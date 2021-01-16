Good Morning, Buffalo: Startup crafting old-school pennants catches Bills fever

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Jan. 16, 2021

'Who has more fun than Buffalo?': Startup making old-school pennants catches Bills fever

Oxford Pennant has forged a connection with the Buffalo Bills that has earned wide attention for the Buffalo-based pennant and flag maker during the team's sensational season.

Under a marketing agreement, Bills players hold up a pre-printed banner with a pre-approved message on the field following each of the team's victories. The deal is the latest example of how Oxford Pennant, which also came up with the "Warmest Cold City" contest, tries to build off its hometown pride.

Some examples of this season's banner slogans are "Find a way," "The job's not finished" and "Who has more fun than Buffalo?"

Co-founder Dave Horesh said the team has welcomed his company's ideas, though sometimes the team tones down Oxford Pennant's initial swagger.

"There's a little bit less of a propensity to rub victories in the loser's face, I'll put it that way," Horesh said.