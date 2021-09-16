Good Morning, Buffalo: State to pay $12M to settle first case stemming from trooper's distracted driving crash

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Sept. 16, 2021
State to pay $12M to settle first case stemming from trooper's distracted driving crash
New York will pay $12 million to settle the first of five claims stemming from a Thruway crash caused by a state trooper busy on his cellphone.
The sum, confirmed by a state official and the lawyer who negotiated the amount, will compensate a passenger left paralyzed from the waist down when Trooper Stephen C. Barker’s police vehicle slammed into the rear of a minivan near the Dunkirk exit.
If lawyers for a second passenger left paralyzed negotiate a similar amount, and smaller totals go to the three lesser-injured victims, the crash in July 2019 could extract $25 million or more from taxpayers.
– Matthew Spina
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Unmasked parents challenge mandate at Orchard Park School Board meeting: Emotions were high at Tuesday night's Orchard Park School Board meeting when several dozen parents in attendance refused to wear masks. "Overall, I get it," OP Schools Superintendent David Lilleck said Wednesday. "This is a very emotional topic and time of life. Everyone is advocating for what they believe. That's how democracy works." Read more
Hochul defends vaccine mandate while ordering new mask-wearing edicts: A day after a federal judge put on hold Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to require all health workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the new governor said her administration will vigorously defend the edict in an upcoming court hearing. Meanwhile, with the Delta variant continuing to spread, Hochul ordered new mandatory mask mandates, this time on child care settings and an array of residential and congregate care facilities. Read more
Kriner Cash proposes National Guard as solution to bus driver shortage: The Buffalo Public Schools superintendent raised the possibility of activating the National Guard – among other short-term solutions – to mitigate a school bus driver shortage that is not only affecting the Buffalo Public School District, but districts across the country. Read more
[More: See The News' updated maps and statistics regarding the spread of Covid-19 in WNY]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Competing maps released as redistricting panel splits along partisan lines: The independent commission created to draw up the state's new legislative lines delivered two sets of them on Wednesday – one Democratic and one Republican. And that increased the odds that the Democrat-controlled State Legislature will end up drawing the new congressional and State Legislature districts. Read more
Rod Watson: India Walton tests voters' sophistication with talk of tax hike: One key issue between mayoral candidates India Walton and Byron Brown is how to approach taxes. "Promising more or improved services without more money is a tried and true means of winning elections with the support of an electorate all too willing to suspend disbelief," Watson writes. "Politicians who level with voters, on the other hand, often get punished." Read more
Amid protests, fear and rising sales, Buffalo's 'radical bookstore' plans to expand: Donald Trump's presidency, police brutality, the rise of the far-right and an environmental crisis have brought more customers into Buffalo's lone radical bookstore. Now Burning Books, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last week, is planning to triple the size of its West Side store at a time when indie bookstores are struggling to stay afloat. Read more
Derby mom who lost son leads first regional Child Tumor Foundation walk: Monique Hebert-Bublyk of Derby continues her efforts to raise awareness about neurofibromatosis, the disease that claimed her son, and raise money for research toward a cure. She leads the first Shine a Light NF Walk in the Buffalo region Saturday morning in Lancaster, Scott Scanlon writes. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Western New York's warmth gets warmer: Warmth will begin to build after Thursday’s upper 70s, already about 5 degrees above average, Paul writes, before Friday busts into the 80s. The humidity will kick into even higher gear next week. Read more
GUSTO
Theatrical winter thaws at Shea's reopening with a magical 'Disney's Frozen': If you have an aversion to Disney, there’s nothing I can do for you, writes contributor reviewer Anthony Chase after witnessing the first play at Shea's since the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown. Those who love the movie, however, will be delighted. Read more
'White Rabbit Red Rabbit' gives the audience, actor a unique role at Alleyway: By the time “Rabbit” finishes its run at Alleyway Theatre, 12 actors will have performed the play. None of them will have rehearsed the show. What’s that like, then, to go blind into a performance in front of a packed house? Contributing reviewer Matthew Nerber spoke with Darryl Semira after his foray. Read more
A cheese-wheeling driving excursion of fromage and foliage in WNY: Would you travel for high-quality cheese? News contributor Emeri Krawczyk embraced the cheesy challenge, suggesting spots where the freshness of the fromage matches the beauty of the fall leaves. Read more
BILLS
Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen's mastery of Miami puts fire in AFC East rivalry: The rivalry is hot in Western New York because Miami has built a good team over the past two years, and the Dolphins are a major threat to the Buffalo Bills’ AFC East title hopes. It’s especially hot in South Florida because of what Josh Allen has done to the Fins the past three seasons. Read more
Bills stay balanced after loss to Steelers: There's been a resounding theme for the Bills the last few days: It’s never as bad as it seems, and it’s never as good as it seems. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Thoughts from Sabreland as the prospects get in their first workout: Real live hockey players skating in an organized practice in LECOM Harborcenter. It actually happened late Wednesday afternoon, officially marking the long grind that will take the Buffalo Sabres from fall all the way through the season finale April 29. Read more
No longer a stranger to Buffalo, J-J Peterka joins Sabres for Prospects Challenge: The 19-year-old winger will spend most of this week on the ice in LECOM Harborcenter as one of 23 players, 14 of which are under contract or drafted recently, competing for the Sabres in the Prospects Challenge. Read more
