Good Morning, Buffalo: State probe into brawl with Buffalo police could cost Grisanti his judgeship

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 3, 2021
Other Commission on Judicial Conduct cases show what sanctions Grisanti might face
It wasn’t a good look for an acting State Supreme Court judge whose job requires a level head and solid decision-making abilities.
A shirtless and angry Judge Mark J. Grisanti yelled at Buffalo Police officers – and gave one of them a shove – during a June argument in front of the judge’s North Buffalo home. Much of the fracas was captured on a police body camera, and an unflattering video of the judge was made public in October.
Could the incident cost Grisanti his $210,900-a-year job? That will be up to the State Appeals Court and the Commission on Judicial Conduct, which is now investigating Grisanti.
The Buffalo News looks today at how seven similar cases have been handled by the commission.
– Dan Herbeck
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Details scarce on WNY's vaccination plan: More than 203,000 front-line workers and nursing home residents across New York have received one of two Covid-19 vaccines. But more than two weeks after the vaccine became available, the specifics of who will immunize the rest of the population, and how, remain up in the air. Read more
Hit hard by pandemic, Canalside attractions seek help: The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park and Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum are hoping they can get help through the Covid-19 relief bill passed by Congress and signed by President Trump last week. If not, the museums will be looking to local and municipal governments and philanthropies to help them get back on their feet. Read more
Vocal restaurant owner questions timing of liquor license suspension: Restaurateur Paul Santora isn't directly accusing the New York State Liquor Authority of suspending his liquor license on New Year's Eve because of his public role in a lawsuit seeking to reopen indoor dining in Erie County. But he thinks the action taken midday Thursday by the liquor authority is awfully suspicious. Read more
St. Bonaventure president hospitalized with Covid-19: Dr. Dennis DePerro was hospitalized in Syracuse earlier this week with pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19, the university reported Saturday on its website. DePerro is recovering, according to the university. He tested positive for the virus on Christmas Eve. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Cancer patient awarded $1.95M in VA lawsuit: Gerald Culhane sued the U.S. government in 2017 over his care at the Buffalo VA Medical Center, which his lawyers described as a "total system failure" that included misinterpreted scan results and a lack of follow-up that would have diagnosed his cancer sooner. A federal judge Monday awarded him and his wife, Carol Culhane, $1.95 million, mostly for pain and suffering. Read more
Sean Kirst: In isolation amid pandemic, 99-year-old embraces hope, change and Zoom: "Normally, I would have sat across from Cleo Alexander in her living room," writes Kirst. But the 99th year of a monumental life has been unlike any other for the granddaughter of a man born into slavery who became the mother and grandmother of graduates from some of the most prestigious universities in the nation. "We did the interview by Zoom." Read more
What the region's new state legislators say they are looking for in the new session: When state legislators begin this year's session on Wednesday, tackling a multibillion-dollar budget deficit and other effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are far from the only items on their agenda. Assemblyman Bill Conrad, State Sen. Edward A. Rath III, State Sen. Sean M. Ryan and Assemblyman Jon Rivera weighed in on what they're looking for. Read more
Buffalo officer suspended after New Year's Eve chase ends in 3-car crash: Officer Majed Ottman attempted to stop Andre Thomas, 27, of Buffalo for a traffic infraction, when according to a police accident report, Thomas failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Cornwall and East Delavan Avenue. Thomas' vehicle struck a car that was westbound on East Delavan. Ottman "was unable to stop and then did strike" Thomas' vehicle. Read more
WEATHER
Wintry mix expected: WGRZ’s forecast calls for a mix of rain and snow today, including during the Bills-Dolphins game. The high should be in the mid-to-upper 30s. Read more
BILLS
Inside the Bills: Rookie class contributed more than could have been expected: Heading into today, less than a fifth of the team's snaps have been played by rookies or second-year players, which, Jay Skurski writes, ranks 27th in the NFL. Here's a look at how the rookie class ended up contributing more than expected. Read more
Mailbag: How will the Bills replace Cole Beasley's offense? Will Kenny Stills be the answer? Is there a correlation between investing in a premier training facility and not getting injured? Who will be left out when the Bills sign their free agents? Skurski answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The "Shout" song, of course, is near and dear to Bills fans' hearts, but an Olean High School senior's rap about the AFC East champions has been gaining some attention. The Olean Times Herald's Sam Wilson shares the story behind Hayleigh Federowicz's creation, which you can listen to here.
• "Normally, this Best New Restaurants list is pared down to six or seven items," writes Step Out Buffalo's Brett Llenos Smith, who recommends 13 places to try. "But in a year when more people recognized the importance of inclusivity, I think it’s appropriate to include as many new restaurants as possible."
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Nov. 13.
