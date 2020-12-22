Good Morning, Buffalo: Stimulus measure to bring upward of $54 billion in indirect aid to NY

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Dec. 22, 2020
Stimulus measure to bring upward of $54 billion in indirect aid to NY
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state's mayors and county executives have been demanding for months that the federal government help solve their financial crises with direct aid.
And while the stimulus measure heading toward passage in Congress late Monday won't do that, it will do plenty, sending upward of $54 billion to New York State in other ways.
Add up all the $600 stimulus checks New Yorkers will receive, and that's $9 billion. New York's small businesses, meanwhile, will get more than $20 billion in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans.
The state's schools and hospitals come away as winners in the bill, too, as do the unemployed, who will get extended benefits with an extra $300 attached to each check.
And that's just part of what's included in the second-largest federal stimulus measure of all time.
– Jerry Zremski
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
December poised to be worst month for Erie County Covid-19 deaths: County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that at the current rate that people are dying of Covid-19, December is on track to be the deadliest month of the public health crisis in this region. He also talked about the Buffalo Bills, but much less than some reporters would have preferred. Read more
Cuomo: Holiday Covid-19 spike not inevitable: Gov. Andrew Cuomo said if New Yorkers are smart, a spike in Covid-19 cases after Christmas is not inevitable. He said the state didn't see as much of an upswing in virus infections after Thanksgiving as other states did. But the governor remains worried about the infection rates in the Finger Lakes, which includes Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties and now has a significantly higher rate than the Western New York region. Read more
Frazzled and frustrated, the Hardy family feels the emotional toll of remote learning: Buffalo News photographer Sharon Cantillon has spent the past few months following the Hardys of Buffalo as the family adjusts to remote instruction at home during the pandemic. In our third installment, the emotional toll of isolation has begun to show. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Closing of Gowanda Correctional will devastate economy around prison, officials say: Devastating to the community, cold-hearted and miserly were some of the reactions to the closing of the medium security prison in the Town of Collins. New York State plans to close Gowanda and two other prisons by March 30 in a cost-saving move. “It potentially could have a devastating effect on our economy,” said Gowanda Mayor David Smith. Read more
Extra scrutiny sought for warehouse at Grand Island Amazon site: A residents' group is welcoming a town Planning Board vote that could bring greater scrutiny of a large warehouse planned for Long Road. Critics say the 1.1 million-square-foot facility, proposed for a property once eyed by Amazon, requires a thorough study of its significant environmental effects. Read more
Sean Kirst: As accused bomber is charged, a WNY reminder of what was lost in Lockerbie: Outgoing U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced Monday that federal charges are being filed against a Libyan man, accused of building the bomb 32 years ago that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 and killed 270 people. Among the victims was Colleen Brunner, a 20-year-old from the Southtowns whose childhood ornaments still hang from family Christmas trees. Read more
Inside WNY’s neighborhood shopping districts
Buffalo Magazine embarked on a 10-week series that explores the distinct personalities of our region’s shop local scenes, from Lewiston to the Five Points pocket on Buffalo’s West Side to Ellicottville, and the passionate people behind them.
WEATHER
Don Paul: A wintry, white Christmas is on the way: The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties from Christmas Eve through Saturday afternoon. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Tortuga Sandwich Shop, a tour of the Andes and beyond: The local restaurant scene has witnessed the arrival of broader Mexican offerings in the last decade. However, dishes from South and Central America have been “largely terra incognito on the restaurant landscape,” writes The News’ Andrew Galarneau. Tortuga opened in Sanborn last month, serving sandwiches with echoes of Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Mexico and Spain. Read more
YOUR GOVERNMENT
Investigative Post: Doctors and lawyers cash in on pandemic aid: Nearly 20,000 companies and nonprofit organizations in the region’s eight counties received $2.4 billion in loans under the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program. Phil Gambini reports that doctors and lawyers were among the entities that “made out especially well.” Read more
BILLS
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among 5 Bills named to NFL Pro Bowl: Both Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were named to the AFC Pro Bowl team Monday. It’s the first time a Bills QB and wideout have been named to the all-star squad together since Drew Bledsoe and Eric Moulds made it in 2002. Read more
Bills' roundtable: Who's the preferred first-round opponent?: Who offers the Bills their easiest round one win? Our four staffers agree. Here's who and why. Read more
SABRES
What Ralph Krueger must accomplish during a short Sabres training camp: Training camp is set to begin Dec. 31, with the season arriving as early as Jan. 13. Lance Lysowski takes a look at the tasks Krueger must accomplish to get off to a quick start as the Sabres did last year, going 8-1-1 in their first 10 games. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A local poet is “overcome by the reflection of all the struggles of the last 25 years of Bills football,” writes Buffalo Rising. Eddie Gomez shares this verse and video after he watched his team wrap up its first AFC Eastern Division title in a quarter century.
• Some pen poetry to pay tribute to the Bills. Others don football attire. The hunt for Bills gear is underway, and News contributor Steve Cichon writes that “championship gear is much more difficult to come by than it was back in the days of Kelly, Bruce, Andre and Thurman.” Cichon notes that NFL licensing is a much more expensive and tightly enforced proposition these days.
• What do Buffalo, Alaska’s stunning coastline and the Black Hills of South Dakota have in common? They’re all listed on Travel and Leisure’s 50 best places to visit in 2021. The magazine notes that Buffalo’s booming visual arts scene has been getting a lot of attention.
• A well-known local toy store that was founded a century ago as a doll hospital has weathered many obstacles over the decades, including a devastating fire. Spectrum News Buffalo's Madison Elliott looks at how Clayton’s Toys in Williamsville has been coping during the pandemic.
