Good Morning, Buffalo: Tentative deal in place to legalize marijuana in New York State, sources say

March 25, 2021
Sources: Tentative deal in place to legalize marijuana in New York State
Marijuana would become legal to purchase and use across New York State through a cultivation and distribution system overseen by the state government under a tentative deal that came together Wednesday at the State Capitol.
The looming agreement, according to multiple sources, provides for retail sales and clublike marijuana lounges, with a large share of the resulting annual proceeds going to low-income, mostly minority neighborhoods under a "community reinvestment" program intended to help areas that for decades have been subject to higher marijuana arrest and prison rates under the nation and state's long war on drugs, according to information on the agreement's provisions obtained by The Buffalo News.
The tentative deal among the Senate, Assembly and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo would pave the way for state-regulated marijuana sales to start at approved retail outlets in about two years. The sides hoped to announce a firm agreement late Wednesday, but last-minute snags are always possible in Albany.
– Tom Precious
Covid-19 outbreak among students at Depew school puts officials on alert: In the past week, 11 students at Depew Middle School tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the school to go fully remote Wednesday. The school will remain fully remote through the end of next week. "It seems like we’re seeing more student-to-student transmission in the schools, not just staff to staff, so that’s very concerning," County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein said Tuesday. Read more
'Morning Bull' host Rob Lederman fired after exchange using racist language: The owner of 97 Rock said late Wednesday it had fired "Morning Bull" host Rob Lederman following an on-air exchange in which he compared toaster settings to the tone of Black women’s skin. The conversation drew swift condemnation and led Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to cancel its advertising with the station. Read more
Despite no criminal probe, Depew refuses to release video of train hitting judge: Depew officials are citing two investigations of State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski as reasons for the village refusing a Buffalo News appeal to release videos of him being struck by a freight train Feb. 28. A portion of one of the videos shows the judge approaching the train. This video was aired Monday by WIVB-TV after it obtained a copy of it from the man who shot it on his cellphone. Read more
Probe faults Martzloff, Williamsville's 'questionable decisions' for school reopening missteps: An independent counsel's report, released Wednesday, found the reasons that the district wasn't prepared to reopen for the 2020-21 school year go well beyond then-Superintendent Scott G. Martzloff's shortcomings. The News' Stephen T. Watson digs into the counsel's findings. Read more
Floating wind turbines in Great Lakes? State agency to study idea: Some local officials around the state want to stop a bill that would let two state agencies set a formula for property tax assessments on large-scale wind and solar energy projects. They fear that in its enthusiasm for green energy, the state would set such a low number that localities would not be able to negotiate payments with the developers. Read more
Construction consumes Albright-Knox site: The $168 million expansion project broke ground on Nov. 22, 2019, and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022, when the museum will be formally renamed the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. AKG stands for the museum's major donors: John J. Albright, Seymour H. Knox Jr. and Jeffrey E. Gundlach. The News' Mark Sommer covers the progress so far. Read more
City of Tonawanda to overhaul panel that reviews ethics complaints: Tonawanda plans to overhaul the committee that investigates ethics complaints against city officials to bring the panel into compliance with state rules and provide detailed directions on how it operates. Read more
Don Paul: Needed rain on the way with a chance for high winds: The record-low rainfall so far in March is in peril, Don Paul writes, as a fast-moving surge of moisture associated with a deep low-pressure system will finally bring more significant rainfall to the region later Thursday night into early Friday. Read more
It's time to give back to Jerry Livingston, 'the patriarch of Buffalo soul'
For the past 45 years, Buffalo musician Jerry Livingston has embodied the finest qualities that one would like to think an immersion in music brings out of a person – warmth, kindness, generosity of spirit, humility, empathy and compassion.
It’s unlikely that anyone who has spent time with Livingston – personally, professionally or a combination of both – has failed to note these qualities and to then find their world view affected by them. He has mentored countless young musicians in our region and has done so selflessly.
Now, it’s time for the city and region to which Livingston has given so much to give something back to him.
– Jeff Miers
ACV's high-flying IPO is a big win - and unusual one - for Buffalo Niagara: ACV Auctions made a huge splash with its initial public offering Wednesday, with the share soaring by 33%, as Matt Glynn noted. It was the type of successful debut that's common for companies in the Silicon Valley, but unprecedented for one in Buffalo. And there's reason to believe that ACV's success could help bring even more success for other local startups. Read more
Isaiah McKenzie loves his comfort zone with Bills teammates: Isaiah McKenzie decided the known looked a whole lot better than the unknown on the NFL free-agent market this spring. Read more
The Wraparound: Sabres set franchise record with 15-game winless streak: Through all the turnover and turmoil across the past nine seasons without playoff hockey in Buffalo, the city’s beloved Sabres had never lost 15 games in a row, until now. Read more
Observations: Sabres' attempt to push the pace leading to mistakes on defense: "The growing pains were evident throughout Wednesday night, as the Sabres’ winless streak reached a franchise-record 15 games with a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in PPG Paints Arena," The News' Lance Lysowski said in his observations after the game. Read more
• A Fatherhood Training Program in Buffalo nears reality, thanks to a cooperative effort between the Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network and Oishei Children's Hospital, WIVB reports. The program will help new fathers support their partners in labor and provide a sense of what to expect when the child comes home.
• Hamburg's annual Burgerfest has been canceled for the second straight year, The News' Barbara O'Brien reports. "In the end, there are just too many moving parts for an event this large to try to project what may or may not be allowed in the middle of July," said Eileen Hotho, co-chairwoman of the event.
• National sports, politics and science website FiveThirtyEight breaks down, in great detail, what's gone wrong with the Sabres this year. Several charts show just how historically poor Buffalo has been and suggest a potential root cause of the issue.
• Bryant & Stratton College is hosting two esports tournaments for high school students this weekend, focused on popular video games "Madden" and "Fortnite." Spectrum News lends more information.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.