Good Morning, Buffalo: Survivors of Tops shooting share stories as 5/14 fund gathers public input

July 22, 2022

Survivors of Tops shooting share stories as 5/14 fund gathers public input

Julie Hartwell recounted the terror of being a shopper inside the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue during the mass shooting May 14, and for a time being separated from her daughter, not knowing if they would ever see each other again.

And she described the trauma she has lived with since surviving the attack.

"I still cannot sleep at night," she said. "I still can't go back to work."

Hartwell and other survivors of the racist mass shooting, relatives of victims and concerned community members spoke out at a town hall meeting at City Honors School on Thursday, commenting on the Buffalo 5/14 fund's plans for distributing donations to people impacted by the attack.

Thursday's meeting at City Honors School marked the end of the public comment period about the draft protocol, which sets out proposed rules for the Buffalo 5/14 Fund, including eligibility guidelines for the recipients. The fund's steering committee will finalize the rules and is expected to publish them Tuesday.

– Matt Glynn

Before lawmakers can join Bills benefits negotiations, they will have to sign NDA

When the broad terms of a new $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium deal were reached earlier this year, some may have assumed that further stadium deal conversations would be more transparent.

They all would have been wrong. Even the community benefits agreement – an agreement that is supposed to be based on feedback from community organizations, agencies and advocacy groups – is not immune to the cloak of secrecy.

Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin said that after months of asking County Executive Mark Poloncarz about convening a meeting with county legislators and community stakeholders on a benefits agreement, she finally heard back from him last week. She said he wanted to meet, but wanted her and the other legislators to sign a four-page nondisclosure agreement first.

Baskin said she told him she would need to discuss the matter with her fellow legislators first. That conversation, held Thursday, went on a long time.

– Sandra Tan

On witness stand, parole officer admits planting evidence in Buffalo gun case: At the start of Anthony S. Davis' trial, State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek warned the jury and law students in the crowd that this wasn't going to be like what they see in the movies. But when Parole Officer Eliezer Rosario II took the stand, the scene in the courtroom sure seemed like it could have been. Read more

Grisly new details emerge from guilty pleas in 2019 triple murder: A plea agreement filed last month in federal court reveals disturbing new details on a 2019 triple murder in Buffalo and its horrific aftermath. Authorities say the men accused of killing three people in this drug robbery left a 3-year-old boy strapped in his car seat overnight with the bodies of his parents, who were shot to death in front of the toddler. Several defendants have accepted plea deals in the case. However, Deandre Wilson – identified in court papers as the man who killed the parents and their friend – continues to maintain his innocence and is scheduled to go to trial in September. Read more

Erie County legislators urge ECC stakeholders to work together to save college: County lawmakers called SUNY Erie Community College President David Balkin and faculty union reps in for an update on plans to “right-size” the college. It turned into an airing of concerns by affected parties and a plea from legislators to work together for the future of ECC. Read more

Erie County Legislature approves $10.6 million plan to combat drug addiction: The county is expected to receive $63.2 million to combat opioid-related addiction through 2038. Of that amount, $19.2 million is slated to arrive this year. Read more

At the end of their federal cases, two Morgan defendants get light sentences: U.S. District Court Chief Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford ordered Frank Giacobbe and Michael Tremiti to each pay a $500 fine in connection with their pleas to a misdemeanor charge of bank larceny of less than $1,000. Read more

Charges to be dismissed against Betty Jean Grant under court agreement: Prosecutors agreed to adjourn the case and dismiss the charges in six months if the former Erie County Legislature chair continues her community service and issues an apology letter. Read more

Niagara County man arraigned on hate crime over racist graffiti: Howard Murphy, the 61-year-old Town of Niagara resident accused of painting racist threatening graffiti on his neighbor's backyard fence, was arraigned in Niagara County Court on Thursday. Read more

Chance of storms: Today is expected to be partly sunny with a chance for some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs near 80. Read more

Lifesaver: How the 10-year-old Gates Vascular Institute lifted WNY medical care: The institute also has become a magnet for top neurovascular and heart specialists, medical device companies and patients from outside the region seeking clinical trials and treatments. Read more

Crisis Services sees slight uptick in calls as suicide prevention number changes to 988: The volume of calls and texts to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is expected to double during the next year after it changed the contact number last weekend to 988. It was a move that includes a larger mission across the U.S. not only for those contemplating suicide, but struggling with mental illness or addiction, or dealing with emotional distress. There has been a slight increase in calls this week coming from the Lifeline into Crisis Services in Western New York. Read more

Inside what Von Miller – 'probably the rarest person in the NFL' – brings to the Bills: When the Bills take the field Sunday to start training camp at St. John Fisher University, they believe Miller will be the missing piece to get them to the Super Bowl. There’s some sense of serendipity: Miller spent months thinking he would be drafted by the Bills in 2011. But instead, his path took him elsewhere, shaping him at each stop. Miles from Buffalo, he grew up, he grew attached. He was traded away, he broke down, he started over. Now, he is starting over again, but this time, it is on his terms. Read more

How Eric Comrie broke through 'ceiling,' earned opportunity with Sabres: Even on the days when a path to the NHL seemed permanently blocked, Eric Comrie was first on the ice, last to leave and a beacon of positivity for his teammates with the Manitoba Moose. Yet there were times through their six seasons together that Rick St. Croix, the Moose’s goaltending coach during Comrie’s 198 games with the Winnipeg Jets’ American Hockey League affiliate, recognized that, below the surface, his pupil was growing frustrated that he had not received an opportunity to prove he was ready for the highest level. Read more

• Asking for a friend: Is it legal to smash a window if someone sees a dog locked in a hot car? It’s a timely question given our sweltering weather. NYup contributor Geoff Herbert reports that scores of dogs across the nation die each year due to heat exhaustion from being left in oppressively hot vehicles. He shares this information about New York state's laws.

• One more footnote about our steamy weather. WGRZ’s Ron Plants says with Buffalo’s public swimming pools closed due to a lack of lifeguards, there’s concern some people might try to cool off in potentially dangerous waterways. Buffalo police have patrols checking some areas, including the Union Ship Canal in South Buffalo.

• East Aurora’s Hamlin Park is the “perfect setting” to host a production of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," WKBW’s Mike Randall says. The show opens Saturday night and will run on Saturdays and Sundays for four weekends.

• Roller coasters, a water park and concerts featuring top-name artists have been some of the ingredients that have made Six Flags Darien Lake a popular summer destination. Spectrum News' Robert Guaderrama traces the history of a park that all started as a campground in the 1960s.

Enjoy your weekend!

