweeping the Capitol of many Andrew Cuomo insiders. Now John Maggiore, a Buffalo native whom Cuomo nominated for a post on the Public Service Commission, and former PSC Chairman John Howard say they're not going anywhere – they have specific terms and intend to fulfill them. Robert J. McCarthy introduces the conflict. Read more
One-woman protest of Cascades plant's odor triggers meeting at Niagara Falls housing complex: Chantell Franklin carried a sign and shouted that message in front of the Packard Court housing complex in Niagara Falls, near the Cascades Containerboard Packaging plant on Packard Road. The state Department of Environmental Conservation fined Cascades $375,000 for illegal emissions of hydrogen sulfide, the chemical that produces a rotten egg smell. Read more
Barcalo conversion project underway in Old First Ward after long Covid delay: It's been more than four years in the making, but construction is finally underway on a venture to convert the sprawling Old First Ward manufacturing plant that made classic recliners into apartments, a restaurant and other uses, Jonathan Epstein reports. Read more
Independent Health inadvertently discloses info for 500+ members at Williamsville schools: Major insurer Independent Health has notified more than 500 of its members in Williamsville schools that their protected health information was inadvertently attached to certain reports over the last two years. The insurer believes it's unlikely any of that information was accessed but is providing them with two years of free identity protection and monitoring. Read more
Erie County sheriff candidates spar over a donation from dad of Capitol rioter: Sheriff's candidate John C. Garcia says he can't blame a father for the misdeeds of a son, so he sees no problem with accepting a campaign donation from the father of a man charged criminally in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. The dad, Eugene Sibick of Amherst, is active in Republican politics and sees his son Thomas as a "political prisoner." One of Garcia's rivals for the office of Erie County sheriff, Ted DiNoto, calls it "reprehensible" to accept support from the family of a man who sought to disrupt democracy. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Tenacious summerlike weather in October: Expect a few spotty showers in the morning, but otherwise a mostly dry Saturday is ahead. Daytime highs should reach the mid to upper 60s, Paul writes. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Watch now: Look inside Paula's Donuts in Larkinville: Not much more than a stone's throw from Larkin Square, the Paula's Donuts on Seneca Street is the first of the popular dessert shops to open in the city of Buffalo, and also the first to be designed from scratch. With the help of Robert Kirkham's photos, here's a look around the most recent Paula's. Read more
BILLS
Mailbag: How Star Lotulelei's return has lit a fire under the defense: It’s worth remembering the Bills’ two losses to the Kansas City Chiefs last season came minus a big piece of their defense: 315-pound defensive tackle Star Lotulelei. Lotulelei, of course, is back after opting out of the 2020 campaign. But just how much of a difference can he make in Sunday night’s AFC championship game rematch at Arrowhead Stadium? That was among the questions Jay Skurski answered in this week’s mailbag. Read more
Q&A: Veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes gets to watch the team grow: Hughes is in his 12th year in the NFL and his ninth in Buffalo. So if he has any old-man gripes, he's earned them. The longest-tenured Bill, Hughes laughs as he critiques music choices or locker habits of his teammates. But it's all in good fun. He's gotten to see this team grow, and he's the first to celebrate younger players' success. Read more
SABRES
For Sabres like John Hayden, preseason is last chance to crack opening roster: Hayden, a 26-year-old winger, is on a two-way deal and could be in line to go to Rochester (assuming he clears waivers). But he's had some good moments in camp, Harrington writes, and there's potential for him to make an impact with the Sabres even if he starts the season with the Amerks. Read more
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons named one of Latvia's first three Olympians: Girgensons, 27, will be making his second Olympic appearance for his home country. He played in 2014 on an upstart team directed by former Sabres coach Ted Nolan and scored a goal against Henrik Lundqvist in a game against Sweden. Mike Harrington has the full report. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins – nicknamed the Shnowman – has been creative in promoting his charity, Dawkins' Dreamers. His newest fundraising endeavor, a Bills-branded folding table through a partnership with COSCO, leads off Eric DuVall's Off Main Street column.
• WIVB has hired a new anchor for two of its broadcasts, including one on its sister station WNLO, Alan Pergament reports. Jordan Norkus arrives in Buffalo after her last stop in Elmira, and is essentially the replacement for Christy Kern.
• Eva Hassett, a fixture in local immigrant and refugee services for more than a decade, was fired from her role as executive director of the International Institute of Buffalo, Mark Sommer reports. IIB kept the news of Hassett's dismissal quiet for weeks before recently announcing its interim director.
• Not to jump too aggressively into late fall events, but YMCA Buffalo Niagara, the organizers of the Turkey Trot, has unveiled the design for the 2021 Thanksgiving race T-shirts. WIVB shares the design and some details.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.