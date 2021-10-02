Good Morning, Buffalo: State won't say if vaccine mandate prompted nursing homes to activate emergency plans

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Oct. 2, 2021
State won't say if vaccine mandate prompted nursing homes to activate emergency plans
The state Health Department has declined to disclose if any nursing homes had to activate emergency plans due to staffing shortages related to the Covid-19 vaccination mandate for their workers.
At 12 nursing homes across the state more than 20% of the workers had not received a Covid vaccination, as of Wednesday, according to data the Health Department released Friday.
But 97% of nursing home workers statewide have received at least one Covid vaccination shot, according to the data that nursing home operators provided to the Health Department. That is much higher than it was a week earlier, on Sept. 20, when 82% of workers had at least one shot.
Explaining why the Health Department won't reveal if any nursing homes have activated emergency plans, a Health Department spokesman said, "So as not to discourage facilities from reaching out for assistance, for now, the department is treating these individual facility requests as confidential."
- Mike McAndrew and Lou Michel
How long could Mercy strike last? Progress so far has been elusive: About 2,000 nurses, technical and clerical employees – about one-quarter of Catholic Health's payroll – began the strike after Catholic Health System and the union failed to reach a deal in talks that broke off a couple of hours earlier. Both sides are committed to reaching an agreement, Matt Glynn and Jon Harris report, but it was unclear Friday when talks would resume. Read more, and see Sharon Cantillon's photos of the strike.
Mercy strike affecting patient services at other WNY hospitals: The South Buffalo hospital remains open but with reduced services; it is relying on replacement workers hired by a Michigan-based firm. While Mercy has suspended labor and delivery services, two other Catholic Health hospitals, in Buffalo and Lewiston, are filling the void. Read more
Student vaccination rates at ECC, other community colleges lag 4-year SUNY schools: Most of the 1,000 or so public college students in Western New York who have yet to be vaccinated by this week's deadline are enrolled at Erie Community College and Niagara County Community College. ECC's student vaccination rate was 88% and NCCC was 94%. Both were well above rates for the general population but lagged rates of 98% for the SUNY system and 99% or better at the University at Buffalo, Buffalo State College and other four-year public colleges and universities. Read more
Mayor Byron Brown has upped his campaign fundraising: Buffalo Mayor Brown's re-election campaign coffers so far this year have more than quadrupled. In the latest campaign finance from July 12 to Sept. 27, the Brown campaign raised $831,279 from 2,555 donations. The previous report for donations made to the campaign between May 10 and July 11, showed 349 donations totaling $201,339. Read more
GOP blasts Ken-Ton schools union email backing Democrats: The head of the union representing support staff in the Ken-Ton School District admits he was wrong to use the district's email system to write to his nearly 700 members urging them to support two Democratic candidates for Town Board. Without elaborating, the school district said it has rules covering the use of its technology resources and it recently sent a reminder about that policy to district employees. Tonawanda Republicans decried the misuse of the district email system. Read more
Watch now: Kriner Cash, Buffalo school board member shout at each other in tense meeting: Tempers flared at a recent Buffalo School Board meeting when a board member asked Superintendent Cash for details on the hiring of parent liaisons – something that she said is taking too long. "You have something to say every time about what's messed up," he told her. "Let's see you earn your money," she said. Read more
A terrible accident, paralysis and years of recovery yield a top-of-the-line rehab center
It has taken more than a decade of ups and downs, but Natalie Barnhard of Cheektowaga, paralyzed from the neck down during a workplace accident in 2004, has opened the kind of rehabilitation and recovery center she wishes she’d had access to many years ago.
Her injuries were so severe, her rehab so arduous, that she had to live in Atlanta for a decade to get the care she needed.
“I had really great acute care,” Barnhard said, “and I did my traditional physical therapy, my occupational therapy, my outpatient treatment. But once insurance says you're done, what do you do? When they told me I was done with therapy, I couldn't push my hair out of my face. I couldn't eat by myself.”
A lot of people will seek a place out of town at that point, she said, “but it's expensive. You’ve got to find hotels. You’ve got to pay for the recovery. That's not easy.”
She hopes the new Natalie Barnhard Center for Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation and Recovery in Cheektowaga will help others like her stay closer to home as they look to rebuild mind, body and spirit after sustaining serious neurological damage from traumatic injuries and disease.
- Scott Scanlon
Don Paul: It's a 50/50 weather weekend with signs of a warm October build: A beautiful Saturday is expected, Paul writes. The sky will become mostly sunny, with a stiffening south-southwest breeze boosting the afternoon high to the low to mid-70s, about 8 or 9 degrees warmer than average. Read more
Mailbag: What to make of Tremaine Edmunds' start: Read the answer to that question as well as Jay Skurski's thoughts on the depth at safety, David Culley's exit from Buffalo and much more. Read more
Scouting report: Have any Bills on your fantasy team? It looks like you could be in for a big weekend. The Texans are the perfect team to come to town for Josh Allen to keep on rolling. Houston has given up 13 completions of 20-plus yards, which is sixth most in the league. Skurski's weekly scouting report goes over Buffalo's advantages. Read more
Observations: Tage Thompson shows finesse, nets power play goal for Sabres: Thompson’s performance Friday night during a 2-1 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in KeyBank Center was an encouraging step. He recorded three shots and scored a power-play goal in the second period by using his blend of size and skill to beat goalie Louis Domingue. Read more
Harrington: Summer signee Vinnie Hinostroza looks for his niche with Sabres: The 5-foot-9 Hinostroza is 26, and the Sabres are his fourth team over the last three seasons – when you combine them with his second stint in Chicago, as well as stops in Arizona and Florida. Harrington spoke to Hinostroza, coach Don Granato and Anders Bjork to learn why the newcomer may not have reached his ceiling yet. Read more
Harrington: Eichel should assume some risk and go have his surgery: The Sabres aren't going to trade Jack Eichel until they can get the return they want. But it's going to be just about impossible to get a multipronged package for an injured player. How can you break the logjam? Mike Harrington offers his suggestion. Read more
• A two-day event to remember NBA star Cliff Robinson will be held Saturday and Sunday at Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, Aaron Besecker reports. Robinson, who attended Riverside High School, died in August 2020 at the age of 53.
• Airport besties, confused Germans and mullet immortality. It's Off Main – the lighter side of The News – compiled every week by Eric DuVall and friends.
• Walk Off Hunger, a fundraising endeavor for FeedMore WNY, takes place in five different communities on Saturday, with four slated between noon and 2 p.m. Scott Scanlon passes along the details.
• One possible destination to enjoy Saturday's gorgeous weather: Rusty Nickel Harvest Fest. Buffalo Rising explains how the West Seneca-based brewery plans to mark the occasion and teases a lengthy list of beer releases.
