Good Morning, Buffalo: State won't say if vaccine mandate prompted nursing homes to activate emergency plans

It has taken more than a decade of ups and downs, but Natalie Barnhard of Cheektowaga, paralyzed from the neck down during a workplace accident in 2004, has opened the kind of rehabilitation and recovery center she wishes she’d had access to many years ago.

Her injuries were so severe, her rehab so arduous, that she had to live in Atlanta for a decade to get the care she needed.

“I had really great acute care,” Barnhard said, “and I did my traditional physical therapy, my occupational therapy, my outpatient treatment. But once insurance says you're done, what do you do? When they told me I was done with therapy, I couldn't push my hair out of my face. I couldn't eat by myself.”

A lot of people will seek a place out of town at that point, she said, “but it's expensive. You’ve got to find hotels. You’ve got to pay for the recovery. That's not easy.”

She hopes the new Natalie Barnhard Center for Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation and Recovery in Cheektowaga will help others like her stay closer to home as they look to rebuild mind, body and spirit after sustaining serious neurological damage from traumatic injuries and disease.