Good Morning, Buffalo: The cost of safety: OT for stadium, arena security under scrutiny

Aug. 15, 2022

The cost of safety: OT for stadium, arena security under scrutiny

The way Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick sees it, the Sheriff's Office is paying big bucks to some of its highest-paid appointees for security work at Bills games and using flawed accounting for security associated with Sabres games and other events held at KeyBank Center. He wants to know why.

"I don't think you can ignore that issue," Hardwick said.

The way Sheriff John Garcia sees it, his office is responsible for the largest security undertaking in the state during Bills games; is justified in sending his most experienced command staff to handle security at stadium and arena events; and says it shouldn't matter as long as Bills stadium security is fully reimbursed.

He noted that the past week just saw two summer concerts and a Bills preseason game requiring security and traffic details.

"I'm going to have my best people there," Garcia said.

Appointed Sheriff's Office administrators collectively receive more overtime pay, by far, than those in any other county department or elected office. Over the past year, they have collected more than $700,000 in overtime. More than a third of that amount came from stadium and arena security work, according to a Buffalo News analysis of overtime pay data provided by the Comptroller's Office.

After attack on Salman Rushdie, Hochul says 'the pen will always prevail over the knife': Two days after a would-be assassin stabbed the author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution, a defiant Gov. Kathy Hochul had a blunt message about the New Jersey man who was arrested for the attack. "He failed," Hochul said Sunday to reporters and a group of more than 200 Chautauquans gathered at the institution's Hall of Philosophy. "He failed." Read more

Niagara Aerospace Museum seeks smooth landing at a new site: The Niagara Aerospace Museum is ensconced in the old terminal building at Niagara Falls International Airport, where exhibits and displays celebrate and preserve the heritage of Western New York in the development of aviation and aerospace. The museum has long sought a larger, more accessible permanent space, and hopes its current search will be the charm. Read more

New fund established for survivors of Tops shooting: Four survivors who spoke Sunday afternoon at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church said they do not qualify under the proper category to receive advance payments – some are unsure they’ll qualify at all for any of the nearly $5 million raised so far – from the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, managed by the National Compassion Fund. A new fund will be started to assist them, according to East Buffalo community advocate Myles Carter. Read more

Comfortable conditions continue: Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast this afternoon, with a high around 80. There’s a slight chance of a rain shower. Read more

Karpeles museum downsizes to one Buffalo location after death of founder: The Lake Mary, Fla.-based operation is closing the Porter Avenue manuscript library in the former Plymouth Methodist Church, consolidating the local holdings and exhibits to 220 North St., and selling the historic building at 453 Porter Ave. and 320 Jersey Ave. to D'Youville University for $449,000. Read more

Significant brownfield exposure drives up costs of North Tonawanda project: Environmental cleanup costs, site challenges with an existing building and the need to borrow more money are driving up the price to convert a North Tonawanda brownfield into apartments. And that's prompting the project's developer to ask for a more generous set of tax breaks from Niagara County, to offset rising costs and potential risks. Read more

Developer David Manko seeks tax breaks for Hamburg senior housing: Orchard Park developer David Manko is getting ready to kick off the fourth and final phase of his Senior Villages at Mission Hills senior housing community in Hamburg, but he's hoping for nearly $1.1 million in tax breaks first. Manko, who began developing the complex 12 years ago, is planning to construct 55 ranch-style single-story homes on the remaining portion of the 98-acre property at 4543 Camp Road. Read more

Bills lineman Rodger Saffold calls recent car crash a 'traumatic experience': “I don’t really want to go into the details of the crash because, obviously, it was traumatic for me,” Saffold said Sunday. “It was just an accident.” Read more

Metro Bus to revive service to Bills games: After a 12-year hiatus, Metro Bus plans to reintroduce service to Bills games at Highmark Stadium this season as a result of ridership surveys indicating significant interest. A "soft launch" is set for the Aug. 20 preseason game. Read more

• More than 1,000 cyclists gathered Sunday for the SkyRide on the Skyway, presented by GObike Buffalo in coordination with the City of Buffalo, Erie County and New York State. Check out Libby March's photos from the event.

• One of the region’s newest public art installations is along Route 5 in Hamburg: a Red Fish, seemingly jumping out of the water littered with plastic bottles and other debris. While the metal sculpture looks airy and whimsical, it sends a serious message about pollution of the Great Lakes, Barbara O'Brien reports.

• Do you know someone who shares your name? Craig Melvin, to most, is the news anchor on NBC’s “Today.” But there’s another Craig Melvin – a Western New Yorker, Buffalo Bills photographer and St. Bonaventure professor. Last week, Craig Melvin met Craig Melvin.

