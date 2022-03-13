Good Morning, Buffalo: The 'basic politics' behind the timing of a Buffalo Bills stadium deal

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Timing is key to Bills stadium announcement

Buffalo Bills fans may be worried that there's still no stadium deal to keep the team in town. But Buffalo News Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski – who has known the state's political players and Gov. Kathy Hochul for decades – writes there are good reasons it is taking awhile.

It didn't make sense for there to be a deal many weeks ahead of the state's April 1 budget deadline. That, in fact, would be the political equivalent of having Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills offense suit up for a full-pads practice on the Fourth of July, three weeks before the start of training camp.

Just as that would increase the odds of Allen getting hurt, striking a stadium agreement too early could hurt Hochul's chances of getting the deal through the State Legislature while also wounding the governor politically.

"It's basic politics/government: The longer it’s out there, the more opportunities there are to poke holes and have it fail," said one longtime Buffalo political insider.