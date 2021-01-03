Good Morning, Buffalo: State probe into brawl with Buffalo police could cost Grisanti his judgeship

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Cancer patient awarded $1.95M in VA lawsuit: Gerald Culhane sued the U.S. government in 2017 over his care at the Buffalo VA Medical Center, which his lawyers described as a "total system failure" that included misinterpreted scan results and a lack of follow-up that would have diagnosed his cancer sooner. A federal judge Monday awarded him and his wife, Carol Culhane, $1.95 million, mostly for pain and suffering. Read more

Sean Kirst: In isolation amid pandemic, 99-year-old embraces hope, change and Zoom: "Normally, I would have sat across from Cleo Alexander in her living room," writes Kirst. But the 99th year of a monumental life has been unlike any other for the granddaughter of a man born into slavery who became the mother and grandmother of graduates from some of the most prestigious universities in the nation. "We did the interview by Zoom." Read more