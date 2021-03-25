Good Morning, Buffalo: Tentative deal in place to legalize marijuana in New York State, sources say

Marijuana would become legal to purchase and use across New York State through a cultivation and distribution system overseen by the state government under a tentative deal that came together Wednesday at the State Capitol.

The looming agreement, according to multiple sources, provides for retail sales and clublike marijuana lounges, with a large share of the resulting annual proceeds going to low-income, mostly minority neighborhoods under a "community reinvestment" program intended to help areas that for decades have been subject to higher marijuana arrest and prison rates under the nation and state's long war on drugs, according to information on the agreement's provisions obtained by The Buffalo News.

The tentative deal among the Senate, Assembly and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo would pave the way for state-regulated marijuana sales to start at approved retail outlets in about two years. The sides hoped to announce a firm agreement late Wednesday, but last-minute snags are always possible in Albany.