Good Morning, Buffalo: Stimulus money to improve parks, fund overhauls at Wendt mansion, Johnnie B. Wiley complex

Sept. 21, 2021
Stimulus money to improve parks, fund overhauls at Wendt mansion, Johnnie B. Wiley complex
If you have fond memories of War Memorial Stadium and Wendt Beach Mansion, there’s some good news.
Millions of dollars in federal stimulus money are getting poured into local parks, as well as park buildings and athletic facilities that have been neglected because local governments couldn't afford to fix them up.
We've put together an interactive map of the parks and improvements for Buffalo- and Erie County-owned parks, along with stories and photos to detail how far some facilities have fallen and how they'll be coming back.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Biden to open U.S. to international air travel – but not to Canadian drivers: The Biden administration Monday announced that the closure of the Canadian border is set to continue through at least Oct. 21 – even as officials announced plans to open the U.S. to foreign air travelers in November. Read more
UB latest to require vaccine; 762 Bills fans turn in season tickets: The University at Buffalo on Monday announced people 12 and older attending large sports and cultural events starting next month will have to show proof they are vaccinated against Covid-19. UB is the latest in a growing number of organizations requiring proof of vaccine for entry, a policy shift welcomed by many as a public health measure but decried by others – including some of the 762 Bills fans who turned in their season tickets – as an infringement on their personal freedom. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Buffalo mayoral campaigns accelerate with new staff and new directions
Until this week, the mayoral campaigns of Byron Brown and India Walton seemed to remain in preparation stage – with volunteer coordinators and questions about the ballot.
But now Brown and Walton are preparing for the campaign's final six weeks with concrete steps. On Monday, Walton named a professional campaign manager who is experienced in New York City politics and secured backing from Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin.
The Brown campaign, meanwhile, moved beyond its failed effort to make the ballot via new minor party line and returned to Plan A – "Write Down Byron Brown."
– Robert J. McCarthy
A veteran EMT missed a paperwork deadline. NY forced him to retake beginner training: Volunteer firefighter Ryan O’Connor has spent more than a decade handling thousands of calls while working as an emergency medical technician. In his estimation, that didn't matter much to state officials who made him retake much of his beginner training after a mix-up involving his recertification paperwork. "The state treats Ryan like he doesn't know what he's doing and makes him go through the curriculum again," said fellow EMT Mark Niedzielski. "We can't lose a valuable member of our team, but we did.” Read more
State agencies given one month to devise new transparency standards: Transparency and the New York State government have not been a success story over the decades, but the Hochul administration thinks it may have some new ideas. It's requiring state agencies within a month to provide details about how they will go about doing their business more in the open. Read more
Avenue of Flags display at national cemetery in Pembroke seeks donations: The distinctive display offers Western New Yorkers the opportunity to honor late servicemembers by flying a family heirloom. Read more
Don Paul: Nature pulls a switcheroo in WNY: Our recent warmup was still delivering high temperatures of 10-12 degrees above average on Monday. However, Paul says moisture will be on the increase late tonight, with a slow-moving cold front expected to ease into the eastern Great Lakes by Wednesday morning. Read more
At Harvest, reaping the rewards of Medina dining: Orleans County’s finest restaurant is “an oasis of genteel luxury with a menu that reaches out to fields and orchards of inspiration,” writes Andrew Galarneau. Read more
Observations: Cody Ford looks to have solidified starting job at right guard: A week after rotating out at times with Ike Boettger, third-year veteran Cody Ford got all the playing time at the position Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Read more
Position grades: A.J. Epenesa, Jon Feliciano, Taiwan Jones among Bills standouts: A.J. Epenesa had the best game of his Bills career. He had three hits on the quarterback, including the one that knocked Tua Tagovailoa out of the game, and three other pressures. Read more
Tapping into offensive talent may have Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson on cusp of pro career: A methodical approach to improving his weaknesses, and another fine season at Minnesota, could earn Ryan Johnson an entry-level contract with the Sabres after this season. Read more
• The “movie magic” in Western New York is likely to continue, Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark tells WIVB’s Dave Greber. During a chat about recent filmmaking in the region, Clark said, “I have a feeling we’re going to be seeing a lot more movie trucks rolling into the city very, very soon.”
• Why do some people view the construction of the Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica as one of Father Nelson Baker’s miracles? WGRZ's Pete Gallivan traces Baker’s dogged determination to build the Lackawanna landmark in its Unknown Stories of WNY.
• A rare and reclusive insect has been spotted in the Niagara Gorge at Whirlpool State Park, reports Kyle Semmel in the Niagara Gazette. A naturalist at the Western New York Land Conservancy encountered a rare species of cicada while working on the group’s Restore the Gorge project.
• Allentown is a hotbed of regional history. Hello Buffalo blogger Ellen Mika Zelasko shares historic nuggets and takes readers on a digital walking tour of Mariner Street, a route dotted with impressive architecture, colorful homes and thriving gardens.
