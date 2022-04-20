Good Morning, Buffalo: State budget brings 'unprecedented increase' in upstate arts funding

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

April 20, 2022

State budget brings 'unprecedented increase' in upstate arts funding

After a difficult two years, upstate arts and cultural organizations battered by the pandemic have reason to be happy with the new state budget.

Lawmakers set aside an extra $30 million for theaters, performing arts centers and museums outside New York City. That's on top of the $40 million typically dispensed each year by the New York State Council on the Arts.

There’s also an additional $4 million reserved for upstate zoos, botanical gardens and aquariums.

State Sen. Sean Ryan said shovel-ready sites will have an advantage in getting capital funds, and there are several in Buffalo ready to go. They include the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens and Graycliff.

"There's more money for arts and culturals in upstate New York than ever before," Ryan said.

– Mark Sommer

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Millions of dollars flow to WNY to fight addiction as overdose deaths rise at alarming rate: The number of local residents who have died of opioid drug overdoses last year rivals the all-time high in opioid-related drug deaths set in 2016. That's the bad news. The good news is that millions in lawsuit settlement money is now being poured into Western New York to help turn the tide. Read more

Family blocks Buffalo hospital from pulling plug on their mother, but now what?: The Whitehead family was stunned. After their mother's heart stopped, doctors at Buffalo General told them she should recover but would need a pacemaker and help in the home. Then they learned their mother was brain dead, and would be disconnected from life support. Beverly Whitehead's adult children went to court to keep her on the life-support machinery. Now, they are hoping to get a second opinion from a doctor not affiliated with Buffalo General or Kaleida Health. It's proving more difficult than they thought it would be. Read more

Buffalo Public Schools officials said they followed the rules on lead testing: The school district is denying allegations made by a former building engineer that engineers did not follow the proper procedure for sampling for lead in school water systems. Read more

More people are looking for work across Buffalo Niagara – and employers are snapping them up: The local labor force grew by 5,200 people during March as Covid-19 cases dropped rapidly and pandemic-related restrictions continued to ease. That was a third bigger than the typical increase from February to March during the three years leading up to the pandemic. Read more

'Get him, get him, get him’: Bodycam footage shows Buffalo officer using Taser to stun suspect: The video was released by Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, who said it shows the officer doing precisely what he was trained to do during an April 14 arrest of a Buffalo man in the city's Elmwood-Bryant neighborhood. Read more

Bills announce Legends, founded by Jerry Jones, will handle planning, sales at new stadium: The consulting and hospitality company founded by Jones, the Dallas Cowboys’ owner, and George Steinbrenner, the late New York Yankees’ owner, has been hired to lead planning, project management, sales and partnerships, including naming rights, for the team’s new stadium. Read more

Little chance of Lake Ontario flooding even if 2022 is a wet year, officials say: No one can predict the weather months in advance, but based on current trends, the international board that controls the spigot on Lake Ontario outflows said Tuesday that flooding along the lakeshore is unlikely this year. In fact, if the weather is dry, waters could even fall this summer to a level that makes commercial navigation unsafe. Read more

COVID-19 COVERAGE

NFTA lifts mask mandate for airports, Metro Bus and Rail: For more than a year, masks to halt the spread of Covid-19 have been required by the federal government at the Buffalo and Niagara Falls airports, as well as aboard Metro Bus and Rail. But after a federal judge in Florida ordered an end to the order late Monday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority on Tuesday said "going maskless" is again permitted at the airport, on buses and in the subway. Read more

Kaleida's HighPointe nursing home fined $40K for Covid-19 violations: HighPointe on Michigan was fined and paid $40,000 due to lapses in Covid-19 testing frequency and missed temperature screenings of employees during an unannounced state Health Department inspection last May. Read more

[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]

BILLS

Couple inspired by 'This Is Us' sell house, plan to travel country visiting Bills Backers groups: The couple recently sold their yellow three-bedroom, one-bathroom house. And they plan to live in a tent at Arrowhead Campground in Delevan until they find a cheap, used RV to travel the country visiting Bills Backers groups. Read more

SABRES

A week into his NHL career, Owen Power has fit right in on Sabres' defense: The 19-year-old is averaging 22 minutes, 2 seconds of ice time and looks every bit the part of a No. 1 overall pick. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Graduates of the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences are “ready to take on the world after pandemic hardships,” reports Spectrum News’ Viktoria Hallikaar. She talks with some graduates who overcame numerous Covid-related challenges.

• Happy 4/20 day to those celebrate the unofficial marijuana holiday. Some cannabis advocates say the growing acceptance of weed has been "a slow but unmistakable tectonic shift” in recent decades. In fact, Cannabis Cultivator News asks this question: “Is 4/20 the next Hallmark holiday?”

• Now for a nugget about grass of a different kind. Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer reports on a local effort christened “No Mow May.” Citing the negative impacts associated with mowing lawns – including noise pollution, gas fumes and poor water retention – some want to establish a monthlong hiatus on mowing Buffalo lawns each year, starting in May 2023.

• Goat Island has been dubbed “the great divide” between the Canadian and American Niagara Falls. Don Redmond examines the history of this storied island in an article posted on insauga.com.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

