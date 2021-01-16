Good Morning, Buffalo: Startup crafting old-school pennants catches Bills fever

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 16, 2021
'Who has more fun than Buffalo?': Startup making old-school pennants catches Bills fever
Oxford Pennant has forged a connection with the Buffalo Bills that has earned wide attention for the Buffalo-based pennant and flag maker during the team's sensational season.
Under a marketing agreement, Bills players hold up a pre-printed banner with a pre-approved message on the field following each of the team's victories. The deal is the latest example of how Oxford Pennant, which also came up with the "Warmest Cold City" contest, tries to build off its hometown pride.
Some examples of this season's banner slogans are "Find a way," "The job's not finished" and "Who has more fun than Buffalo?"
Co-founder Dave Horesh said the team has welcomed his company's ideas, though sometimes the team tones down Oxford Pennant's initial swagger.
"There's a little bit less of a propensity to rub victories in the loser's face, I'll put it that way," Horesh said.
But he struggled to think of any perfectly crafted slogans turned down by the team. "A lot of them were rejected because they were bad ideas," he said, laughing.
– Stephen T. Watson
Kick-start your game day! Shop The Buffalo News Store for commemorative front-page posters, a limited-reproduction of "Bright Spot" by Adam Zyglis, the throwback Fandemonium T-Shirt and more.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Cuomo: New York getting fewer vaccine doses from feds – not more: The federal government shorted New York by 50,000 vaccines this past week, even though the state has 7.1 million people eligible to receive it. Problems with the state's vaccine registration system have caused further issues across the state and in Western New York as large populations attempt to secure an appointment. Read more
Overbooked Niagara Falls vaccination site runs out of doses, turns away people: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center canceled its Friday vaccination clinic after a computer glitch caused twice as many people to show up, then canceled those it scheduled for next week because it has not been able to obtain sufficient supplies, Thomas J. Prohaska reports. Read more
Sean Kirst: In nursing home hit by Covid, Bills are weekly magic: Rich Sajecki, a Covid-19 survivor, lost many friends at Father Baker Manor when that Orchard Park nursing home was an early breakout spot for the virus. Yet Sajecki, a lifetime Bills fan, said the team's success symbolizes the message he lives out for other residents: At the harshest times, community can be the most fundamental kind of hope. Read more
After judge orders hospital to use experimental Covid-19 treatment, woman recovers: Judith Smentkiewicz's children say that the drug Ivermectin – a pill sometimes used to treat children with head lice or to rid dogs and cats of worms – saved their mother's life after she was given a 20% chance of living by the staff at Millard Fillmore Suburban. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Biden calls on old friend – a pastor from Niagara Falls – to give benediction at inauguration: When the president-elect called the Rev. Silvester S. Beaman, pastor of Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Del., and asked his old friend to give the benediction at Wednesday's inaugural ceremony, there was only one answer the 1978 graduate of Niagara Falls High School could possibly give: certainly. Read more
New Buffalo bishop vows to help abuse survivors, focus on 'work of renewal': Bishop Michael W. Fisher, installed Friday to lead the Buffalo Diocese, pledged to help survivors of sexual abuse heal and emphasized the importance of the diocese’s commitment to Catholic education as it seeks to rebuild from years of scandal and an ongoing bankruptcy process. Read more
Former director of Niagara SPCA abruptly replaces successor as 5 board members quit: The attorney for the SPCA of Niagara announced Friday that Timothy Brennan, the former executive director demoted to shelter director last month, was fired by the board of directors Thursday night. Amy Lewis, who preceded Brennan as executive director, was brought back in that role. Read more
Discount Diva: Where's your stimulus check and how can you stretch it?: Samantha Christmann provides an update on the delivery of stimulus checks and gives a possible explanation for why some have yet to receive the "economic impact payment." The Discount Diva also touches on an IRS tracking tool, the process of receiving a paper check or card, and suggestions for how to prioritize the money. Read more
WEATHER
Winter returns this weekend with gusty game-time conditions: Saturday will see scattered and occasional wet snow showers, Don Paul forecasts, while light snow is possible for the Bills-Ravens playoff game. Stronger winds and a harsher wind chill are expected, however, which could have an effect on the game. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Poppa Pete's is Lebanese launching pad in Kenmore: After finding himself unfulfilled at his previous job, Pete Deeb was determined to branch out on his own – even in the midst of a pandemic – relying on networking and contacts to find a commissary, and now start his first brick-and-mortar restaurant. Read more
BILLS
Your guide to the Bills' AFC divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens: The Bills host the Ravens at 8:15 p.m. at Bills Stadium. The winner will move to next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against either the Kansas City Chiefs for Cleveland Browns. Catch up on all our pregame coverage. Read more
SABRES
Wraparound: Capitals 2, Sabres 1: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson scored on a wrist shot over Linus Ullmark's glove in the third period Friday night to deliver the Sabres a 2-1 loss. Read more
Mike Harrington: Coach Ralph Krueger needs to make quick pivot with Jeff Skinner: "It seems simple really. Monday in Philadelphia, Krueger needs to roll Hall-Eichel-Reinhart and Skinner with Eric Staal and Victor Olofsson. Don't overthink it," Harrington says. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• WKBW passes along another example of the City of Good Neighbors: East Aurora animal agency Pet Connection Programs was left in a lurch when the transmission on its business van stopped working, but Continental Transmission in West Seneca swooped in for the good deed.
• A new Bills-focused business on Transit Road entered the retail scene at a good time for local football fans. WIVB introduces ZubaZone, which – you guessed it – sells Zubaz apparel and more.
• In this week's update on "Bills-themed signs where you might not expect them," WGRZ highlights the new Josh Allen Way in Lancaster, which was unveiled by local officials on Friday. And, our News photographers captured some other ways fans are showing support for their team. Take a look at the photos in our Welcome to Bills country gallery.