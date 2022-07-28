Good Morning, Buffalo: Steve Pigeon sentenced to four months in prison over illegal political donation

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

July 28, 2022

Steve Pigeon sentenced to four months in prison over illegal political donation

Once a kingmaker of Western New York politicians with ties to the Clintons, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and billionaire Tom Golisano, G. Steven Pigeon appeared before a federal judge Wednesday who sentenced him to four months in prison followed by one year of supervised release for making an illegal political donation.

Pigeon, 61, gave a short statement in court apologizing for his actions.

"I do accept responsibility for my actions. I'm very sorry for them," he told U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

He is expected to be sentenced today in state court for bribing a state judge.

Wednesday's sentencing resulted from Pigeon's guilty plea in October 2018, when he admitted that he conspired to arrange an illegal political donation to then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2014 re-election campaign on behalf of the Canadian founder of an online gambling business. Neither the governor nor his campaign were implicated in the case.

– Maki Becker

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Inside Don Boyd’s 25-year climb at Kaleida Health; ‘He’s proved to be a strong leader as he moved up the ranks’: Boyd was elevated to Kaleida Health CEO on July 12 following Bob Nesselbush's sudden retirement. Boyd, 50, has been Kaleida's presumed CEO-in-waiting, groomed by 25 years of experience with the health system, each post preparing him for his next assignment. Read more

Why Schumer thinks Buffalo has a ‘darn good chance’ of getting regional tech hub: Sen. Charles Schumer vowed to use his political clout to get Buffalo named a federal "tech hub," which would deliver hundreds of millions of dollars to the region. The $10 billion in funding for tech hubs is part of a bill that just passed the Senate. Read more

Calvo-Torres takes oath for Court of Claims: ‘Buffalo deserves to see itself in the courts’: Buffalo City Court Judge Betty Calvo-Torres on Wednesday was sworn into her new role as a New York State Court of Claims judge, becoming the first upstate New York Latina and Western New York Hispanic person to hold the post. Read more

Two suspects indicted on attempted murder charge over Pearl Street shooting: Dalton O. Edge Jr. and Kyle M. Mickens, both 24, are charged with four violent felonies stemming from an early morning incident in May. They are accused of firing at least 18 shots toward a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street, injuring two people. Read more

Cheektowaga marijuana sticker store owner indicted on cannabis charges: David A. Zale Jr. was arrested Feb. 4 at his business, Green Vision Wellness, at 1380 French Road in Depew. Police reportedly found 15 pounds of cannabis and more than 2 pounds of concentrated cannabis, as well as products that reportedly featured fraudulent medical cannabis labels. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Comfortable conditions remain before weather really heats up: After some spotty showers in the next couple of days, heat and dry conditions will take hold in Western New York next week. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

11 new foods you’ll want to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair: Recognizing the go-for-it nature of midway food, the fair offers innovative opportunities to take your stomach someplace it’s never been before. How about a Smoky Mountain Sundae? It’s full of cornbread, baked beans, pulled pork and coleslaw. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: A Buffalo neighborhood has 5 drug treatment centers. Do they need another? Neighbors around the Cleve-Hill Plaza don't want the drug treatment facility being proposed by an arm of the Seneca Nation and say they were not consulted beforehand. With a State Assembly leader promising a legal fight if the plan proceeds, Watson suggests another location for the center. Read more

Alan Pergament: Spectrum subscribers who just saw their bill will relate to this column: “My bill increase is slightly more than 10%, which is even higher than the staggering current rate of inflation,” writes Pergament. Read more

Jeff Simon: Joni Mitchell returned to Newport and the tears flowed everywhere: Mitchell's appearance at the Newport Folk Festival on Sunday was her first there since 1969. Her appearance is called her first public performance in 20 years. Read more

BILLS

Bills kicker Tyler Bass on Kansas City, punter battle, offseason prep: The Buffalo Bills kicker has had an excellent start to his career as he heads into Year 3. His 276 points since he entered the NFL are second most in that timeframe. His consistency, with 56 of 66 field goals in two years, and his leg strength give the Bills a sense of security. Read more

Training camp observations: Gabe Davis fires up fantasy hype, Josh Allen is an Iron Bill: Davis is a popular target among fantasy football players this summer due to his big finish last year and the fact he’s stepping into a bigger role as the No. 2 wide receiver. The 23-year-old had back-to-back touchdown catches of about 12 yards from Josh Allen during red-zone work. He was wide open on the first one. He got behind linebacker Matt Milano on the second. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• How do you keep dinosaurs? Nation World News recently posed this question to an expert at the Buffalo Museum of Science. Preserving and displaying prehistoric relics requires reinforced floors, climate control and delicate cleaning.

• Yet another colorful mural is being added to Buffalo’s public art landscape. WGRZ reports that artist Bunnie Reiss is working on a mural on Joe’s Deli on Hertel Avenue as part of Buffalo AKG Art Museum’s Public Art Initiative.

• A local sports milestone occurred 50 years today when O.J. Simpson announced that he had agreed to extend his contract with the Buffalo Bills. Simpson originally signed a four-year pact when he was drafted by the Bills with the first overall pick in 1969.

• Theater lovers who trek to the Stratford Festival this year will be treated to a season of “world-class Shakespeare mixed with premieres by contemporary Canadian playwrights,” reports Buffalo Rising contributor Peter Hall. He adds that after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus, Stratford is back with a new multi-use theater.

