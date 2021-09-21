Good Morning, Buffalo: Stimulus money to improve parks, fund overhauls at Wendt mansion, Johnnie B. Wiley complex

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

A veteran EMT missed a paperwork deadline. NY forced him to retake beginner training: Volunteer firefighter Ryan O’Connor has spent more than a decade handling thousands of calls while working as an emergency medical technician. In his estimation, that didn't matter much to state officials who made him retake much of his beginner training after a mix-up involving his recertification paperwork. "The state treats Ryan like he doesn't know what he's doing and makes him go through the curriculum again," said fellow EMT Mark Niedzielski. "We can't lose a valuable member of our team, but we did.” Read more