Good Morning, Buffalo: Stimulus check will offer big boost to individuals – and Buffalo

How we survived a year without 'the magic,' and what's next

I felt uneasy as I walked into the Sportsmens Tavern on March 9, 2020, in preparation for that evening’s edition of Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour, the monthly live music and discussion series we’d been running at the venue for two years by that point. But the place was packed in anticipation of our celebration of Bob Marley's "Exodus" album. And as everyone in the crowd business knows, the show must go on.

I had no real way of knowing, as the last chord of "Exodus" resonated from the stage and slowly decayed, that this would be the last time I’d experience that magic – from either side of the stage – for a year.

Within days of the "Exodus" show, the crowd business had largely shut down.

– Jeff Miers

GUSTO