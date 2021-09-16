Good Morning, Buffalo: State to pay $12M to settle first case stemming from trooper's distracted driving crash

BILLS

Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen's mastery of Miami puts fire in AFC East rivalry: The rivalry is hot in Western New York because Miami has built a good team over the past two years, and the Dolphins are a major threat to the Buffalo Bills’ AFC East title hopes. It’s especially hot in South Florida because of what Josh Allen has done to the Fins the past three seasons. Read more

Bills stay balanced after loss to Steelers: There's been a resounding theme for the Bills the last few days: It’s never as bad as it seems, and it’s never as good as it seems. Read more

