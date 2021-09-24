Good Morning, Buffalo: Staffing shortages at nursing homes may worsen with vaccine mandate

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Sept. 24, 2021

Staffing shortages at nursing homes may worsen with vaccine mandate

Understaffing has long been an issue in the nursing home industry.

The situation could go from bad to worse in a matter of days at some nursing homes where the Covid-19 vaccination percentages among workers are low.

Monday marks the start of New York State's mandate that all nursing home workers have at least the first shot of the vaccine. Unvaccinated workers will not be allowed to work.

In anticipation of staffing shortages, Gov. Kathy Hochul said earlier this week she will be releasing a plan that will address the potential crisis in providing care to the state's most vulnerable residents.

At some point next month, the federal government's mandate requiring health care worker Covid vaccinations is also expected to start.

Trade group leaders in the long-term care industry say the time has arrived to make meaningful changes in public policies and funding to address staffing shortages.

It remains to be seen if changes will come.