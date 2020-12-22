Good Morning, Buffalo: Stimulus measure to bring upward of $54 billion in indirect aid to NY

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Closing of Gowanda Correctional will devastate economy around prison, officials say: Devastating to the community, cold-hearted and miserly were some of the reactions to the closing of the medium security prison in the Town of Collins. New York State plans to close Gowanda and two other prisons by March 30 in a cost-saving move. "It potentially could have a devastating effect on our economy," said Gowanda Mayor David Smith.

Extra scrutiny sought for warehouse at Grand Island Amazon site: A residents' group is welcoming a town Planning Board vote that could bring greater scrutiny of a large warehouse planned for Long Road. Critics say the 1.1 million-square-foot facility, proposed for a property once eyed by Amazon, requires a thorough study of its significant environmental effects.