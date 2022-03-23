Good Morning, Buffalo: Steep rent increases during pandemic strain Buffalo Niagara tenants

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 23, 2022
Steep rent increases during pandemic strain Buffalo Niagara tenants
Rents have increased by 16% across the Buffalo Niagara region since February 2020, according to a Buffalo News analysis of Zillow data.
Some local tenants have seen apartment rental costs balloon by more than 50% – fallout from pent-up pandemic demand, local development and the state eviction moratorium.
The News’ Caitlin Dewey reports that the spike in rents has made it challenging to find open units for even well-off renters, let alone low- and moderate-income tenants. Housing agencies and assistance programs have been overwhelmed by the flood of people requesting their help.
Rents have been rising in the Buffalo area for years, but the pace of that increase picked up during the pandemic. Yet despite recent increases, Buffalo’s rental market remains one of the least expensive in the region.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Planners push back on concerns of 'traffic nightmare' at Outer Harbor concert site: Despite assurances, concertgoers such as Kristen Kimmick said post-event traffic at the Outer Harbor was "worse than a Darien Lake and an Artpark show combined" as recently as a Rick Ross show in 2021. Traffic is a topic of conversation again with the announcement of a new summer 2022 concert series and the continued work on the construction of a permanent amphitheater that will bring even more events when it fully opens in 2024.
Man shot by Buffalo police is charged with menacing; officers had 'crystal clear' reason to shoot, DA says: Dominique Thomas was shown on an officer's body camera video footage lunging at the officers with a knife. Robert Thomas spoke about his brother, who was in the midst of a mental health crisis during the March 14 incident in North Buffalo.
Man accused of dousing girlfriend in gasoline, setting her ablaze, wanted her 'to suffer,' jury told: Frank J. Bredt Jr. faces two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Elisabeth Bell more than four years ago.
A Buffalo firefighter is in the hospital, and no witnesses will say why: The firefighter was in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center after a mysterious incident at the Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub on Saturday, authorities said.
Williamsville election comes into focus as trustees decide whether to run: Deputy Mayor Dave Sherman will run for re-election but Trustee Matt Carson has opted to leave the Village Board when his term is up in June. Both men were named to their seats by Mayor Deb Rogers. Their decisions bring some clarity to the upcoming village election, when former mayors Mary Lowther and Dan DeLano already intend to run for the two board seats.
Hochul decides not to send staffer to Cambria anti-solar meeting: A citizen group opposing a 937-acre solar power project advertised that Gov. Kathy Hochul would have a representative at a public meeting tonight in Cambria. But when The News sought to confirm that information with the governor's office, a spokesman replied that Hochul would not be sending anyone. The reason was that the Town of Cambria and the meeting organizers, Cambria Opponents of Industrial Solar, are parties to a lawsuit attempting to have the state's accelerated approval process for solar and wind energy projects declared unconstitutional.
TRANSPORTATION
Bill to expand transit services for people with disabilities faces uncertainty in State Legislature: As the state's April 1 budget deadline approaches, advocates that have been fighting to expand transportation services may face another year without success.
BUFFALO NEXT
Salvation Army project clears hurdles but needs financing: The Salvation Army of Greater Buffalo Area Services wants to remake its 67-year-old complex between Allen and North streets, maintaining its services while upgrading its facilities and adding affordable housing.
Benderson Development pursues five projects in Amherst, Hamburg: The projects range from as little as a coffee shop and a bank branch to a complete remake of one of the shopping plazas that line Niagara Falls Boulevard.
BILLS
How Bills QB Josh Allen stayed relaxed during wild game in Kansas City: "That game, I've never been in a zone like that before where my heart rate probably never got over 100," Allen said on a recent "Friday Fuel-Up" podcast. "I was so focused and so relaxed."
SABRES
Visit by Penguins opens brutal stretch of schedule: A compressed Olympic-year schedule combined with the changes caused by Covid-19 postponements earlier in the season is leaving every NHL team with a brutal finish to the 2021-22 season, and the Buffalo Sabres start their closing grind Wednesday night.
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Buffalo News Photographer Derek Gee spent some time with local maple farmer Eric Randall, capturing hectic days during maple production. Randall taps trees in Genesee and Wyoming counties. The tapping ritual starts in the winter – this year he was on snowshoes – but March is usually the busy time as the sap flows from Randall's trees.
• High gas prices could spur many vacationers to confine their travels to one-tank getaways. WKBW’s Pheben Kassahun says local tourism marketers are focusing on attracting visitors who live within an eight-hour radius of the Buffalo region.
• If remembering all those passwords for multiple websites spurs you to keep them short, you might want to revise your strategy. WBEN’s Susan Rose and Brian Mazurowski chat with an expert who warns that shorter passwords are “child’s play for hackers.”
• The actor revered by many for his role as John Boy in the TV series “The Waltons” will be on a downtown stage when Shea’s Performing Arts Center hosts a seven-day run of “To Kill a Mockingbird” that begins Sunday. Richard Thomas plays Atticus Finch, the role made famous on the silver screen by Gregory Peck. Buffalo Rising contributor Peter Hall takes a closer look at the national production.