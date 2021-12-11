Good Morning, Buffalo: State Parks officials unsure how to remove stuck car. Windy weather may do it for them

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Dec. 11, 2021
State Parks officials unsure how to remove stuck car. Windy weather may do it for them
There's a high wind warning and a lakeshore flood warning in effect for Saturday, with gusts of up to 70 mph forecast. That might have a role in dislodging the car stuck 30 or 40 feet from the brink of the American Falls.
The late-model Toyota was driven into the Niagara River by a local woman who died before she could be rescued Wednesday afternoon. It's now stuck too close to the falls to be safely removed without endangering the lives of workers who would have to connect cables to it, according to a statement Friday afternoon from State Parks.
But the sustained southwest winds in the forecast could create a weather event called a seiche, in which winds sweeping the entire length of Lake Erie force large amounts of water down the Niagara River. If that happens Saturday, the higher-than-normal water levels might sweep the car loose, a civil engineer told The News.
– Thomas Prohaska
Independent Health’s “Nominate Your Favorite Charity” campaign recently recognized Senior Wishes with a $650 donation as one of 65 small local charities the project is highlighting. Supported by modest grants and donations, the Orchard Park-based charity serves the senior populations of Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. Read more >>
Sponsored by Independent Health
COVID-19 COVERAGE
With need for back surgery, how Orchard Park woman fought back against Covid-19 restrictions: Navigating the health care system can be tough enough. Throw in a hospital staffing crunch, rising Covid-19 hospitalizations and an executive order from Gov. Kathy Hochul to limit nonessential elective procedures at facilities with waning capacity, and you have the back-and-forth situation Orchard Park resident Jennifer Palaganas dealt with this week. Read more
What the new state mask mandate means: The mask mandate, which takes effect Monday, applies to any venue that is not a private residence. It will remain in place through Jan. 15, when it will be reassessed based on Covid-19 case and hospitalization levels at that time. Read more details about Hochul's announcement, and see specifics as they relate to schools and health care facilities.
For patients with chronic conditions, a proactive approach to care can pay off: Independent Health has created a program that brings medical care into the home for Medicare Advantage members with chronic conditions. It fits into a trend of insurers seeking to boost patient care while also limiting costly hospital trips. Read more
[Stay updated on the most recent Covid-19 data in Western New York]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
What to watch for next after Starbucks union election in Buffalo: Starbucks has nearly 9,000 company-operated stores in the United States, and the only one that is unionized is in Buffalo following a significant vote that attracted nationwide attention Thursday. From here, workers at the Buffalo store will have the difficult task of securing their first contract, while industry observers watch to see whether the union campaign here will influence more Starbucks stores to join in. Read more
Byron Brown looks to accelerate development in all neighborhoods: As Byron Brown begins an unprecedented fifth term as Buffalo mayor, he talked Friday in a virtual block club chat about his vision for the city in 2022. Among his goals are further development, small business growth and infrastructure improvements, Deidre Williams reports. Read more
WEATHER
Windstorm heading to Buffalo is 'real deal': Power outages and flooding in lakeshore communities are expected for Saturday's storm, which will include heavy rain and thunderstorms early, wind gusts in the 65-70 mph range in the afternoon and unseasonably warm temperatures. Get the basics from Maki Becker's report, and dive deeper through Don Paul's analysis.
GUSTO
A happy return for 'JoAnn's Classical Christmas' from the BPO: In addition to the wreaths and garlands that created a warm holiday environment in Kleinhans for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's annual Christmas concert, News contributing reviewer Melinda Miller described a festive mood "born of gratitude and anticipation." Read more and see Derek Gee's photos.
Even though they're back, Buffalo's concert clubs still face a struggle: Clubs like Sportsmen's Tavern, the Town Ballroom and Buffalo Iron Works have worked to gauge the pulse of the Buffalo music community amid changing Covid-19 restrictions and vaccination policies. Owners admit they're thankful to stay in business, but even the reopening period of summer and fall was strewn with difficulty. Read more
BILLS
Bills RT Spencer Brown navigates roller coaster of rookie season: Right tackle Spencer Brown got a taste for starting, lost it, and now it's back. The Bills rookie third-round pick did not start the first three games of the year, though he played a bit in each of those. Then, he proved himself as a starter in Week 4, his enthusiasm and some pancake blocks highlighting his new role. But his participation has been inconsistent since then. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Sabres' comeback falls short after replay review overturns tying goal: The New York Rangers held off a furious final push by the Buffalo Sabres to secure a 2-1 win. A potential tying goal in the final minute was overturned when replay review determined defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was offside on the play. The Sabres (8-15-3) are winless in 10 of their last 11 games. Read more
Mike Harrington: Circumstances dictate Sabres call an audible with Peyton Krebs: The thing to do right now is put in a call for Peyton Krebs – one of the Buffalo Sabres' key acquisitions in the Jack Eichel trade – to get some time at center in Buffalo, writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The West Side Bazaar plans to break ground at 1432 Niagara St. early next year, and WEDI's fundraising campaign has progressed past the halfway mark of its $7.5 million goal. Mark Sommer shares the financial update.
• Uncle Sam tackles UFOs, the wind wreaks havoc on an ESPN broadcast, and playing a new Bills drinking game: just another week of Off Main Street, compiled by The News' Eric Duvall.
• Michael Norwood Jr. and Armonde "Moe" Badger, known better to Buffalonians as the "Singing Cops," have been selected to appear on CBS' "Amazing Race," beginning in January. WIVB has the full report.
• Due to Saturday's high-wind warning, Santa Land at Chestnut Ridge Park has been canceled, WGRZ reports. The Erie County Parks' winter festival had been set to return in a drive-thru setup.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.