Good morning, Buffalo: Steve Pigeon sentence signals end of an era in New York politics

July 29, 2022

Steve Pigeon sentence signals end of an era in New York politics

Ever since Steve Pigeon was a young kid and pulled a wagon filled with campaign literature, politics defined his life.

“The whole fascinating process consumed him, from polling to canvassing to organizing to media,” The News’ Robert J. McCarthy writes. “It dominated a life without hobbies, immediate family or passion for sports.”

Once a political power broker, the former Erie County Democratic chairman stood before judges at two separate sentencings this week. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to four months in federal prison for his guilty plea to conspiring to arrange an illegal political donation.

At one time, Pigeon's political clout gained him entrance to the inner sanctums of City Hall, the Rath County Office Building, the State Capitol and even Bill Clinton's Oval Office.

But no president, governor, county executive, mayor or other former allies at the apex of Democratic politics submitted letters to the court attesting to Pigeon’s character.

“And their absence underscores the end of the Steve Pigeon era in New York politics,” McCarthy writes.

Billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot attracts those hoping to score longshot win

Mega Millions hopefuls flocked to buy tickets Thursday at the Jefferson Avenue Tops, a store that could use good news after the mass shooting there in May.

"I know what to do with the money," Mark D'Monte, 59, said after buying five tickets at Tops. "Family first; I won't be buying any flashy cars or anything like that."

The jackpot stands at $1.1 billion, the second-largest total in game history. April 15 is the last time someone won the jackpot, when a winning ticket was sold in Tennessee. Tonight's drawing will be the 30th since April 19, according to a Mega Millions statement.

Buffalo Center fuels research that can save your life from heart disease and stroke

Dr. Jennifer Lang has spent a decade trying to find better ways for a stem cell derivative that can withstand an immune response and rejuvenate heart tissue without major complications, a result that could help patients recover from a heart attack and lessen the strain of heart failure.

The daunting task seems more surmountable because she works in a building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus filled with researchers of all stripes.

She is among dozens of researchers in the University of Buffalo Clinical and Translational Research Center, which sits on floors atop the Gates Vascular Institute, and shares the fifth floor with the Jacobs Institute and its Idea to Reality lab.

The i2R lab is hidden in the guts of the institute.

“We do work for most companies out there and we’ve touched almost every (vascular) device in the market, said Rick Ducharme, vice president of engineering with the Jacobs Institute. “Our focus right now is stroke. Improving stroke outcomes is a big one, both directly in terms of treating patients that have strokes, but also devices that prevent a stroke from occurring during other procedures.”

– Scott Scanlon

EPIC Storytime – 'an hour or so of sheer goodness' – goes regional this summer: Stephen Vermette, a geography professor at SUNY Buffalo State, has answered the call twice when asked to serve as a reader for EPIC Storytime at Canalside. He drew more than 100 children and family members to his latest storytelling, which he described as "an hour or so of sheer goodness.” Every Person Influences Children (EPIC) organizes and has expanded the readings, which run through August and reflect what speaks most to different places in the region. Read more

