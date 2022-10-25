Good Morning, Buffalo: State data shows most students struggling with English language arts and math

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Oct. 25, 2022

State data shows most New York students are struggling with English language arts and math

New York State students improved a bit in English language arts this year compared to 2019, the last year before the pandemic shut down schools.

Math scores, for the most part went down from 2019.

According to the state Education Department, due to the ongoing impacts of Covid-19, "it may not be appropriate to compare 2021-22 NYS standardized assessment results with results from prior years. Multiple measures are needed to evaluate the effectiveness of educational programs and successfully prepare students for college, careers, and civic engagement."

– Barbara O’Brien

Four teens killed when stolen Kia crashes at Kensington and Scajaquada: Five of the vehicle's six occupants were ejected through the glass roof of the vehicle, which hit a wall after traveling at what investigators believe was "excessive speed," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. The occupants of the vehicle were between 14 and 17. A 16-year-old driver, the only occupant not to be ejected from the vehicle, was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center. Read more

Pharma rep accused in scam survived Round 1 in court. He says he can’t afford Round 2: Former Clarence resident Michael Luehrsen, who has been accused of fraud and is facing the prospect of a second trial, is asking the court to release a portion of seized assets to cover his upcoming legal costs. Read more

Red flag law used as Buffalo teen charged following online school threat: An online threat posted last week against a student at Hutchinson Central Technical High School led to the seizure of guns and the arrest of three people Sunday, including a 16-year-old who police and prosecutors say threatened a classmate. Read more

PolitiFact: Shootings in New York are down, but comparison to U.S. is flawed: Comparing these results can be misleading, because they don’t contain all of the same types of shooting incidents, and the state report includes only some geographic areas. Read more

News sues to access Erie County Sheriff’s Office video of officer kicking inmate: The Sheriff's Office refuses to let the body camera video become public, saying that a county attorney believes it could violate the inmate’s privacy. Read more

After accusations of ripping off lyrics, Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck sue Buffalo’s Bruce Jackson: Depp and Beck have filed a lawsuit against a Buffalo professor and folklorist who accused the pair of plagiarism in August. Read more

Ask Don Paul: How rare was last week’s protracted lake effect? "Subjectively, I can say it was somewhat uncommon, though not truly rare," Paul says. Read more

Gusto guide: Kenmore’s Delaware Dining District is a destination: The district in the heart of Kenmore has blossomed into a boulevard of dreamy cuisine, News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau says. Read more

Goodwill gets $3.6 million boost for training manufacturing workers in WNY: The funds will allow Goodwill to train an additional 750 people from underserved populations for advanced manufacturing jobs over the next three years, said Thomas Ulbrich, president and CEO of Goodwill of Western New York. Read more

Observations: Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is 'making great progress': White returned to practice on Oct. 12, starting his 21-day window to return, but coach Sean McDermott made clear the star cornerback would not return that week against Kansas City. With the bye week, that means White could be back this Sunday against Green Bay or the following week on the road against the Jets. Read more

Walt Corey, defensive coordinator for Bills' four Super Bowl teams, dies at age 84: Walt Corey, the Bills’ defensive coordinator for all four Super Bowl teams in the 1990s, has died, the Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday night. He was 84. Read more

'Thrown into the fire,' Sabres' defense forced to adjust with 2 key teammates out: Without Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju, the Sabres' young defensemen are adjusting to different roles ahead of their final game on the road trip. Read more

• Labor shortages in the skilled trades are spurring a growing number of high school students to ponder careers in the trades, Spectrum News 1’s Brianne Roesser reports. She interviewed teachers at Erie 1 BOCES who say enrollment has been increasing in recent years.

• The Eternal Flame that flickers in a picturesque section of Chestnut Ridge Park has inspired its share of supernatural folklore. “AM Buffalo” recently joined two local paranormal history experts on an autumn hike.

• A 63-year-old schoolteacher basked in the global spotlight 121 years ago this week when she became the first person to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel and survive. Info Niagara reports that Annie Edson Taylor emerged from her vessel with only a cut on her forehead – a laceration she sustained as crews were extracting her from the barrel.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

