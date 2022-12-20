Good Morning, Buffalo: Sweeping changes to state's energy policy gain approval

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 20, 2022

Sweeping changes to state's energy policy gain approval

The Climate Action Council on Monday approved a series of recommendations that call for widespread changes in how New York State residents would heat and power their homes in the coming years.

The final vote in favor of the energy roadmap was 19-3. The plan needed support from at least 15 of the council's 22 members to pass. The recommendations will be forwarded to Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature.

The 300-plus page report contains a host of recommendations aimed at meeting the state's ambitious climate controls in everything from homes and buildings to transportation. The state is aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels by 40% by 2030, and 85% by 2050. Plans call for regulations stemming from the recommendations to be in place by 2024.

Proponents say the plan recommends critical targets to combat climate change, protect public health and make a shift to economic development related to clean energy.

"Today is certainly a day to celebrate, but this also marks the beginning of more significant work to come as we forge the path ahead and lead by example on how to transition an economy based on the conventional energy practices of yesterday to the thriving green economy of tomorrow," said Doreen Harris, co-chair of the council and president and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

Opponents say the plan doesn't do enough to address how the state will maintain a reliable electric grid amid the transition. And the critics say the plan will force costly changes on homeowners and businesses by mandating a move away from natural gas – regarded as the least expensive heating fuel – in favor of electric heat or heat pumps, which could require costly alterations to install.

– Matt Glynn

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

15 yards for snowballs? Turns out, that’s not covered in the NFL rule book: Referee Bill Vinovich had a warning for Buffalo Bills fans Saturday night. “We've just been informed that if a snowball hits someone, it'll be a 15-yard penalty against Buffalo," Vinovich announced to the crowd inside Highmark Stadium with 8:18 left in the second quarter of the game between the Bills and Miami Dolphins. There is only one problem: Nothing in the NFL rule book gives officials the ability to penalize the home team for such a reason. “There is no rule that addresses penalties being assessed to a team based on their fans’ actions,” ESPN’s officiating analyst, John Parry, told The Buffalo News. Read more

Dan Balkin is out as president of SUNY-Erie Community College: Balkin and the college are parting ways seven weeks after he was suspended by the ECC Board of Trustees while it investigated an ECC staff member's complaint against him – and only 11 months after he took the job. Read more

On Cherry Street, what ‘Kat’ would want – a Fruit Belt Christmas: Barbara Massey Mapps, still in awe of the energy and vitality of her older sister, Kat Massey, said Kat's death in the racist mass murder at Tops on Jefferson Avenue leaves a family wound that will never fully heal. Yet she also knows that Kat saw the city's future in the well-being of its children. This inspired Barbara to make a simple vow: For the kids, and for their Fruit Belt neighborhood, there will be a Christmas. Read more

ECMC says it has taken steps to improve overwhelmed mental health ER: With patients complaining that they waited up to three days in a crowded observation room at ECMC's mental health emergency unit before being seen by a psychiatrist, ECMC said Monday it has taken a number of steps in recent months to try to address concerns about its Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, or CPEP. Read more

Judge sides with Common Council over challenged redistricting: State Supreme Court Justice Timothy J. Walker found that a legal challenge mounted by a political action group and nine voters did not demonstrate that the new boundaries fall short of legal requirements. Read more

Coming soon to a former South Buffalo bank: A new music venue: Schneider Development Services hopes to transform the former Southside Bank of Buffalo building at 2221 Seneca St. into a restaurant, bar and club capable of seating over 400 people. Read more

6 accused Crips gang members indicted on narcotics conspiracy charges in Niagara Falls: Federal prosecutors say the indictments are part of a reported conspiracy in Niagara Falls to sell fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine. Read more

WEATHER

Snow, high wind and bone-chilling cold in store for holiday weekend: An arctic blast is due to arrive in the region this weekend, bringing with it rain that will turn into snow, high winds and bone-chilling temperatures in time for Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Raise a glass of holiday cheer with these 7 locally brewed options: Cookie-flavored beers, winter IPAs, fruited sours and even a barleywine make our list, which should lead to your holidays being very merry and bright. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Buffalo contractor plans mixed-use project at corner of West Tupper and Elmwood: Chris Wan wants to bring 40 market-rate apartments and 13,000 square feet of retail space to a building he plans to erect, using about 10 parcels that he has acquired over a decade. Read more

BILLS

Bills position grades: Josh Allen bolsters NFL lead in deep passing: Josh Allen completed three more deep passes in Saturday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins, adding to his big lead in the NFL in deep passing. On passes of 20 or more yards downfield, Allen leads the NFL in yards (1,036), attempts (68) and completions (30), according to Pro Football Focus. Read more

'I'm not where I want to be:' Tre White is playing every snap for the Bills, but still sees hard work ahead: White led the Bills with three passes defensed during Saturday’s 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins, but afterward, he made it clear that his return from knee surgery is far from complete. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is an ace again as Sabres hold off Vegas to sweep road trip: Luukkonen made a career-high 41 saves, including a penalty shot on Jonathan Marchessault with 6:57 to play, as the Sabres relied on their young goalie to get them home with a perfect road trip after a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Read more

GM Kevyn Adams says Sabres are 'learning and growing' in wake of losing streak: An eight-game losing streak in November might have put the Buffalo Sabres' season on ice soon after it began. But GM Kevyn Adams is encouraged by what he's seen of late and says the team's recent success is also part of its evolution. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Christmas in every corner. Check out our latest Home of the Week, a Cape Cod-style home in North Tonawanda decorated for the holidays in every room, including the sunroom and guest room.

• These are hectic times at postage sorting centers across the nation. WGRZ’s Rob Hackford tours Buffalo’s mail sorting and distribution nerve center.

• A local pastor who has spent a quarter of a century advancing social justice is in the national spotlight. The NFL has honored Pastor James Giles as a “changemaker.” WKBW’s Eileen Buckley says Giles is known across the region for his involvement in youth education, mentoring, police community relations and other causes.

• There’s no need to skate on thin ice when you’re in Western New York. Step Out Buffalo highlights six popular local ice skating venues, including the Ice at Canalside.

