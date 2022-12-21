Good Morning, Buffalo: The costs – and benefits – of New York's new energy roadmap

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 21, 2022

The costs – and benefits – of New York's new energy roadmap

New York’s new energy roadmap calls for drastically altering energy use in New York State homes and businesses in the years ahead.

It also illustrates the stark choices between the environmental benefits of reducing the use of climate-changing fossil fuels and the potential costs of making those changes.

But everything isn't finalized just yet. And there are concerns that New York won’t be able to build up its electricity-generating capacity fast enough to meet all the new demand that the roadmap will create.

Broadly speaking, the plan contains recommendations for shifting the state away from fossil fuels toward electrification, in everything from appliances to commercial buildings.

While the plan lays out the projected benefits – making steep cuts in harmful emissions and protecting public health – there are potentially significant costs that come with achieving those ambitious goals, for homeowners, businesses and the state's power grid.

– Matt Glynn

ECMC nurses on CPEP: 'It just seems like the whole system is starting to break down': The situation came to a head last week when the nurses' union posted a video online of exhausted ECMC behavioral health staff confronting administrators about staffing plans as Christmas and New Year's weekends approach. The video caught the attention of the state Health Department, which said Friday it had "launched an investigation into this matter" but declined further comment. Read more

Concept of Kensington tunnel with green space on above-ground deck advances: The concept of transforming Route 33 into a six-lane tunnel between Dodge and Sidney streets, with public green space on the above-ground deck, advanced for further study with the conclusion of the first phase of a federally required environmental review. Read more

Early Christmas present for Buffalo: USS The Sullivans to receive $7.5 million for repairs: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer confirmed that the funding would be allocated for repairs to the embattled World War II destroyer if a government spending bill passes. Read more

Tonawanda approves first step in major recreation expansion: A $20 million expansion of recreational venues at two town parks took a key first step this week. The Town Board hired a firm to demolish the Brighton Park pool and begin work on the long-debated plan that will reshape recreational facilities at Brighton and Lincoln parks. Board members voted to pay Montante Construction, the low bidder, $4.7 million for the job. The town plans to use federal stimulus aid to pay for this initial work that includes beginning construction on a replacement ice arena at Brighton. Read more

Unemployment rate drops again as workers remain hard to find: The region's jobless rate fell to 3.1% during November – its lowest for any November since at least 1990 and probably many years before that. Read more

'We have suffered too much': Brown says Buffalo is going after gun manufacturers and dealers

To prevent future bloodshed and to make sure no one else who shouldn't have a gun gets one for the holidays, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Tuesday that the city has filed a lawsuit against gun manufacturers, distributors and stores as well as "ghost gun" manufacturers.

"The horrific and devastating shooting at Tops on May 14 is, sadly, just one of many shootings that have taken place in our city," Brown told reporters at a City Hall news conference. "We have suffered too much and for too long from gun violence. And as a community we must do all that we can to decrease gun violence. Enabling gun use destroys lives and deeply affects our neighborhoods, especially in Black and brown communities."

Brown clarified that the lawsuit does not target legal gun ownership.

"This is just another proactive strategy that we are utilizing in Buffalo to keep our community safe," he said.

– Maki Becker

Storm of possibly historic proportions expected to blow into Western New York on Friday: It will start with some rain, a steep temperature drop, followed by ice, wind and blowing snow just before Christmas. Read more

Ask Don Paul: How bad could this storm get? High winds will probably produce some damage and scattered power outages, Paul says. Read more

Recalling the simple joys of things to do during the holidays in Buffalo: Holidays in Western New York serve as an opportunity to rediscover what I always loved about home with those closest to my heart, Matthew Nerber says. Read more

A Closer Look: Inside Amazon’s Lancaster distribution center: About 1,200 workers are busy at the Lancaster Sortation Center on Walden Avenue, where volume during the busy season runs between 270,000 to 300,000 packages per day. Read more

43North winner Agape drops out, replaced by London company Twipes: Agape, a relationship wellness company that developed an app to send personalized questions to couples, will no longer be joining 43North's eighth cohort of startup companies. Twipes, a company that makes flushable wet wipes, will take Agape’s place. Read more

That’s a lot of pot: South Buffalo cannabis plant aims to grow a $19 million crop each year: The facility now under construction in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park will be capable of growing enough recreational pot for more than 5 million joints or 20 million gummies each year. Read more

PlayAction podcast: Will Bills' run defense issues resurface vs. Bears?: The Buffalo Bills surrendered 188 rushing yards to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Up next, the Bills face the Chicago Bears and quarterback Justin Fields, who is seventh in the NFL in rushing. Were the Bills' struggles against the run a one-off issue, or will this problem linger? Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss this, plus they take a look at the potential AFC playoff field, during the latest PlayAction podcast. Read more

Mark Gaughan: Leslie Frazier has faith in Bills defense as questions rise on run front: Did the Dolphins unlock a problem with the defense that other teams can exploit? Gaughan says in the big picture, probably not. Read more

Mike Harrington: Are the Sabres good? Maybe losing streak was outlier stretch of season: What if this really is a team with a Hart Trophy candidate (Tage Thompson), a Norris Trophy candidate (Dahlin), a Calder Trophy candidate (Owen Power), the NHL's No. 1 offense and its No. 2 power play? Read more

• A local dancer is hoping that her challenges with a rare form of bone cancer will help to change the narrative for ballet dancers. Kara Skrubis’ struggle with osteosarcoma led her to have her leg amputated. The dance major at the University at Buffalo was recently profiled by People magazine and also appeared on WIVB’s “Wake Up!”

• Buffalo is among the 20 best cities in the nation for celebrating a holly jolly Christmas, according to a new study. The personal finance website Wallethub compared the 100 largest cities based on more than 30 attributes, including affordability, holiday events and acts of generosity.

• Eggnog is sort of like liver: You either love it or you hate it. A popular food magazine has sent a shoutout to a local eggnog producer. Food & Wine says Upstate Farms “won over most of the self-proclaimed nog enthusiasts on our staff” for its exceptionally thick, creamy consistency.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

