Good Morning, Buffalo: Steep rent increases during pandemic strain Buffalo Niagara tenants

Planners push back on concerns of ‘traffic nightmare’ at Outer Harbor concert site: Despite assurances, concertgoers such as Kristen Kimmick said post-event traffic at the Outer Harbor was "worse than a Darien Lake and an Artpark show combined" as recently as a Rick Ross show in 2021. Traffic is a topic of conversation again with the announcement of a new summer 2022 concert series and the continued work on the construction of a permanent amphitheater that will bring even more events when it fully opens in 2024. Read more