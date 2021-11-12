Good Morning, Buffalo: The case for boosters? Breakthrough infections coming from earliest vaccine recipients

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Nov. 12, 2021
The case for boosters? Breakthrough infections coming from earliest vaccine recipients
It’s one of the more vexing statistics associated with the pandemic. As the number of people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 continues to rise in Western New York, the percentage of people who are testing positive for the virus has also been going up.
Breakthrough cases – confirmed Covid infections among people who have been vaccinated – are being seen most often among people who obtained vaccinations first, validating the findings of some studies showing that vaccine effectiveness begins to wane over time.
But hospitalizations in the region are not seeing as sharp an increase, and experts say it’s uncommon for people who have breakthrough infections to end up hospitalized unless they have underlying risk factors. So while breakthrough infections are rising, research indicates that the vaccines are doing what they are supposed to do when it comes to preventing serious illness and death in most people.
The News’ Thomas J. Prohaska talks with local medical experts about the latest trends and about a push in some quarters to make booster shots available to anyone who wants one.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
More pandemic confusion, this time about vaccinations for Section VI games: Erie County won't be checking the vaccination status of fans going to Section VI football finals at Highmark Stadium Friday and Saturday. But like many things this pandemic, the message was mixed on Wednesday. Read more
Pandemic lawsuits have become top priority in Erie County Attorney’s Office: Businesses and citizens angry and frustrated by the many Covid-19 related restrictions placed on businesses and schools have fought back through the legal system. Sometimes they won. Sometimes they lost. But behind all the legal papers are the lawyers who have to deal with it all. We take a look at how one county attorney's office handled the influx of cases. Read more
Bills radio announcer John Murphy out of Sunday’s game with Covid-19: Murphy confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss his first game in 20 years when WGR-AM carries the team's game against the New York Jets in New Jersey. Read more
PLAYACTION
The Buffalo Bills lead the NFL in passing rate on first down, but are opting to run the ball in second-and-long situations more than just about any other team in the league. Mark Gaughan examines why this may be the case, plus diagrams a second-and-10 play the Bills had success with earlier this season.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Baby rhino makes public debut at the Buffalo Zoo: The Indian rhinoceros, the fifth offspring of Tashi, weighed 130 pounds at birth on Oct. 16. She made her debut as about 50 zoo visitors gleefully watched her antics. Read more
NIMBY or unlawful? Neighbors ask court to overturn Amherst zoning change: Neighbors who oppose a 10-house subdivision planned for 468 Harding Road have asked a court to overturn the Town Board's decision to rezone the 1.4-acre parcel to make way for the project. The developer contends the project will fit with the neighborhood’s character and boost tax revenue. Read more
In Amherst, another health care labor fight is brewing as nursing home sale stalls: Just under 200 unionized workers at Weinberg Campus are working without a contract after their latest one-year extension expired Oct. 31. Further complicating the workers' efforts to get a long-term contract is a long-delayed sale of most of the campus, a deal slowed in the state approvals process. Read more
Erik Brady: A child of South Buffalo found the recipe for happiness at Canisius College: Tracy O’Grady is known as one of the finest chefs in the Washington, D.C., area. She knew from the time she was junior at Mount Mercy Academy that she wanted to go to culinary school, but her family had other ideas. Read more
A brother's death from cancer is the driving force for this 11 Day Power Play skater: Michael Meade knows the challenges cancer can cause. That is why he will be among 40 Western New Yorkers to lace up their skates this weekend to start the sixth annual 11 Day Power Play. The event starts Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks and will run for at least 252 hours in a world record attempt that also will raise money to support Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and related causes. Read more
WEATHER
Cooler Friday ushers in wintry weekend: A breezy Friday will usher in some lake-effect rain and even snow in the hills, predicts WGRZ. Read more
Immunotherapy pioneer returns to Buffalo with hopes to improve cancer care
Dr. Renier Brentjens, the new deputy director of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, feels comfortable with his new role, including the responsibility to recruit leading and budding scientists, doctors and other health care professionals to Buffalo.
After all, the internationally recognized immunotherapy researcher who left Sloan Memorial Kettering Cancer Center knows Western New York. He grew up here.
“I think the challenge that Roswell has is trying to attract people from outside Buffalo that read all the jokes are about the weather,” Brentjens told WNY Refresh. “There are a lot of preconceived notions that you need to overcome. It's funny because I pulled several colleagues away from Sloan and from other places where I’ve previously trained or worked, and the trick was really just getting them to come to Buffalo."
– Scott Scanlon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
For Jimmy Buffett fans, ‘Escape’ is at hand: After a nearly two-year hiatus, the successful Jimmy Buffett-based musical “Escape to Margaritaville” ends its 12-week "farewell, for now" in Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, from Nov. 16 to 21. Read more
BILLS
PlayAction: A slight dip in RPOs could help Bills' O-line fire off ball: Are the Bills getting a little tipsy on RPOs? It’s a worthy question given the team’s struggles to run the ball. Read more
SABRES
Sabres' Jacob Bryson will finally get to play NHL game in front of family: When Bryson made his NHL debut in front of no fans in New Jersey on Feb. 23, his parents were forced to watch on television from their home in London, Ont. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Photography has helped some veterans “heal the scars of battle,” reports WKBW’s Jeff Rusack. At a time when we pay tribute to those who served their country, Rusack tells us about local vets whose passion for art is also helping cancer patients navigate emotional journeys.
• Those of us who have said goodbye to a beloved pet have experienced the sadness that looms over that dreaded day. WGRZ’s Kelly Dudzik talks with a local veterinarian who offers at-home pet euthanasia, a service that can bring some peace and comfort to families and their pets.
• Now that the U.S.-Canadian border is open to travelers in both directions, some Canadians have finally returned to Ellicottville where they own second homes. Spectrum News’ Mark Goshgarian says the community has extended a heartfelt welcome to friends they haven’t seen in nearly two years.
• Even with all the tools and tips available these days for choosing the perfect paint color for your home, it still can be a struggle making that final decision. But as paint pros remind us, it's only paint.