Good Morning, Buffalo: The case for boosters? Breakthrough infections coming from earliest vaccine recipients

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 12, 2021

The case for boosters? Breakthrough infections coming from earliest vaccine recipients

It’s one of the more vexing statistics associated with the pandemic. As the number of people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 continues to rise in Western New York, the percentage of people who are testing positive for the virus has also been going up.

Breakthrough cases – confirmed Covid infections among people who have been vaccinated – are being seen most often among people who obtained vaccinations first, validating the findings of some studies showing that vaccine effectiveness begins to wane over time.

But hospitalizations in the region are not seeing as sharp an increase, and experts say it’s uncommon for people who have breakthrough infections to end up hospitalized unless they have underlying risk factors. So while breakthrough infections are rising, research indicates that the vaccines are doing what they are supposed to do when it comes to preventing serious illness and death in most people.