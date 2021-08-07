Good Morning, Buffalo: The Bills want taxpayers to pay $1.4 billion for a new stadium. What role will Cuomo play?

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Aug. 7, 2021
The Bills want taxpayers to pay $1.4 billion for a new stadium. What role will Cuomo play?
Details of the Buffalo Bills ask from taxpayers for a new stadium in Orchard Park have become more clear in recent days. It's a big number: $1.4 billion. But the immediate path for the negotiations with the state are clouded by a new reality: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, whom they are trying to strike a deal with, might not be governor in the coming days or weeks.
Following a scathing report from State Attorney General Letitia James that found credible claims from 11 women that Cuomo had sexually harassed them and revelations that criminal probes of the governor are underway, a new poll Friday by Quinnipiac University said 70% of New York registered voters want him to resign. Calls for his resignation have increased as has the speed with which an impeachment probe is expected to begin, which could come in early September.
– Tom Precious
COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE
Huge backups at border due to Canadian customs work slowdown: A labor dispute between Canadian customs officers and the government prompted huge backups on the Peace Bridge, the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and other border bridges on Friday, raising concerns that Monday's reopening of the border to American leisure travelers may be disrupted, too. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Cuomo legal team hits back at 'one-sided' AG report: The investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was unjustly manipulated to reach a foregone conclusion about the governor’s guilt, his attorneys said Friday. Cuomo's attorneys said investigators retained by the state Attorney General’s Office ignored evidence that either helped the governor’s cause or undermined the claims made against him and refused to share evidence gathered during the probe, such as transcripts of interviews, with Cuomo's legal team. Read more
Made in WNY: How the Olympics is helping a Buffalo company overcome a market miscalculation: Luanne DiBernardo had blown through her life savings and had been living under the poverty line for a decade. She was ready to call it quits, even though she had just worked with the University at Buffalo to invent revolutionary new cooling technology, and heat waves were roiling the planet with increasing intensity. That's when Tom Burns, CEO of the company that manufactured the vests, talked her out of it. Read more
Growing Chinese church buys shrinking Snyder church building: The Buffalo Chinese Christian Church paid $850,000 in cash late Thursday to acquire the red-brick church at 4640 Main St., where it will relocate for expanded space and services after some renovations. The Chinese congregation has been located at 763 Englewood Ave. since 1985, but has been gaining membership as the local Chinese Christian community has grown, Jonathan Epstein reports. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: August is making up for July's weather: With dew points on the rise, it will become muggier as the weekend progresses, Paul writes. The absence of a decent breeze will add to the mugginess, though the actual dew points will be in the mid-60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday, shy of what is considered oppressive. Read more
GUSTO
The Tralf Music Hall will live again downtown – in a reimagined space: Three months after music fans heard the news that the legendary downtown venue would close, Tralf operator Tom Barone and Legacy Development, which owns the Theater Place building, announced that it would reopen. "I just couldn’t let it go," laughed Barone in a conversation with The News' Jeff Miers. Read more
State beer competition becomes a dream job for rookie judge from Buffalo: WNY Refresh Editor Scott Scanlon likes to write about beer when he isn’t writing about health and fitness, which explains why he was asked to help judge the recent New York State Craft Beer Competition. The rookie judge tasted several dozen of the 1,143 beers from 182 breweries. He learned a lot about such contests along the way. Read more
New Orleans-themed the Bayou to take over for Mr. Bill's in Cheektowaga: The Bayou owner Michael Rottger is reaping the rewards of hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic, when he even slept in his NOLA-inspired restaurant-bar between late dinner and to-go breakfast service to keep the business alive. Rottger's restaurant will move into the former Mr. Bill's, which closed in 2019. Read more
BILLS
Josh Allen signs six-year contract extension: The News has the story covered from many angles. Jay Skurski has the in-depth news story. Mark Gaughan says in his column "Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott do most things right." See what fans had to say. And much more. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A Hollywood-style backlot was built off Elk Street in South Buffalo to re-create the impoverished 19th century Five Points neighborhood in lower Manhattan for the "Untitled Cabrini" movie, now being filmed throughout Buffalo. News staff photographer Robert Kirkham captured a gallery of compelling black-and-white images to fit the scene.
• This week's lighthearted Off Main column touches on a senatorial footrace to the lectern between Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, reflections of a known panhandler and an unusual auction. Eric DuVall, Stephen T. Watson and Jonathan Epstein all contributed to the piece.
• Tops, Wegmans and Target are among the major area retailers determining their policies on mask-wearing for employees and customers. The News' Matt Glynn rounds up their stances in his report.
• Buffalo Rising introduces Little Salmon, a zero-waste shop on Lexington Avenue that's committed to sourcing its products responsibly. Newell Nussbaumer introduces partners Tracey Wei and Mike Mahoney, who run the business.
