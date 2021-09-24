Good Morning, Buffalo: Staffing shortages at nursing homes may worsen with vaccine mandate

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Sept. 24, 2021
Staffing shortages at nursing homes may worsen with vaccine mandate
Understaffing has long been an issue in the nursing home industry.
The situation could go from bad to worse in a matter of days at some nursing homes where the Covid-19 vaccination percentages among workers are low.
Monday marks the start of New York State's mandate that all nursing home workers have at least the first shot of the vaccine. Unvaccinated workers will not be allowed to work.
In anticipation of staffing shortages, Gov. Kathy Hochul said earlier this week she will be releasing a plan that will address the potential crisis in providing care to the state's most vulnerable residents.
At some point next month, the federal government's mandate requiring health care worker Covid vaccinations is also expected to start.
Trade group leaders in the long-term care industry say the time has arrived to make meaningful changes in public policies and funding to address staffing shortages.
It remains to be seen if changes will come.
Hochul wrestles with pandemic as state health boss resigns amid vaccine mandate: The new governor found herself Thursday dealing with the resignation of the embattled state health commissioner and a deadline she imposed next Monday for all health workers to get vaccinated or face the loss of their jobs. With 16% of health workers not vaccinated, a potential staffing crisis looms as hospitals have already warned of longer wait times at emergency rooms and the postponement of some medical procedures. Read more
Erie County eases school quarantine requirement: The Erie County Health Department is scaling back its Covid-19 quarantine requirements that resulted in the quarantine of hundreds of students since school began about two weeks ago. That should mean fewer students missing school, but it's not known how many fewer students. Read more
Gillibrand calls border shutdown ‘an outage’: "I'm very disturbed and concerned that this border has not been opened," said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, referring to the fact that the United States continues to bar Canadians who are vaccinated against Covid-19 from crossing U.S. land borders. Read more
Canalside’s merry-go-round draws raves from nation’s carousel enthusiasts: Some 103 National Carousel Association members from 23 states on Thursday ventured to the region to see the Buffalo Heritage Carousel. They raved about the rare, park-style menagerie carousel built in 1924 in North Tonawanda that was recently restored. Read more
State comptroller criticizes OTB over perks for board members, executives: State auditors tried to track the way the Western Region Off-Track Betting Corp. spends money to entertain its best customers and promote the business. The auditors came away dissatisfied with the way the OTB keeps records and often lets its employees and board members attend sports contests and concerts on their employer's dime. Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said OTB needs to clean up its operations. Read more
Erie County legislators demand details on stadium lease negotiations: While journalists covering the Bills stadium lease negotiations love being the first to report on any leaked stadium details, county lawmakers are a lot less happy learning what's going on at the negotiating table through the media. Read more
A few lake showers possible Friday: Cooler temperatures have arrived in lockstep with the beginning of fall with temperatures in the mid- to upper-40s by Friday morning. Read more
WNY adult ciders that go beyond the apple: Here are five great ciders to seek out, whether you are a cider veteran or just getting into the game. Read more
South Buffalo solar project wins rezoning of site sought for golf course by Kevin Gaughan: A renewable energy company has won a battle it waged with Gaughan to put up a pair of community solar projects on the former Marilla Street Landfill site. He wanted to build a public golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus. Read more
PlayAction: Elite length on display as Bills face Washington DE duo: Washington has two of the more physically imposing defensive ends in the NFL in Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Read more
How we see it: News' predictions for Bills vs. Washington in Week 3: Here are The News' predictions for how the Bills will fare Sunday against Washington at Highmark Stadium. Read more
Bills Mafia Babes, grassroots group of 12,000 women, fundraising for players' charities – and each other: Kristen Kimmick said she created the Facebook group “Bills Mafia Babes” in a fit of rage in 2016, after being talked down to by men on another fan message board. Read more
Sabres downplay notion that Jack Eichel saga could be distraction: General Manager Kevyn Adams met with Sabres players Wednesday to quell any possible concerns about Eichel. Read more
Sabres notebook: Rasmus Dahlin arrives in Buffalo, set to practice Friday: Dahlin, the recent recipient of a three-year, $18 million contract, is expected to practice with the Sabres in front of fans in LECOM Harborcenter on Friday. Read more
• After Marina Goody lost her job last year during the pandemic, she decided to make a dream come true by becoming her own boss. She is building a new small business, Goody Girl Flower Farm, in Pendleton. She grows her own flowers, makes floral arrangements and is beginning to hold on-site events and workshops.
• As we ponder farm pursuits, Welcome 716 has compiled a handy list of about 30 local places that sell pumpkins. Some venues offer a smorgasbord of family-friendly activities.
• What are some of the region's most maddening spots to find parking? WYRK Radio asked listeners to chime in on Facebook. Chris Owen says a number of locations kept popping up, including Canalside, Allentown and the area around Erie Community College’s City Campus.
• A local musician, vocalist and pastor “is making waves on the national gospel scene,” reports Schondra Aytch in The Challenger. De’juaine Motley, who goes by D’Mott, has seen his single “Angel” rise on the national internet gospel charts.
