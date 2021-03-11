Good Morning, Buffalo: Stimulus check will offer big boost to individuals – and Buffalo

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 11, 2021
Stimulus check will offer big boost to individuals – and Buffalo
Congress on Wednesday finished its work on President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – which means $1,400 checks will be heading from the federal treasury to most Americans sometime soon.
The vast majority of Buffalo-area residents are expected to get the checks, which will likely bring more than $1 billion into the local economy.
And while the checks are on target to be paid out soon, many people still have questions about the program – which is why The Buffalo News today is providing answers about the latest round of federal stimulus checks.
– Jerry Zremski
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
'Help the helpers': Foundations help nonprofits on front lines of the pandemic: 309 Western New York organizations have shared $4.5 million in January grants from the Western New York Covid-19 Community Response Fund. Some $13.1 million has gone to more than 400 nonprofits since April, when the first checks were mailed within weeks of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's March 20 "pause" order that shut down many businesses and led to job losses. Read more
After objections over conflict with holy day, Williamsville changes first day of school: While administrators had targeted the Tuesday after Labor Day to open, that day conflicted with Rosh Hashanah, one of the Jewish faith's holiest days. School Board members heeded the complaints of parents and have picked a new day to start the scholastic year. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Doug Jemal sets eyes on Central Terminal: The developer is eyeing what may be the most elusive and important preservation project left in Buffalo: the Central Terminal. "I think it's one of the top 10 coolest buildings in the world," Jemal said. "It's phenomenal. I would love to do that one. That one is the coup de grace. It's got to be done." Read more, and look at The News' photo collections of the terminal.
A 4-year-old wanted to help The Sullivans. He got big thank you's for his trouble: Doug Jemal was so taken with 4-year-old Arrow Swartwout's desire to donate piggy bank money to help save the naval park ship that he met Arrow Wednesday and presented him with a pair of $100 bills, and a red, white and blue hat. Read more
Rod Watson: Dynamic student + committed medical school = real progress on equity: During her four years at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, medical student Karole Collier was "a force to be reckoned with" as she helped the school attract more students of color and undertake other initiatives to address racial inequities in health care and medical education. Read more
State GOP chief plays long game in targeting Hochul: Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has been avoiding a new spotlight as the clamor for Gov. Cuomo's resignation grows louder amid a host of scandal allegations. Now, state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy is putting her on the spot by demanding she explain her role in the controversies or acknowledge she has no place in the inner circle. Read more
Pilot program would add halal-certified meals at some Buffalo schools: Buffalo Public Schools will be more inclusive of Muslim children during school lunch periods, a time when students often connect and build friendships. And it could help improve academic performance as children learn better when they are not hungry, supporters say. Previously, many Muslim students who did not bring in food would simply not eat the entire school day. Read more
WEATHER
Spring weather battle begins with brief warm spell, ice jams: Veteran meteorologist Don Paul discusses the possibility of flooding, how the wind's direction will affect the temperatures off Lake Erie on Thursday, and the arrival of a cold front before Friday morning. Read more
How we survived a year without 'the magic,' and what's next
I felt uneasy as I walked into the Sportsmens Tavern on March 9, 2020, in preparation for that evening’s edition of Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour, the monthly live music and discussion series we’d been running at the venue for two years by that point. But the place was packed in anticipation of our celebration of Bob Marley's "Exodus" album. And as everyone in the crowd business knows, the show must go on.
I had no real way of knowing, as the last chord of "Exodus" resonated from the stage and slowly decayed, that this would be the last time I’d experience that magic – from either side of the stage – for a year.
Within days of the "Exodus" show, the crowd business had largely shut down.
– Jeff Miers
GUSTO
TOY's yearlong journey brings 'The Outsiders' back to audiences: The Theatre of Youth felt it had an important production in its stage adaptation of S.E. Hinton's coming-of-age story "The Outsiders." So when it was abruptly shut down after one public performance at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, TOY was determined to get "The Outsiders" back in front of audiences. A year later, it has through a collaboration with Pan-American Film Division. Read more
9 beers that will make anyone Irish for St. Patrick's Day: While there's always a place for Guinness on St. Patrick's Day, News contributor Brian Campbell spotlights an assortment of local beers from breweries such as Pressure Drop, Steelbound, Big Ditch and 12 Gates. Read more
BILLS
Bills free agents: With limited cap room, high-end edge rusher could be out of reach: Edge rusher has been universally identified as the Bills' most pressing offseason need. How they go about filling it is less clear cut. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: If he's not firing the coach, what should Kevyn Adams do now?: "This organization should want no part of allowing fans back in the building, given the chants and catcalls it might endure. Assuming anybody shows up," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
Tickets on sale Thursday for Sabres' March 20 opener; Testing plans for fans revealed: Capacity for the game is expected to be limited to around 1,900 and season ticket holders will have the first chance to purchase tickets Thursday. Tickets to the public will be available beginning at 2 p.m. Friday. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Veteran Buffalo TV anchor Keith Radford has 15 seconds of fame in a rather unexpected place: the Netflix documentary series "Murder Among the Mormons," which features a short snippet from Radford's time in Salt Lake City with an NBC affiliate. Alan Pergament shares the details.
• State Sen. Sean Ryan envisions a complete redo of Grant Street's streetscape, WBFO reports. A virtual meeting was held Tuesday by sponsors GoBike Buffalo and Preservation Buffalo Niagara to consider improvements that would enrich the neighborhood.
• Wednesday's heat set a new daily record for Buffalo, WGRZ reports. The March 10 temperature peaked at 69 degrees, narrowly topping the 68-degree mark from that day in 1878.
• A Williamsville South freshman won a national competition through C-Span, which involved creating a documentary to explore an issue the producer wanted President Biden and his administration to address in 2021. WIVB reports that Theo Poulin's "Trustfall" won the $5,000 grand prize, and his film will be televised next month.
