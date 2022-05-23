Good Morning, Buffalo: Students grapple with mass shooting

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

May 23, 2022

'You could hear the upset in their voices' as students grapple with mass shooting

How do you help children cope with the unfathomable violence and cascading emotions from the shooting deaths of 10 Black people in a grocery store on a sunny Saturday afternoon?

In Buffalo, administrators spent the following Sunday into the evening preparing resources for principals and teachers to address the massacre at the Tops Markets that hit close to home. Two employees of the district were among the victims.

Normal lesson plans were thrown out, and the past week was spent dealing with students' feelings and trying to heal children from pre-K to 12th grade. Teachers will take time to listen to students this week, too.

Suburban schools also helped their students try to make sense of the senseless killings spawned by racial hate. There were moments of silence, announcements over the PA system and conversations in class.

But the trauma was particularly raw in Buffalo, where many knew or knew of someone who died.

“You could hear the upset in their voices: ‘I can’t believe he came all the way to our city, our community, to do this,’ ” said Ruyvette Townsend, an attendance teacher at Leonardo daVinci High School.

– Barbara O'Brien

MORE COVERAGE

Sean Kirst: In heart of Buffalo, after lethal madness, young 'brotherhood' shares tears, anger and hope: The Breaking Barriers program was built around the idea that young Black men in Buffalo can rewrite a narrative that all too often completely devalues who they are. But a few days ago, in an emotional Zoom call to try to cope with the aftermath of racially fueled mass murder at Tops, a group of those close friends released their despair, sorrow and anger – and as always, saw their hope in one another. Read more

Cuomo challenges politicians on gun control in Buffalo appearance: During a Sunday appearance at True Bethel Baptist Church, Cuomo expressed his sympathies to a Black community mourning the murder of 10 of its neighbors on May 14. He pronounced his love for Buffalo. And he made a plea for removing military-style weapons from the streets, exactly as during his 2013 effort to implement one of the nation's strictest gun-control laws. Read more

State task force created in 2020 to prevent mass shootings hasn't held a single meeting

A state task force intended to recommend ways to prevent future mass shootings has yet to meet in the two years since the law creating the panel was approved.

The Domestic Terrorism Task Force created in 2020 was supposed to have nine members within 60 days of the law's effective date, produce a preliminary report within 13 months and produce a final report within 22 months. Now, Albany Republicans are calling on the governor to revive the task force in the wake of the May 14, hate-fueled massacre in Buffalo, and an administration spokeswoman said the panel is set to meet for the first time in the coming weeks.

– Stephen T. Watson

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

NLRB asks for order for Starbucks to negotiate with union for Camp Road store: A National Labor Relations Board official, continuing a harsh denunciation of Starbucks Corp.'s reported efforts to fight unionization of its stores, asked an administrative law judge late last week to order the company to negotiate in good faith with the Starbucks Workers United union for the chain's Camp Road store in Hamburg. Read more

New self-storage facility coming to former Melody Fair site, next to Walmart: Fresh off the success of their third self-storage venture, this one in Buffalo, the owners of Secure Storage are undertaking a new project at North Tonawanda's legendary former concert venue that is now home to a Walmart Supercenter. Read more

Holiday Valley, Olean Manor seek tax breaks for nearly $6M in investments: Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville and Olean Manor in Allegany are planning expansion projects in Cattaraugus County that could see new equipment and renovations at the ski resort and a new adult day care and independent living cabins for the senior community. Read more

New housing, retreat center, apartments planned for Niagara County: Fourteen new homes in Lockport, a retreat and training facility in Wheatfield and a small apartment building in North Tonawanda were among a host of new retail, residential and commercial projects up for review this week in Erie and Niagara counties. Read more

WEATHER

A dry day: Today will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s, according to WIVB’s forecast. Read more

SUMMER GUIDE

Andrew Galarneau's favorite spots for al fresco dining: “This guide is aimed past the everyday, to scenes that it’s worth driving across town – or further – to experience,” The News’ food editor writes. “Some benefit greatly from proximity to waterways and natural glory, while others have managed to create credible oases of their own.” Read more

BILLS

Dion Dawkins' cornhole tournament benefits families of shooting victims: Dawkins, the Buffalo Bills offensive lineman, loves playing cornhole, and has done so competitively. But Sunday's outing at The Lodge at Woodlawn Beach State Park took on a new meaning after the mass shooting at Tops Markets on May 14. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund & Buffalo Community Response Fund. Read more

SABRES

Sabres sign fourth-round draft pick Olivier Nadeau: Nadeau, 19, had a team-high 78 points on 35 goals and 43 assists in 65 games this season with Shawinigan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• For the first time since 2019, all 22 commencement events at the University at Buffalo took place in person over the weekend. Families and friends had the opportunity to watch their loved ones walk the stage in cap and gown. Go here to view a photo gallery by The News’ John Hickey.

• Do you remember a Buffalo Bills cookbook from the ‘90s? There’s talk of creating an updated version inspired by the Bills of today, and WYRK had some clever recipe ideas.

• “The urban farming community in Buffalo is growing stronger by the day,” writes Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer. Nussbaumer reports on the creation of a Western New York chapter of the National Young Farmers Coalition and its efforts focusing on collaboration, diversity and growing produce locally.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.