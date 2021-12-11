Good Morning, Buffalo: State Parks officials unsure how to remove stuck car. Windy weather may do it for them

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

What to watch for next after Starbucks union election in Buffalo: Starbucks has nearly 9,000 company-operated stores in the United States, and the only one that is unionized is in Buffalo following a significant vote that attracted nationwide attention Thursday. From here, workers at the Buffalo store will have the difficult task of securing their first contract, while industry observers watch to see whether the union campaign here will influence more Starbucks stores to join in. Read more