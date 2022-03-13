Good Morning, Buffalo: The 'basic politics' behind the timing of a Buffalo Bills stadium deal

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 13, 2022
Timing is key to Bills stadium announcement
Buffalo Bills fans may be worried that there's still no stadium deal to keep the team in town. But Buffalo News Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski – who has known the state's political players and Gov. Kathy Hochul for decades – writes there are good reasons it is taking awhile.
It didn't make sense for there to be a deal many weeks ahead of the state's April 1 budget deadline. That, in fact, would be the political equivalent of having Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills offense suit up for a full-pads practice on the Fourth of July, three weeks before the start of training camp.
Just as that would increase the odds of Allen getting hurt, striking a stadium agreement too early could hurt Hochul's chances of getting the deal through the State Legislature while also wounding the governor politically.
"It's basic politics/government: The longer it’s out there, the more opportunities there are to poke holes and have it fail," said one longtime Buffalo political insider.
Several other sources in both Albany and Buffalo echoed that sentiment, and for one reason: in politics, timing is everything.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Two years after Covid hit, crowds are back and Buffalo is ready to party: The Friday fish fry gatherings are back, as are parades, packed arenas and sports bars, open churches, welcoming dining rooms and planes bound for spring break getaways. In other words, Buffalo is ready to party like it's 2019, which is the last time March came and went without dread in the air. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Penn Dixie fossil park is growing and adapting: Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve started out slowly, with one full-time employee. Now, 27 years later, the park at the site of an old quarry is making plans to move its entrance to the other side of the quarry, where, eventually, an education building will be built. Read more
Accused bishop's funeral Mass participation provokes outcry from abuse victims: Retired Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz kept a low profile in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo since being accused last summer of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 1990. At least that was the case until Monday, when Grosz was on the altar for the funeral of Bishop Emeritus Donald W. Trautman in St. Peter Cathedral in Erie, Pa. Read more
Judge rejects Buffalo Diocese's latest plan to sell high school in Olean: A federal bankruptcy judge denied the diocese’s request to allow it to auction off the Archbishop Walsh High School campus because the proposed auction procedures showed “an intent to discourage competitive bidding” and would have leaned heavily in favor of a foundation that supports the high school. Read more
Four county legislators call on Buffalo to drop Russian city from 'sister city' list: Tver, Russia, has been a sister city to Buffalo for more than 30 years. In a letter to Mayor Byron Brown, Republican-supported legislators Joseph Lorigo, John Mills, Frank Todaro and Christopher Greene noted that many other cities have terminated their sister-city relationships with Russia to stand in solidarity with Ukraine. Read more
ICYMI: 'One more day, one more week, one more month': A new kind of 'Iron Horse' confronts ALS: Over three generations, beginning long before Dennis Crawley Jr. grew into a husband, father and baseball coach who now runs the varsity program at Depew High School and a teen travel team, the disease claimed 26 others in his extended family. Now Crawley is fighting his own battle. News columnist Sean Kirst and staff photographer Harry Scull Jr. tell his story. Read more
Many Buffalo neighborhoods need healthier, more affordable food. Rite Aid steps in to help
Rite Aid Healthy Futures became the latest benefactor to fuel the momentum of efforts to address health equity in East Side neighborhoods when it recently announced it will commit $600,000 to two leading food access programs in the city.
The money will flow through the drugstore chain-related foundation’s new Strengthening Cities signature initiative, a $10 million project designed to reduce health disparities for children and young adults living within city neighborhoods. The initiative is making similar donations over two years to 20 nonprofit organizations in Baltimore, Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit, Fresno, Calif., and Philadelphia.
– Scott Scanlon
WEATHER
More snow: WIVB says today will be cloudy with scattered snow showers in the afternoon and high temperatures in the 30s. Read more
POLITICS
As court examines reapportionment, Ed Rath weighs Assembly candidacy: Justice Patrick F. McAllister's decision on a Republican-inspired lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of New York's latest redistricting effort may also determine plans for State Sen. Edward A. Rath III, who is known to be exploring a run against Democratic incumbent Karen McMahon for an Amherst-based seat in the Assembly. Read more
North Tonawanda asks for $30 million in emergency aid to repair sewer plant: Politicians of both parties appealed this week to Gov. Kathy Hochul for an emergency allocation of $30 million from the state's American Rescue Plan funds to make needed repairs. But there was also partisan finger-pointing over who is to blame for the situation becoming so urgent. Read more
BILLS
GM for a Day: Charting a course for the Bills' offseason: The NFL's "legal tampering period" begins at noon Monday. Jay Skurski's sixth annual “GM for a Day” column takes a stab at rebuilding the Bills. Read more
SABRES
Sabres prepare for the 'mystique' of facing a rival outdoors: The puck drops at 4 p.m. Sunday. The forecast is calling for 18 mph winds and a temperature of 28 degrees shortly before the Sabres and Maple Leafs take the ice for warmups. Lance Lysowski has the story on what will be a "special" game. Read more
Goaltending crisis has Leafs on edge: Petr Mrazek is starting Sunday's game at Tim Hortons Field but only because he's an NHL veteran, not because he's earned it. Toronto's goaltending situation has been woeful. The Leafs have the NHL's worst 5-on-5 save percentage since Dec. 7 at .885. Mike Harrington's latest Inside the NHL column has the details on Toronto's goaltending struggles, more Jack Eichel reflection and more. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Saturday was a big day for Western New York basketball. The University at Buffalo women’s team captured the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Daemen College pulled off another upset to advance to today’s East Region final in the NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament. In high school hoops action, the Canisius and St. Mary’s boys won Catholic state titles, while the Jamestown, Amherst, Allegany-Limestone and Salamanca boys plus the Sherman girls won Far West Regional games to reach the state final four.
• A row of seven 120-year-old duplex homes in Buffalo, on Florida Street just off Main Street, is among five Western New York properties nominated by the State Board for Historic Preservation for the State and National Registers of Historic Places, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.
• As our clocks spring forward, now is also a good time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are functioning properly, WGRZ notes.
