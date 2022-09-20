Good Morning, Buffalo: Starbucks keeps firing union organizers, but the fired workers are undeterred

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Sept. 20, 2022

Starbucks keeps firing union organizers, but the fired workers are undeterred

Sam Amato worked at Starbucks for 13 years without incident, but was fired shortly after organizing his store in Tonawanda.

Allegra Anastasi had been with the company eight years and was let go after helping organize her store at Delaware and Chippewa.

Victoria Conklin had five years tenure and helped organize her store on East Robinson Road in Amherst before being fired.

There have been dozens of firings across Starbucks stores since workers began organizing last year, including 13 across the Buffalo Niagara region, by the Workers United union's count.

Workers say it's a deliberate attempt to scare employees away from union efforts. Starbucks denies that, saying the fired workers violated company policies.

But one thing is clear: If it's meant to discourage union activity, it's not working. The fired workers are just as involved with the union as ever, even after some have moved on to new jobs.

– Samantha Christmann

Buffalo News moving HQ to Larkinville; Uniland buying Washington Street building: The newsroom, administrative offices, Amplified Buffalo and audience staff will relocate to the Larkin at Exchange Building, where The News will lease and occupy about 20,000 square feet. Read more

GObike is trying out protected bike lanes in Buffalo; some motorists aren’t happy: GObike Buffalo temporarily installed a bike lane and other measures to slow vehicular traffic on Forest Avenue to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. The organization is collecting feedback from the public before any of the measures become permanent, but much of the feedback so far from residents in the community is not favorable. Read more

Higgins hopeful Canada will soon lift border restrictions: Rep. Brian Higgins is hopeful that the Canadian government will, over the next few weeks, move toward lifting its stringent travel requirements for U.S. citizens crossing the border into Canada and, possibly, make masks and the glitchy ArriveCan mobile app for travelers voluntary. Read more

Buffalo man on trial for fatal Kaisertown stabbing claims self-defense in drug deal gone bad: Attorneys on both sides of the murder trial that began Monday agree the case is not a whodunit. Prosecutors told a jury David Miszko stabbed Richard D'Andrea in September 2020 when he started losing a fistfight, while Miszko's defense attorneys say he was acting in self-defense because he was being robbed of drugs. Read more

Anti-abortion clinic targeted in suspected firebombing sues police for its surveillance video back: "We have a right to our own evidence," CompassCare President and CEO James Harden told The News. "We gave it to them in good faith, and we’re expecting to see it." Read more

Bills fans paint the town with love: Buffalo Bills fans spread the love before Monday night's game, filling in a mural designed by the Ghost, aka Patti Thomas, in honor of the victims of the May 14 racist shooting. The mural was unveiled before the game Monday to "represent the beauty that can be created when we all come together and do our part in choosing love." Read more

Buffalo Public Schools to become world’s first large urban district to offer STEM career program Woz ED: The program is directed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. It will provide students from kindergarten to 12th grade with personalized instruction and hands-on activities that will build skills that will prepare them to pursue potential STEM careers. Read more

Want to know about rain chances, humidity or wind? Ask Don Paul: Is it getting windier in Western New York? What does the percentage of rain probability mean? Paul answers reader-submitted questions in a weekly digital edition column. Read more

A bushel of ways to celebrate Cider Week: Hard-core cider enthusiasts have a once-a-year chance to take a deep dive into fermented apple culture during Cider Week, Sept. 29-Oct. 9. Highlights include a 25-variety tasting extravaganza at Clarksburg Cider in Lancaster and a remarkably affordable cider-inspired dinner by French chef Lionel Heydel at Harvest, in Medina's Bent Opera House. Read more

Observations: 'Mr. Monday Night' Stefon Diggs shines bright in Bills' blowout win: Stefon Diggs was simply sublime against the Titans, finishing with 11 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-7 win in the Bills' home opener, Jay Skurski writes. Read more

'It's a deep hit': Bills express concern after scary injury to Dane Jackson: The Bills’ blowout victory over the Titans had a somber tone with multiple injuries. The most concerning came just before halftime, as everyone in Highmark Stadium held their breath as cornerback Dane Jackson left the field on a stretcher in an ambulance. Read more

Observations: Filip Cederqvist a 'monster' in Sabres' sweep at Prospects Challenge: The Sabres’ development staff, led by Adam Mair, pushed management to sign Cederqvist to an entry-level contract in June and his progress was on display at the Prospects Challenge, capped by a well-rounded performance Monday in the Sabres’ 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Read more

• Take advantage of the cooler days and stroll down some wheel-friendly scenic paths that showcase the best of Western New York’s woods, rivers, waterfalls, creeks and beaches. Local outdoor enthusiasts Jennifer Hillman and Bill McKeever spotlight six accessible scenic walks for all abilities.

• What do Aruba, Nova Scotia, Scotland and Niagara-on-the-Lake have in common? They’re all included on TravelAwaits.com list of the 13 best fall vacation venues.

• Stained glass “is a challenging medium for an artist,” WKBW’s Mike Randall reports. He checked out the stained-glass club at the Amherst Senior Center, a weekly activity that’s taught by a man who celebrated his 99th birthday earlier this month.

• The health benefits of juicing are highlighted in this feature by Liberty Darr for Project Best Life. She gleaned some tips from staffers at local juice joints.

