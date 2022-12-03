Good Morning, Buffalo: State tells school districts to end use of Native nicknames and logos ... or else

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Dec. 3, 2022

State tells school districts to end use of Native nicknames and logos ... or else

It has been 21 years since then state education Commissioner Richard P. Mills urged school districts to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as possible.

The state is done urging.

If districts don't commit to replacing Native American team names, logos and imagery by the end of this school year, they risk removal of superintendents and board members, and withholding of state aid.

"Arguments that community members support the use of such imagery or that it is 'respectful' to Native Americans are no longer tenable," Deputy Education Commissioner James N. Baldwin wrote in a memo to school districts.

That leaves some school districts in Western New York pondering the future of their longtime school names and logos, and wondering if a change will cause division in their community, as it did when Lancaster Central retired the Redskins name seven years ago.

– Barbara O'Brien

Children's Hospital at 120% capacity as WNY sees surge in RSV, flu cases: On the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic, which strained hospital operations like never before, Western New York's beleaguered health care facilities now are getting slammed by a surge in another respiratory illness. A record-breaking RSV season at Oishei Children's Hospital has seen more than 1,100 pediatric RSV admissions this fall – almost four times more than the 300 or so cases it sees in a typical winter. Read more

Teen sentenced to 12 years to life in prison for killing of 17-year-old Buffalo girl: The father of a 17-year-old girl who was fatally shot in January told a courtroom Friday about all of the things he will never get to see her do. Read more

Heated high school rivals spur coat drive that will spread warmth to others: Students and administrators from two of Buffalo's oldest boys' Catholic high schools met on neutral ground at the Colvin Cleaners warehouse in Kenmore on Friday. The delegations from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and Canisius High School set aside their century-old rivalry to mark the end of a weeklong campaign to collect hundreds of donated winter coats for Colvin Cleaners' Coats for Kids program. Read more

Jemal's planned redevelopment of Richardson Olmsted Campus to include 250 apartments, reopened hotel

Everything about the Richardson Olmsted Campus is huge.

463,000 square feet. 13 buildings. 40 acres.

Here's another big number: $50 million. That's the projected cost to build 250 apartments in the site's seven rundown brick buildings Douglas Jemal expects to have people occupying in early 2024. That's possible after the developer completed a long-term lease agreement with the Richardson Center Corp., the nonprofit that oversees the National Historic Landmark.

A new hotel will open even sooner.

The Richardson Hotel is opening Jan. 11 under a new brand, Evolution Hospitality. Food and beverage service will be provided by the operator of Oliver's Restaurant.

"Buffalo is a one-of-a-kind gem that just needs to be polished," Jemal said. "We're helping to polish it with this project."

– Mark Sommer

Don Paul: December starts windy, seasonable with a colder pattern in the wings: The passage of a cold front this morning will bring strong or damaging wind gusts. “Ahead of the cold front, temps may briefly top off in the low 50s early Saturday, dropping back to 37-40 by around 6 p.m. behind the front,” Paul writes. “A few light rain and snow showers may pop up as the air cools during a mainly dry, very windy and colder afternoon.” Read more

In need of nurses, People Inc. partners with NCCC to ‘grow our own’: People Inc., a provider of health and human services, including group homes for people with disabilities and affordable senior living facilities, is addressing a widespread nursing shortage with a unique program. It allows its employees to attend nursing school at Niagara County Community College part time and work part time for full-time pay and benefits. Read more

Spotlight/housing: Still affordable after a price spike: There's been a lot of talk about the spike in local home prices, but if you look at what's happened across the country, what's hot here is lukewarm elsewhere. Read more

Work beginning on Centennial Park as BUDC gets $24.5 million from Wilson Foundation grant: Construction crews are starting to take down trees at LaSalle Park in Buffalo as they begin the first phase of work to transform the waterfront park into the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park. Read more

Uniland wins $3.1 million in tax breaks for new Lackawanna warehouse: Uniland Development Co. will get more than $3.1 million in new tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency for its second proposed warehouse at the Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna. Read more

Analysis: Bills running game made Patriots pay for light boxes against Josh Allen: The quest to take a little bit of the load off the shoulders of Josh Allen took another step forward Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots played a ton of dime defense – six defensive backs – in an effort to put a lid on the Bills’ passing game. The Bills made them pay by running successfully against the Patriots’ smaller defensive personnel. Read more

Mike Harrington: Sabres have a mess in goal and need to find out more about Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: You can blame the Sabres' poor defensive structure and abhorrent penalty problems, and you'd be partially right. But at some point, the goalie is there to make saves and often has to do it to bail out his team. It hasn't been happening for Luukkonen, Mike Harrington writes. Read more

• From meeting demand for new ice cream treats to aftershocks of a Buffalo Bills curse, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• News contributor Erik Brady shares the story of how a Buffalo theater kid made it big as an author ... and married Totes McGoats along the way. Susan Elia MacNeal is the best-selling author of the Maggie Hope mystery series, 10 books strong with more to come. Her new book – “Mother Daughter Traitor Spy” – is her first standalone novel.

